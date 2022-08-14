Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s Not Even a Problem’ - Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz End Product
Luis Diaz has come under scrutiny in recent weeks with many saying the Columbian international needs to improve his end product. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has leapt to the defence of his attacker.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon
Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester's Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave. (Athletic via Daily Star) United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona's 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (Sun) United boss Erik ten Hag...
ESPN
Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told me I'd score 'crazy' winner - David Alaba
David Alaba said Carlo Ancelotti told him he'd score a free kick winner for Real Madrid, moments before stepping onto the pitch to dispatch the set piece that gave the LaLiga champions a 2-1 win at Almeria in their first game of the season. Madrid went behind to an early...
UEFA・
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man United eye Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas in search for goals
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Raul de Tomas in line for Old Trafford move. Espanyol forward Raul de Tomas is...
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola and the importance of a strong start
Pep Guardiola knows the importance of a strong start. After last seasons less than stellar start, this years two for two wins has the team feeling much better. City and Pep Guardiola have the team playing well and that’s with the players saying they can still go up a level.
BBC
Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board
Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
SB Nation
Jurgen Klopp on the Importance of Unity for the Squad’s Success
Liverpool gear up to play their first home game of the 2022-23 season at Anfield tonight, facing Crystal Palace. In his programme notes, Jurgen Klopp emphasizes the importance of unity and togetherness for the squad’s success this season as they hunt all the major trophies. Last year was an...
