Tim Aragon becomes Broncos' new general counsel following Rich Slivka's retirement

By Jon Heath
 3 days ago
Changes to the Denver Broncos’ front office have already begun under new ownership.

First, team president/CEO Joe Ellis stepped down. He was replaced as chief executive officer by new co-owner/CEO Greg Penner. The team then hired Damani Leech as their new president.

On Friday, the Broncos announced another change: Tim Aragon has joined the team as general counsel. Aragon will become the club’s new attorney, replacing Rich Slivka, who retired from that role following the arrival of Denver’s new ownership group.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tim Aragon to the Broncos,” Penner said in a statement. “A highly respected attorney with deep sports experience, Tim is a Denver native and lifelong Broncos fan who is a distinguished leader in this community. His strategic counsel, depth of knowledge and business acumen will be a great asset to our organization.”

Before joining the Broncos, Aragon spent 18 years with the Denver office of the Hogan Lovells law firm. He has experience working with NFL, NBA, MLS and MLB teams. Aragon is also active in the community, serving on the board of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

MLB
