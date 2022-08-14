ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

Tribal leader: Without Election Day voting, ballot collection, Native Americans don’t have a voice

Blackfeet Nation Tribal attorney Dawn Gray testifies in court that laws passed by the 2021 Legislature will disproportionately affect Native Americans in Montana (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). Blackfeet Tribal attorney Dawn Gray described the relationship between the tribe and election officials in Glacier County as “hostile”...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana on track for record hot August as fire season kicks into gear

Montana is on track to have one of the hottest Augusts on record as this year’s fire season kicks into gear. For many parts of the state, temperatures have been above average through the first half of the month, and with no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks, the state is likely to record one of the top-ten warmest Augusts, according to the National Weather Service. Things have been particularly hot in Helena, with the state’s capital on track to record its hottest August ever. Average temperatures are calculated by taking the averages of the daily high and low temperatures.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy