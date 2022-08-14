Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Wayne County Accident
A woman was seriously injured while a man suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident in Wayne County this morning. The State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on Highway 34, four miles east of Silva, when 30-year-old Poplar Bluff resident David Gurney drove his 2008 Ford Ranger off the side of the road and hit a tree. Ashli Werner, a 37-year-old Wappapello native, was in the passenger seat of the truck. Both Werner and Gurney were taken to Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.
mymoinfo.com
Pevely Woman Seriously Injured In Car Accident In Madison County
(Madison County) A Pevely woman was seriously injured Sunday morning following a car accident on US-67 in Madison County. Highway patrol says the crash occurred five miles south of Cherokee Pass when 27-year-old Dakota Henson ran a 2001 Honda Civic off the left side of the road down a deep embankment and overturned. Henson was taken to Mercy South in St. Louis.
Kait 8
1 dead following Highway 63 crash
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Ravenden Police Chief John Keding confirmed a person is dead following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. one mile northwest of State Highway 90 just west of Ravenden in Sharp County. Around...
Kait 8
Propane leak likely caused Wyatt, Mo. home explosion, investigators say
WYATT, Mo. (KFVS) - According to the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe the cause of a house explosion in Wyatt on Monday was from propane gas that filled the home. The white propane tank, authorities believe provided gas, can still be seen where the house once stood. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Law enforcement arrests man in Missouri in connection with deadly OKC road-rage shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Law enforcement arrested a man in connection with a road-rage shooting that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured a 16-year-old boy earlier this month in Oklahoma City. On Aug 1, two people were shot near Southwest 22nd Street and Blackwelder Avenue. Authorities said both were taken...
Kait 8
Downtown house fire under investigation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuesday night house fire is being investigated as a possible arson. According to the initial incident report, Officer Sam White said he was northbound on North Main around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, when a 37-year-old woman flagged him down. The woman told White her...
Man arrested after noise complaint leads to standoff in Poinsett County
POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. (WREG)– A Poinsett County man was arrested after a noise complaint led to a standoff Tuesday morning. The Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a noise complaint around 10 a.m. at a home on Dawson Lane near Harrisburg where Joseph Wilson, 57, was allegedly playing loud music and shooting outside […]
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
A house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames, authorities say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
Anti-theft device thwarts ATV thieves
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An anti-theft device helped Mississippi County deputies catch two thieves in an unintended way. According to a news release, on Tuesday, Aug. 16, Sgt. Glen Teeter got word from the Gosnell Police Department about an orange Chevrolet Avalanche truck pulling a 20-foot trailer, with an anti-theft device attached to the tongue of the trailer.
Kait 8
Law enforcement to be active in Lawrence County roadwork
RAVENDEN, Ark. (KAIT) - Law enforcement in Lawrence County said they would be out and about watching motorists in road work occurring in the county. Last week, we told you ArDOT would perform roadwork on Highway 63 Spring River Bridge near Ravenden. Ravenden Police Chief John Keding said drivers need...
kbsi23.com
Dyersburg police investigating after apartment, vehicle struck by gunfire
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – Dyersburg police are investigating after an apartment and vehicle were struck by gunfire. Officers were call to Plummer Circle around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. Police say the resident of the apartment would not cooperate with officers and would not speak with them. The...
Kait 8
Police search for man accused of pointing a gun at motorist
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - The Caruthersville Police Department is searching for a man accused of pointing a gun at a driver. According to a news release, Caruthersville police were called to 4th and Carleton Avenue during the early morning hours of August 16 for a man wearing a white hoodie.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
kfmo.com
Reynolds County Theft Suspects
(Reynolds County, MO) One individual is formally charged and three others have charges pending after a search warrant was served August 12th in connection with a burglary that was reported July 16th in Reynolds county. The warrant was executed at an address in Ellington where numerous stolen tools and a dirt bike were discovered. The original burglary had involved two four wheelers and the tools. Both of the four wheelers were recovered August 6th with one found in Lesterville and the other in Ellington.
Kait 8
Thieves target Craighead County farmers
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Aug. 16, two Craighead County farmers reported thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of electrical wiring and diesel. Don Miller reported someone stole 400 feet of three-phase electric cables and 15 fuses from his farm’s grain bins on Craighead County Road 855 in Caraway.
neareport.com
JPD investigates Sunday night shooting turned deadly
As the weekend came to a close, a shooting sent police officers to a crime scene in Jonesboro. From there, it became a murder investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department were on scene of a shooting late Sunday in the 1000 block of Ferrell, a media release posted to Facebook said. Around 8:06pm on August 14th, dispatch was notified of a shooting in the 1000 block of Ferrell Drive in West Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they discovered 19-year-old Madison Deshun Wilfong suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later.
Kait 8
New way to ride around Jonesboro coming soon
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Public transportation in Jonesboro is going to have a new style, as the city will be introducing five hybrid trolleys into their JET transportation fleet. The low-emission trolleys were made possible by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this...
kbsi23.com
Man, teen face firearms charges in Dyersburg
DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A man and a teenager face charges after a disturbance call led to illegal weapon possession arrests. Dyersburg police responded to Sellers Drive on Aug. 14 around 2:15 a.m. An officer who was traveling on Upper Finley Road saw a vehicle leaving the area with...
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
ozarkradionews.com
Oregon County Sheriff’s Office Arrests August 8-14, 2022
On 08/08/2022, the Oregon County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sherry E. Simmons (Wilcox) of Alton on an Oregon County Warrant for possession of controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid , class D felony, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, class D misdemeanor. She is being held on a $2,500.00 cash or corporate surety bond.
Comments / 0