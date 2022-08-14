ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Video shows moments after downtown shooting near nightclub

By Madison Weil
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 32-year-old woman was hit by a stray bullet on Fifth street downtown just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

People who live in the area told ABC 10News the shooting happened after an argument near Phantom nightclub.

“There were girls in heels and dresses running,” said Trevor Corcoran, a resident who lives across the street.

Corcoran was watching from his window and captured cell phone video of police rushing to the scene.

“I was just on the computer…I heard some arguing. Then you hear three or four loud bangs,” he said. "It was pretty obvious it was gunshots you hear some screams [...] you see people running away from the scene for sure."

Police say the woman was hit by a bullet in her back. She was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Security camera footage from Great Wall Express, a Chinese restaurant across the street, also shows police arriving on scene quickly after the shooting took place.

The restaurant shared with 10News that increasing crime in the neighborhood is the reason why they won’t stay open late.

“It used to be so peaceful but now everybody is so aggressive,” the owner said.

This shooting happened about six weeks after two other women were hit by stray bullets in the Gaslamp Quarter – one in the torso and the other in the hand.

The two were attending a conference downtown. The alleged gunman in that shooting, Johnza Watson, has pleaded not guilty.

Police say Saturday’s suspect drove away in a BMW sedan, heading north on Fifth.

Anyone with information should contact SDPD.

ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

