Lynchburg, VA

timesvirginian.com

Mollohan named as Lynchburg Humane Society executive director

The Lynchburg Humane Society (LHS) is pleased to announce it has named Jill Mollohan as its new Executive Director, effective Aug. 1. Mollohan replaces Jan Walker, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Walker will continue to serve the community through her commitment to various boards and committees, including a volunteer role with LHS. The staff and board members of LHS are appreciative of her service and wish her much enjoyment upon her retirement.
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke event aims to teach community about human trafficking

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — In Roanoke, there’s a push to tackle human trafficking by showing people what to watch out for and what to do if you end up in a bad situation. An event called “Human Trafficking Exposed” took place at Straight Street — a Roanoke youth organization — on Tuesday, Aug. 16 in order to educate the community about this global threat.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Efforts being made to preserve Almagro Black history in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville community members held a press conference Monday at the old Winslow Hospital to ask the city and state for help on preserving the Black history of the Almagro community. Almagro was one of the first and only all-Black communities in America, dating to 1883. The...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Section 8 waitlist open with updated website and portal

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority has confirmed that interested applicants for the Housing Choice Voucher/Section 8 waitlist have two options to apply for the waitlist. Applicants can go to the portal directly here OR click here. A link was uploaded by the morning...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

State pulls funding for Farmville domestic violence shelter

State officials have pulled funding for a Farmville-based provider of services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, citing a series of known issues that’ve reached an apex in recent years. The Southside Center for Violence Prevention started out in 1999 as Madeline’s House, a shelter for domestic...
FARMVILLE, VA
WSLS

Human remains discovered near US-220N exit in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:22 P.M.:. Skeletal remains were discovered near an exit ramp off of US-220 North in Roanoke, according to police. Police said the northbound Franklin Road exit ramp off of US-220 is closed due to the forensics investigation but should be clear soon. The RPD...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Elevation Church hosts end-of-summer block party

ROANOKE, Va. – To say goodbye to the summer and welcome the new school year, Elevation Church hosted a block party at the Berglund Center on Sunday. Bouncy houses and slides along with a mechanical bull entertained children for hours. Food trucks attracted lines as people devoured hotdogs fresh...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Skeletal remains found near US-220N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Skeletal remains were found Tuesday in the area of US 220 and Franklin Road, according to Roanoke Police. They were found and called in by someone walking in the trees and brush off an exit ramp. A forensics investigation is underway. There is no word yet...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Second Cook Out coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Another Cook Out is headed to the Star City. We’re told the fast food restaurant will be located at 2809 Franklin Road in Southwest Roanoke, where a Long John Silver’s once was before it closed permanently several years ago. The Greensboro-based fast food chain...
ROANOKE, VA
smithmountainlake.com

New adventure center, retreat opens in Bedford County

A new retreat and adventure center opened this summer in Thaxton, breathing life into land that has sat vacant for many years. The Peaks Retreat and Adventure Center is located at 1336 Simmons Mill Road in Thaxton. After the WoodmenLife Insurance Company closed its Woods Adventure and Conference Retreat at the site five years ago, the 66-acre property sat vacant until a new tenant, CustomEd, purchased the land in Sept. 2021.
THAXTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Refugee family claims health risk in IRC-provided home

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A family from Afghanistan is trying to start a new life in the Charlottesville area, but says they’re now dealing with a health issue. Atiqullah Andish and his family came here to escape the war. “Our life was in danger in Afghanistan. My family’s life...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Chatham to demolish two buildings

Two structures that have been considered unsafe and derelict are going to be coming down after a unanimous vote during the Chatham Town Council meeting Monday night. These two structures, 137 Clement and 207 Collie Streets, were inspected by the Town and Pittsylvania County a few years ago and were determined to be unsafe.
CHATHAM, VA

