Man killed in 17th and Peoria hit-and-run
Aurora police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a man Tuesday evening.
Thieves drill into victim's gas tank while truck was parked at RTD station
Some RTD riders got an unwelcomed surprise when they returned to the Central Park Station Sunday after the Colorado Rockies game.
Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora
Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department. The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
Counselor with ‘the biggest heart’ killed in crash
“She saw a need for mental health and substance-use assistance for people in the Native American community,” co-worker and friend Christine Russell said.
RAW: Body camera video in LoDo shooting released
The shooting involving three Denver Police officers in last month left 6 bystanders injured. CONTENT WARNING: This video shows at least one person being shot.
Fiery late-night crash leaves 2 dead in Aurora
A two-vehicle crash that occurred overnight in Aurora left both drivers dead at the scene.
9-year-old saves Arapahoe Co. home from going up in flames
South Metro Fire Rescue says a boy helped save a home in Arapahoe County from going up in flames. Neighbors on Dorado Avenue heard a huge boom and saw flames coming from a gas meter at a vacant home on Monday.That's when 9-year-old Hunter saw the scene and told his parents to call 911.Firefighters gave Hunter a Community Award Challenge Coin for his quick action. Investigators believe the fire was likely caused by lightning.Crews were able to contain the damage to the home. No one was hurt.
Juvenile cyclist seriously injured after colliding with car
Broomfield Police were on scene of a bicycle-car crash that left a juvenile seriously injured.
Many hurt after RV crashes into Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood
UPDATE: Customer at Winchell's Donut House was thrown across room when RV crashed into buildingMany were considered hurt after an RV crashed into a Winchell's Donut House in Lakewood on Monday morning. In an update, West Metro Fire confirmed the driver of the RV was hurt when it crashed into the business. Another person sitting at a table directly hit by the RV was also hurt. There were others in the RV as well as the business who were considered to have non-life-threatening injuries.According to West Metro Fire, crews were at the doughnut business (6801 W Colfax Avenue) where the...
62-year-old arrested for murder in El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested a suspect in a homicide case out of Fountain. According to EPSO, officers with the Fountain Police Department were dispatched to the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road on a reported overdose. When officers arrived, they found an adult woman dead. […]
Man arrested after woman found dead in El Paso County
A 62-year-old man has been arrested for First Degree Murder after Fountain Police Department found a woman dead in the 9000 block of Squirrel Creek Road.
Westbound I-70 in Aurora closed until Monday evening after ethanol tanker spill
AURORA | Aurora Fire and Rescue crews estimate westbound I-70 just west of E-470 will remain closed until this evening after a tanker truck there leaked flammable ethanol onto the highway. Rescuers responding to a car crash involving the semi-tractor trailer encountered a leaking tanker and closed the highway at...
Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police
By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
Grandfather killed in crash at dangerous turn into Aurora neighborhood
A dangerous street crossing may be partly to blame for a crash that killed a man from Aurora according to the man’s family and people who live in the Vista subdivision.
Man critically injured early Sunday during shooting outside Aurora sports bar
AURORA | Police released few details about a shooting early Sunday outside an Aurora sports bar that left an unidentified man critically wounded. “No suspect at this time,” police said in a tweet. Police said the shooting happened at about 2 a.m. outside Challengers Sports Bar, 12161 E. Iliff...
Man connected to Aurora shooting, 2 stolen cars, seeks treatment at urgent care facility Saturday
AURORA | A man suffering a gunshot wound to the leg, and connected to two stolen cars, walked into an Aurora urgent care facility Saturday evening for treatment. Police were called to investigate a shooting at about 4 p.m. near East Seventh Avenue and Peoria Street. “They located a stolen...
