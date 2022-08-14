ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterset, IA

KCCI.com

Altoona police investigate deadly shooting

ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
ALTOONA, IA
KCCI.com

Shooting investigation underway in Ames

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night. Police were called to the shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road. Shortly after this initial call, officers received a call from Mary Greeley Medical Center reporting that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident

(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
BLAIR, NE
104.5 KDAT

Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town

Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
OMAHA, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigating truck-versus-pedestrian crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 5:25 a.m. near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue. One man was critically injured, according to police. He was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. According to...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Winterset church holds evening service after police standoff Sunday morning

WINTERSET, Iowa — St. Paul's Lutheran Church held its Sunday service after astandoff on Sunday morning. Police say Gage Walter, who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area led police on a pursuit that lasted around 45 minutes. Walter then jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church for several hours.
WINTERSET, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE

