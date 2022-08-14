ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4Star Politics: FBI raids Mar-a-Lago, marijuana fight in MO

By Heidi Schmidt
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI moves in on Mar-a-Lago, Congress moves the Inflation Reduction Act, and Missouri will decide whether it’s time to expand marijuana and embrace recreational use.

FOX4’s John Holt and The Kansas City Star’s Dave Helling are joined by Julia Manchester, of The Hill, and Kacen Bayless, also of the Kansas City Star.

Instead of Democrats celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act, the top story in Washington, D.C. is the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago .

FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents in Trump search: report

“It’s definitely a very weird time. Democrats are somewhat frustrated. A lot of Democrats and critics of the former president have been looking for a smoking gun for awhile. This could be it. However it sort of hampers from being able to tout their victory ahead of what is expected to be a very difficult midterm elections cycle,” Manchester said.

Closer to home, a petition received enough signatures to put a question to legalize recreational marijuana use on Missouri’s ballot in November, surprising some. But even some who support legalizing recreational marijuana don’t completely support the measure.

“If this ballot measure does pass, it would amend the Missouri constitution to legalize possession and use of marijuana for those over 21. What I think makes this ballot measure interesting is that most of the pushback most likely is not going to come from prohibitionists or people who don’t want to legalize marijuana because they’re anti-pot. It’s coming from pro-legalization advocates who are arguing this amendment is essentially being pushed by the established medical marijuana industry,”

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up to get top politics headlines in your inbox

Some advocates argue the amendment will cut out some of the mom and pop businesses that want to join the industry and instead favor medical marijuana businesses that pushed to get this on the ballot.

In this week’s episode of 4Star Politics, you’ll hear both sides of the argument. Plus how it could impact the November election in the Show-Me State.

FOX4 and The Kansas City Star are partnering to bring you 4Star Politics , a special venture with new episodes airing on FOX4 every Sunday at 10 a.m. and posted online at FOX4KC.com .

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas on Tuesday began a partial hand recount of this month’s decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights, a move forced by two Republican activists even though the margin was so large that the recount won’t change the outcome. Nine of the state’s 105 counties are doing the recount at the request of Melissa Leavitt, of Colby, in far northwestern Kansas, who has pushed for tighter election laws. A longtime anti-abortion activist, Mark Gietzen, of Wichita, is covering most of the costs. A larger than expected turnout of voters on Aug. 2 rejected a ballot measure that would have removed protections for abortion rights from the Kansas Constitution and given to the Legislature the right to further restrict abortion or ban it. It failed by 18 percentage points, or 165,000 votes statewide. It drew broad attention because it was the first state referendum on abortion since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
Attorney General announces divestiture of grain elevators on behalf of Missouri farmers

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that on August 11, 2022, a federal court entered a final judgment requiring the divestiture of certain grain elevators along the Mississippi River before a large asset acquisition could occur between two major agriculture corporations. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office submitted a comment letter supporting the divestiture on behalf of Missouri farmers.
Local Missouri Lawmaker Says Her Community Could be Prime Location for Investment in Wake of Trade Mission

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File) (MISSOURINET) – A state representative who accompanied Governor Mike Parson on a trade mission to Europe says business executives there were very receptive. St. Joseph state Representative Brenda Shields says the Missouri trade delegation met with several business executives from companies based in Germany and the Netherlands. . .
