KCCI.com
Altoona police investigate deadly shooting
ALTOONA, Iowa — Altoona police are investigating a shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. Family members and police confirm John Killen was shot in his home Aug. 10, on Third Avenue Southwest. Police say there were two more adults on scene who lived at the home with Killen....
KCCI.com
Shooting investigation underway in Ames
AMES, Iowa — Ames police are investigating a shooting after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the chest Tuesday night. Police were called to the shooting in the parking lot at 1300 Coconino Road. Shortly after this initial call, officers received a call from Mary Greeley Medical Center reporting that a 16-year-old boy arrived at the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest.
UPDATE: Omaha police investigate four overnight shootings, none lethal
Shootings around Omaha left at least three people injured overnight, according to Omaha police. No arrests have been made and authorities continue to investigate.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
KCCI.com
Dispatch audio released of pursuit before Winterset standoff
WINTERSET, Iowa — Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter, of Nebraska, led metro authorities on a high-speed chase Sunday morning before a standoff at a Winterset church. Dispatch audio has been released of the pursuit before the standoff, showing police confirm that the vehicle is stolen and that the driver, identified Walter as a homicide suspect who was armed and dangerous.
KCCI.com
Person of interest in Polk County homicide turns himself into authorities
DES MOINES, Iowa — Thirty-eight-year-old Courtney Smith, a person of interest in an Aug. 6 homicide, has turned himself in. Investigators found 51-year-old Scott Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound. The investigation led to a material witness warrant for Smith. Smith was taken into custody...
KCCI.com
Family says suspect in double homicide in Omaha had a violent history
OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) — Omaha police identified the women killed in a double homicide in South Omaha Friday night. The man they suspect of killing Linda Walter, 70, and Marceline Teeters, 93, was related to the two victims. Twenty-seven-year-old Gage Walter's family says he's been arrested 18 times in...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines man charged with murder after turning himself in to Polk County authorities
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A day afterturning himself into law enforcement, the Polk County Sheriff's Office charged 38-year-old Courtney Shane Smith with first-degree murder. Smith is charged in connection with the death of 51-year-old Scott Crane. Investigators found 51-year-old Crane dead on Aug. 6. Crane suffered a gunshot wound....
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with arson after police say he intentionally set house fire
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A Tama man is charged with arson in connection with a fire that investigators say was intentionally set in February. Thirty-six-year-old Jhesie Aaron Hill is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony. Investigators say Hill set fire to a home in Marshalltown on Feb. 2.
Double Murder Suspect Stands Off With Police in Small Iowa Town
Gage Walter of Omaha barricaded himself within St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset, Iowa this weekend in a tense standoff with local authorities. Walter was found by West Des Moines police, who say they found Walter driving a red Chrysler PT Cruiser with Nebraska license plates that was reported stolen. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop at around 7:40 am on Sunday. The Nebraska man then led WDM PD on a car chase that took them to the church in Winterset, which is roughly a half-hour drive. Police said the pursuit lasted about 45 minutes.
UPDATE: Omaha police name victim in Monday shooting found inside vehicle
Omaha police say one person is dead after a shooting near 63rd and Jaynes. The shooting happened a little after 11:30 p.m. Monday.
News Channel Nebraska
UPDATE: shooting victims has been identified
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities have identified the victim from Monday night's homicide. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Iyantae Rigmaiden of Omaha. Police are investigating a homicide after a person was found dead in a vehicle in north-central Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers responded to reports of...
KETV.com
Sarpy County judge increases bond for 18-year-old charged in Fourth of July fireworks assault
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County judge called an 18-year-old facing felony assault charges for a Fourth of July attack an "extreme danger to the public." That judge also increased the bond for Maddix Foss to $1 million on Tuesday. Foss, Jeremy Brown, Brittany King and two kids...
WOWT
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urging Omaha to install license-plate readers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - City Council on Tuesday debated whether to approve a request from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to install license-plate reading technology in the city. The proposed ordinance calls for installation of license-plate detecting equipment on light poles but notes that Omaha Police would not be...
Council Bluffs man arrested for Forgery
(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports the arrest of 27-year-old Cody Wentz. Wentz, of Council Bluffs, was arrested Tuesday for Forgery. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or surety.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Glenwood) A Hastings man is being held on $25,000 bond following his arrest in Mills County. 50-year-old Brian John Beebe was arrested by the Mills County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He was also arrested on a Pottawattamie County Warrant for Failure to Appear.
iheart.com
Des Moines Meth Dealer Sentenced To Prison
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man has been sentenced to 12-years in prison for selling meth. Police caught 56-year-old David Callison in April 2019 with more than 600-grams of meth, 13-thousand dollars, and a scale. Investigators say Callison, who had been convicted on drug charges before, repeatedly sold large amounts of meth. Callison has also been ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term.
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigating truck-versus-pedestrian crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning. The crash was reported at about 5:25 a.m. near East 15th Street and Dean Avenue. One man was critically injured, according to police. He was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. According to...
KCCI.com
Winterset church holds evening service after police standoff Sunday morning
WINTERSET, Iowa — St. Paul's Lutheran Church held its Sunday service after astandoff on Sunday morning. Police say Gage Walter, who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation in the Omaha, Neb. area led police on a pursuit that lasted around 45 minutes. Walter then jumped out of the car and barricaded himself in the church for several hours.
WOWT
Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
