ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

18-year-old in backyard wounded in shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old standing in his backyard was wounded in a shooting late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 11 p.m. outside a home in the 500 block of Kirk Place, just south of Highway 90 on the city’s Southwest Side.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Pearsall, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KSAT 12

Man arrested in East Side murder has dozens of prior arrests

SAN ANTONIO – A man who has been arrested as a suspect in an East Side murder has a criminal history that dates back more than a decade. Tyrell Desean Jones, 28, was arrested Tuesday morning on a murder warrant connected to a deadly shooting April 24 in the 1200 block of Paso Hondo.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Taco Stand#Violent Crime#Sapd#Eagle
KSAT 12

Authorities ID man killed after he crashed into pillar along Highway 90

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was killed in a crash along Highway 90 on the Southwest Side on Sunday. Authorities said Rey Angel Gutierrez died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. on eastbound Highway 90, between 36th Street and South General McMullen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Jury finds man guilty of killing woman with machete, ax

SAN ANTONIO – A jury returned a guilty verdict after more than an hour of deliberation in the trial of a man accused of brutally murdering a woman with a machete and an ax in front of her boyfriend and two roommates. Rafael Castillo is charged with murder in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man arrested after robbing man's work truck at gunpoint

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested Monday after facing several charges of aggravated robbery. Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Holmes at around 1 p.m. for a robbery in progress. According to police, a man reported his work truck was taken at gunpoint. Police say, Nathan Flores,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

The disappearance of King Jay Davila; South Texas Crime Stories

The staged kidnapping of an 8-month-old baby angered the entire San Antonio community. The details of the case shocked many and three people ended up behind bars. In this week’s episode, we revisit the killing of King Jay Davila, labeled by an investigative reporter as “one of the most horrific child abuse cases that Bexar County has seen probably the last 30 years.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Man given 2 life sentences for nearly decades-old murders of Texas women

SAN ANTONIO — Texas authorities have closed a nearly decades-old cold case and have charged a man with capital murder and arson, granting him two life sentences. José Baldomero Flores III pled guilty on July 25 to the 2005 murder of 21-year-old Heather Willms- supposedly a friend- and the 2011 murder of 30-year-old Esmeralda Herrera.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'It hurts' | Relatives' ashes spilled, military medals damaged in storage facility burglary, victims say

SAN ANTONIO — Four men are in custody after a burglary at a west-side storage facility where police say at least 15 units were broken into Saturday morning. SAPD officials say they were dispatched to Otter Self Storage, along the 2400 block of SW Loop 410, at around 7:20 a.m., where the suspects were detained "after a brief foot chase." While the quartet has been charged with burglary, it's unclear if they're the ones who broke into the storage units, nor have police said how they may have done so as their investigation continues.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: 2 men breaking into storage units arrested after police chase

SAN ANTONIO – Two men in their 40s have been arrested after they allegedly broke into multiple storage units on the city’s far West Side early Saturday morning, San Antonio police said. The incident occurred around 7:20 a.m. at a storage facility in the 2400 block of SW...

Comments / 0

Community Policy