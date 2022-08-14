ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
Axios

5 billion could starve to death if U.S., Russia engage in nuclear war: Study

About two-thirds of the world's population could starve to death if the United States and Russia engaged in nuclear war, according to a study published Monday. The big picture: Soot and ash from nuclear weapon detonation would block the sun and cause disruptions to the Earth’s climate, causing a "catastrophic disruption of global food markets," researchers predicted in a peer-reviewed study led by Rutgers University.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayman Al Zawahiri
Person
Michael Mccaul
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward

More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Kabul#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Capitol Hill#Taliban#National Security Council#Gop#Cbs
Axios

Afghanistan's economic calamity

One year after the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan, the country's economy has — as predicted — imploded, exacerbating an already-existing humanitarian crisis. Why it matters: Afghanistan entered 2021 as a client state of the U.S., reliant on foreign aid for 75% of public spending. When Joe Biden made the decision to withdraw, that grant funding disappeared, and some $9 billion of Afghan central bank assets were frozen, rendering many normal central bank functions impossible.
BUSINESS
Axios

Kinzinger: Trump and Pompeo set Afghanistan withdrawal "in motion"

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) on Tuesday warned Americans not to allow Republicans to "pretend" that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan wasn't "set in motion" by former President Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Why it matters: This week marks one year since the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan,...
POTUS
Axios

Scoop: Biden administration developing Afghan family reunification portal

The Biden administration is developing a portal to facilitate and simplify the reunification of Afghans with family members left behind in their Taliban-controlled country, three people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: The portal would centralize what has been a piecemeal, case-by-case effort to reunify the thousands...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

White House climate official sanctioned by key science body

The National Academy of Sciences has barred Jane Lubchenco, a key White House climate aide, from involvement in NAS publications and activities for five years for violating its code of conduct before joining the administration, the organization said. Why it matters: The move represents a significant rebuke to Lubchenco, who...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Axios

Afghans' long wait

Tens of thousands of Afghans who helped the U.S. military, as interpreters or in other roles, remain desperate for a new home a year after the U.S. left their country. The big picture: Thousands haven't been able to leave Afghanistan. Thousands more are stuck on military bases in Qatar or the United Arab Emirates. Others are newly arrived to American neighborhoods — but still struggling to adjust to life in the U.S.
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Former Gov. Richardson "optimistic" on Griner, Whelan prisoner exchange

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson told ABC News on Tuesday he is "optimistic" about the United States bringing imprisoned Americans Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan back from Russia through a prisoner exchange. Why it matters: Richardson, also a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, has been involved in...
POLITICS
Axios

Syria denies it is holding American journalist Austin Tice

Syria on Wednesday officially denied it was holding American journalist and Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who was abducted in Syria 10 years ago. Why it matters: President Biden said last week that the U.S. knows with certainty that Tice, one of the longest-held and most high-profile American hostages, has been held by the Syrian government.
WORLD
Axios

Florida swing voters view Ron DeSantis as too extreme

Some Florida swing voters who former President Donald Trump won over in 2016 say Gov. Ron DeSantis' agenda is too extreme for them. Driving the news: Axios partner Engagious/Schlesinger conducted two online focus groups last week with 12 Floridians who voted for Donald Trump in 2016, then Joe Biden in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
91K+
Followers
47K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy