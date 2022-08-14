Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, August 16th, 2022
A 42-year-old Sandoval man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for violation of bail bond. Curtis Scott of Nebraska Avenue in Sandoval was taken to the Marion County Jail. 28-year-old Jacob Schleuter who told Wamac Police he was homeless was arrested on an outstanding Marion County failure...
wmix94.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
Four arrested in high-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, August 15th, 2022
An 18-year-old Centralia man has been arrested on multiple charges by Centralia Police. Jayden Acres of McKee Street was taken to the Marion County Jail on Sunday for alleged possession of a stolen firearm, theft, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of a firearm with no valid FOID card.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman faces home invasion, criminal trespass and battery charges
A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, and battery. Court records show Imani Kaufman of the Midtown Motel allegedly busted in the door to another resident’s room, scratched her neck, and allegedly tried to choke her. The alleged victim did not require hospital treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Battle of the Badges Blood Drive underway at Salem Community Center till 5 Wednesday afternoon
The Battle of the Badges Blood Drive is underway at the Salem Community Activity Center. It continues until five pm. You can donate on behalf of the Salem Police, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Salem Fire Department, or United Medical Response. You will also receive a $10 e-gift card to...
southernillinoisnow.com
Scooters Coffee Drive Thrus coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, and Vandalia
Scooters Coffee Drive Thru’s are coming to Salem, Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Vandalia and two other communities. Rachel Wallace who owns many of the Subway Restaurants in the area along with the Best Western and Rosati’s in Centralia is opening the new franchises in a partnership with her long time employee Marcie Wallace who is of no relation.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man gets three years in prison after pleading guilty to reduced charge of robbery
A 22-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery in connection with an April incident in Foundation Park where $270 cash and a debit card were stolen from a 65-year-old Salem man. Dylan Foutch, who formerly lived in Salem, was sentenced to three years in prison...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia announces conditional appointment of new police chief
Centralia City Manager W. Kory Smith has announced the conditional appointment has been offered to Christopher Locke to serve as Centralia’s Police Chief. He is currently the Police Chief of Fairview Heights in the Metro East. Chief Locke will be sworn in at a later date following city council...
advantagenews.com
Driver killed in Hartford crash identified
A two-vehicle traffic accident on Route Three at 7th Street in Hartford, Tuesday afternoon, claimed the life of a Bethalto man. The Madison County coroner’s office identified the victim as 63-year-old Jeffrey Hasenjaeger. Investigators say Hasenjaeger was headed southbound on Route 3 and turned east onto 7th Street, where...
advantagenews.com
Murder investigations in St. Clair County
A man was shot and killed in Belleville late Friday and the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating, while Illinois State Police are looking into an apparent murder in Washington Park that also took place on Friday. The victim in the Belleville shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Deante White of Belleville.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
wrul.com
White County Sheriff’s Weekend Report
There was one arrest and one report of Criminal Damage to Property made to the White County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend. A Norris City woman advised the White County Sheriff’s Department that she had been a victim of Criminal Damage to Property. 42 year old Megan Campbell told Reporting Officer Sgt. Craig Poole that a gate had been damaged and taken off the hinges of the posts. Campbell stated that the gate was fine on Saturday at around 5:30pm and that the gate was noticed to be damaged at around 7am Sunday morning. She believed that the gate was taken off so the subject or subjects could gain entrance onto her or her neighbor’s property, which she stated was private and posted as a joint effort between the two to ward off trespassers. No further information has been available at this time.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia Police conduct Active Shooter Drill
The Centralia Police Department participated in an active shooter drill at Centralia Junior High and Central Middle School on Monday. Acting Police Chief Steve Whritenour says in light of recent national events, the emphasis was on first responders arriving at the scene of an active shooter scene. “This was very...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Oil and Chip schedule for Thursday
The City of Salem will oil and chip the following streets on Thursday, Aug. 18, weather permitting. Residents are asked to have all vehicles removed from the street by 7:00 a.m. Thursday morning. The streets included are:. East Lake from Marion to the Landfill. South Washington from Route 37 to...
wrul.com
Desper Sentenced to 3 Years in the IDOC
A Carmi man was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections Monday morning. 30 year old Daniel Desper was sentenced today on charges of Unlawful Use of Property (a Class 2 Felony) and Driving While License Revoked (a Class 4 Felony). Desper has previously been placed on probation in 2021 for the methamphetamine related offense of Unlawful Use of Property. However, he violated the probation and was charged on March 30th, 2022 with driving on a revoked license for the third time upon an arrest by the Carmi Police Department. He will serve 3 year sentences for both offences concurrently. Judge Thomas Dinn was the presiding judge.
southernillinoisnow.com
Stolen vehicle burns outside of Salem
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a stolen vehicle found burning in a brushy area off of Robin Road south of US 50 and the railroad tracks just east of Salem. The car had already burned up and was just smoldering when Salem Fire Protection District firemen arrived...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem City Council sells Bicentennial Park
The Salem City Council has sold Bicentennial Park in the 100 block of South Broadway downtown. The small 28 to 70-foot park between Kane Insurance and the ABC Pub was purchased for $1,000 by Doug and Brandy Drenkpohl, who are the owners of the ABC Pub. Brandy Drenkpohl says they...
spotonillinois.com
Swansea man alleges guest attacked him following argument with his wife
BELLEVILLE - A former employee of the Marissa school district claims she was unjustly terminated after suffering injuries on the job and requesting medical leave. Plaintiff Laura Kohrs filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against the Marissa Community Unit School... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
