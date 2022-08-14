ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests

Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
WSMV

Pilgrimage Music Festival releases 2022 lineup

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music and tickets go on sale this week. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. Tickets for the two-day event are available for purchase on the festival’s website.
WSMV

National Black Business Month: Punches n’ Bunches boxing studio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - August is National Black Business month and one Black-owned boxing studio is hoping it’s making a different and setting the tone for other Black entrepreneurs who want to get into that side of the fitness industry. “Me personally, I don’t really have a lot of...
WSMV

Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
WSMV

Gaylord Opryland prepares for the return of ICE!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of the beloved Nashville holiday tradition, ICE!. The annual event has not been held for the last two years. This year, ICE! will include 12 scenes from the classic 1964 animated holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The...
WSMV

Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
Nashville Parent

Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17

The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
WSMV

Garth Brooks partners with city of Nashville to reduce traffic on lower Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced a new agreement between the city and Garth Brooks to bring new safety and traffic control measures to lower Broadway. A new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) substation and a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) traffic control room will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers. These developments will aid both departments’ efforts to reduce traffic congestion and keep busy areas secure.
newstalk941.com

Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents

Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
WSMV

Sunday evening weather update

One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Officials are searching for a man reported missing after jumping from a boat into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning news update...
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
WBKR

A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree

If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
WSMV

Registration open for 11th annual Titans Foundation 5k

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday the annual Titans Foundation 5k will take place next month at Nissan Stadium. The Titans Foundation 5k will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The race will start at Nissan Stadium, continue through downtown Nashville, and finish on the 50-yard line back at the stadium, according to a Titans media release.
