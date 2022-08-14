Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
'I Dream of Weenie' moving to new East Nashville spot
For those in East Nashville, "I Dream of Weenie became a staple in its yellow Volkswagon bus, but soon the eatery will operate out of a new building in the neighborhood.
Las Palmas is Celebrating 30 Years with a Special Dining Offer for Guests
Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant is thrilled to celebrate its loyal customers with 50% off all dine-in food orders on August 20 for Customer Appreciation Day. August 20 is a very special day for Las Palmas and the Ayala family, as it is the day they opened their first restaurant on Charlotte Pike in 1990. To get people in the door, they passed out flyers for free tacos and sodas. Now, 32 years later, they have 8 additional locations across the Nashville area—Antioch, Franklin Pike, Hayes Street, Hermitage, Highway 100, Nippers Corner, Nolensville Pike and Rivergate.
WSMV
Pilgrimage Music Festival releases 2022 lineup
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Williamson County’s biggest music festival returns this year with another huge lineup of music and tickets go on sale this week. The Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25. Tickets for the two-day event are available for purchase on the festival’s website.
Tennessee Tribune
Tallu Schuyler Quinn, Founder of the Nashville Food Project, to be Honored Posthumously
NASHVILLE – A bridge will be renamed Tuesday in a ceremony to celebrate the life of Tallu Schuler Quinn, the founder of the Nashville Food Project who died earlier this year from brain cancer. Rep. John Ray Clemmons and Sen. Jeff Yarbro sponsored legislation to designate the bridge on...
WSMV
National Black Business Month: Punches n’ Bunches boxing studio
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - August is National Black Business month and one Black-owned boxing studio is hoping it’s making a different and setting the tone for other Black entrepreneurs who want to get into that side of the fitness industry. “Me personally, I don’t really have a lot of...
WSMV
Developers come across possible pre-civil war remains in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Wedgewood-Houston area is a place of major development. But crews said at one project, they found remains believed to be from the pre-civil war era. AJ Capital Partners built the Nashville Warehouse Co. They have also been working on what will be an apartment complex...
WSMV
Gaylord Opryland prepares for the return of ICE!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gaylord Opryland Resort has announced the return of the beloved Nashville holiday tradition, ICE!. The annual event has not been held for the last two years. This year, ICE! will include 12 scenes from the classic 1964 animated holiday television special, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The...
WSMV
Metro Council to vote on plan to reduce crashes in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Council is expected to vote on NDOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan Tuesday night. The plan aims to cut back crashes in Nashville. Last month, WSMV 4 brought you the story of Abbey Dailey, a pregnant mother of four who got into a bad wreck on Gallatin Pike. We checked in to see how she is doing now and how she and her family feel about the plan.
Nashville Parent
Cheekwood Harvest Opens on September 17
The season shines for kids and families as Cheekwood Harvest returns this fall September 17 – October 30, 2022 with pumpkin houses, scarecrows, Thursday Night out programming and more. Three Pumpkin Houses & Mum Explosion. This year, a third pumpkin house is being added to the Pumpkin Village landscape....
Remains of missing Murfreesboro woman found
Mya C. Fuller was last seen by family members on July 29 and worked an event at Geodis Park in Nashville on July 30.
SWAT team used flashbangs on Jeep at scene of shooting in Nashville
A SWAT situation played out in North Nashville just before 4 p.m. near Osage Street and 23rd Avenue N.
WSMV
Garth Brooks partners with city of Nashville to reduce traffic on lower Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced a new agreement between the city and Garth Brooks to bring new safety and traffic control measures to lower Broadway. A new Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) substation and a Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure (NDOT) traffic control room will be developed by Brooks at no cost to Metro taxpayers. These developments will aid both departments’ efforts to reduce traffic congestion and keep busy areas secure.
newstalk941.com
Two Motorcyclists Die In Separate Weekend Incidents
Two motorcyclists died in two separate incidents over the weekend. 52-year-old Bryan Colson of Cookeville died while negotiating a curve on Benton Young Road around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday evening. He ran off the road and struck a tree. 28-year-old Brooke Murphy of Antioch, Tennessee was also negotiating a curve...
TN teacher’s TikTok of working on the weekend to catalog books goes viral
A TikTok posted by a Murfreesboro teacher explaining why she came into work on a Saturday has been viewed more than 1.5 million times on the platform.
WSMV
Sunday evening weather update
One of East Nashville's greatest traditions made its triumphant return on Saturday. The funeral service for former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey was held on Saturday. Officials are searching for a man reported missing after jumping from a boat into Percy Priest Lake on Saturday afternoon. Sunday morning news update...
Garth Brooks Footing the Bill To Improve Traffic, Add Police Substation on Nashville’s Lower Broadway
Country music icon Garth Brooks is opening a new honky-tonk bar on Nashville‘s Lower Broadway, but that’s not the only project he’s working on to add to the famous area of Music City. According to a recent press release from the Mayor’s office, Brooks is working with the city to foot the bill for a new police substation and traffic control room. He hopes the additions will reduce traffic congestion and keep Lower Broadway safer for locals and visitors alike.
WSMV
Waverly resident working to make sure deadly flooding never happens again
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One of the most memorable videos from last year’s deadly flooding in Waverly was people being rescued by two brothers on a jet ski. One of the people they saved is now working to make sure the flooding they saw never happens again. When Darlene...
A Secret Tennessee Mansion is Hosting an Immersive Haunted Cocktail Soiree
If Halloween, cocktails and weird experiences are your thing, this is the party for you!. If you are a fan of the strange and unusual, this cocktail experience definitely sounds like one for you! It's a Halloween-themed immersive cocktail experience that will be filled with the paranormal, specialty drinks and it will even take place inside of a secret mansion!
Nashville group calls for change after 3 students hit by cars
The Rutherford County community is shaken after three students were hit by vehicles within a week.
WSMV
Registration open for 11th annual Titans Foundation 5k
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday the annual Titans Foundation 5k will take place next month at Nissan Stadium. The Titans Foundation 5k will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. The race will start at Nissan Stadium, continue through downtown Nashville, and finish on the 50-yard line back at the stadium, according to a Titans media release.
