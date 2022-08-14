Read full article on original website
Scandal-hit health trust declares critical incident and cancels non-urgent operations due to Covid staff absences and high demand that has seen ambulances queue for hours
A scandal-hit health trust has declared a critical incident due to 'continued and unprecedented pressure' on its services and 'catastrophic delays' which has seen ambulances left queuing for hours. In a statement, the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust which covers Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin's health and care systems said that...
BBC
Bristol hospitals could strike over "miserable" salary offer
There is a "real risk" staff at Bristol hospitals will strike in the summer, the new chief executive of Bristol Royal Infirmary (BRI) has warned. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Unite are balloting hundreds of thousands of NHS workers to vote for industrial action in protest at a "miserable" salary offer.
BBC
West Yorkshire emergency care under 'continued pressure'
Improvements are needed to reduce pressure on urgent and emergency care across West Yorkshire, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) has said. Services were under "continued pressure" and people had experienced delays accessing emergency care as a result, inspectors found. A report found there were also issues with staffing and capacity,...
Hospital trust apologises after mother was told her baby had died before she was brought to her alive - then died hours later
NHS medics told a mother her baby was dead, then alive, before the child died hours later. Alisha Pegg said that she was sent home from the William Harvey Hospital in Ashford despite being in premature labour. When she then gave birth to baby Grace at home, the pair were...
Shocking pic shows elderly woman abandoned in a cardboard box at the roadside by ‘granny dumping’ family
A GRANDMOTHER was heartlessly abandoned by her family on the side of the road in a sickening trend known as "granny dumping". The elderly woman was found inside a cardboard box with no food or water next to a highway in Mexico. The cruel act sparked outrage after locals were...
A scientist in the public eye has taken her own life. This has to be a wake-up call
Lisa-Maria Kellermayr, an Austrian GP, was a doctor who dedicated her life to her patients and was vocal about the risks of Covid-19 on Twitter and in the media. She had endured months of death threats from Covid conspiracy theorists and anti-vaxxers. Colleagues expressed frustration with the lack of support she received for dealing with the daily abuse. Last month, Kellermayr took her own life.
I was fit and healthy but woke up smelling burning rubber – now I am fighting for my life
WHEN Alex Savage woke up to the smell of burning rubber, he had no idea what was at stake. “I thought it was a sinus thing,” he recalls, but the communications consultant from The Wirral is now on his eighth cycle of chemotherapy to treat an aggressive brain cancer after being diagnosed when he was living in Australia.
He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"
An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
My little boy went to a pool party – two weeks later he was fighting for his life
A MUM was watching her son fight for his life two weeks after he was bitten by a bug at a pool party. Jamie Simoson knew something was up with her three-year-old son, Johnny, who was “not acting himself”. His nursery had called to say he didn’t want...
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
Grandmother, 75, gets police caution after refusing to move in successful sit-in pavement protest against broadband pole being erected outside her bungalow
A rebellious grandmother who received a police caution for taking a stand against a huge broadband pole being erected outside her home has won the battle to have it moved. Dot Bolton, 75, has never been in trouble with the law in her life, but felt she had no choice but to stage a sit-in protest on the spot the 30ft pole was due to go up yesterday.
Mother pays tribute after her 17-weeks pregnant daughter, 25, and her unborn son died on bedroom floor following suspected epilepsy attack after her medication was changed
A hospital has launched an investigation after a 25-year-old pregnant woman died from a suspected epileptic seizure after her medication was changed. Megan Gardiner was 17 weeks pregnant when she and her unborn son died overnight on June 4 at her home in Barry, South Wales. Her 'devastated' mother Alison...
Archie Battersbee, 12, dies after life support switched off
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old who was left in a comatose state after “catastrophic” brain damage, has died after his life support was withdrawn on Saturday (6 August).His parents had launched multiple appeals to UK and EU courts to prolong his support, all of which were rejected.The family also had a request to move Archie to a hospice for his final days rejected as doctors warned he was too unstable to travel.Archie was found unconscious after an accident at his home in Essex on 7 April and never regained consciousness.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie Battersbee’s mother discusses ‘awful’ day as family await hospice decisionArchie Battersbee’s mother says she’s ‘broken’ as life support set to endFlowers and candles left on day Archie Battersbee’s life support due to be withdrawn
‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis
Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
A wheelchair user says she was left 'humiliated' on a flight after the captain announced that departure was delayed because of her chair
Geraldine Freeman, from the UK, called the experience "embarrassing, uncomfortable, stressful and humiliating."
Teenager with a 'severe eating disorder' dies after a judge rules doctors could stop providing her with artificial nutrition and hydration, following an application from her mental health trust
A teenager who had a 'severe eating disorder' has died after a judge ruled doctors could lawfully stop providing her with life-saving medical treatment following a plea from her mental health trust. The 19-year-old woman, whose identity has remained private, was said to have had a 'very complex condition' that...
NHS dentistry ‘at tipping point’ with warning that patients will ‘pay the price’
The majority of NHS dental practices in the UK are unable to offer appointments to new adult patients, according to a survey.The British Dental Association (BDA) and BBC identified 8,533 dental practices across the UK that were believed to hold NHS contracts, and attempts were made to call them all.Across England, 91% of NHS practices were not accepting new adult patients, 4,933 of 5,416, rising to 97% in the East Midlands, and 98% in the South West, North West and Yorkshire and the Humber.Of those practices not taking on adults in England, 23% (1,124) said they had an open waiting...
Putting a loved one in a nursing home could cost you as nursing homes sue relatives and friends of residents
Barbara Robinson said she spent two years fighting a lawsuit after she volunteered to help a family friend move to a Rochester nursing home. She told CBS News consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner that in 2018, she agreed to act as power of attorney to help an elderly friend file for Medicaid to pay for the nursing home. She also helped move her into the nursing home.
Body of teenage girl pulled from water in Tameside after getting into difficulty
The body of a teenage girl has been pulled from the water in Tameside. Greater Manchester Police confirmed it recovered the body after receiving reports on Monday evening of a person getting into difficulty in the water.Just before 6.30pm officers were called to the scene near Crowswood Drive, Stalybridge with fire rescue and ambulance services also in attendance. The body was later located by specialist officers overnight. Formal identification has taken place and specially trained officers are offering support to the family. Detectives said they are confident there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death, and a file is...
