Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start

Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board

Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success

Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
