ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Comments / 1

Joe Blo
3d ago

I don't think there was a female officer on her way to search this female . Just covering their short cuts . Then you wonder why chit goes sideways when any cop makes contact with anyone ?

Reply
2
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for felony charges in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment in Visalia on Tuesday, police say. According to authorities, on Monday shortly after 4:00 a.m., officers were called to a home located at 2600 Block of S. Bollinger regarding a disturbance in that location. Police say during the investigation, […]
VISALIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
YourCentralValley.com

12-year-old steals van, leads deputies on a pursuit

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies arrested a 12-year-old boy from Hanford on Monday morning for stealing his family’s mini-van, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, shortly after 9:30 a.m., a Fresno County Sheriff’s deputy was alerted to an area with a large cloud of dust. Upon arriving, a resident told […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman steals bus in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman drove away with a Tulare County Area Transit bus on Monday afternoon, according to Visalia Police. Officials say that approximately at 1:23 p.m., Visalia Police officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Court regarding a disturbance on a bus. They had been advised that a woman was […]
VISALIA, CA
fresnosheriff.org

Deputies Arrest Two Armed Fentanyl Traffickers

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested 21 year old Brian Rangel of Everett, WA and 29 year old Martin Velazquez of Lynnwood, WA. Both have been booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges of being felons in possession of firearms and narcotics for sale. Rangel’s bail is $425,000 and Velazquez’ is $325,000.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Fairfield police arrest Oakland robbery suspect

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department arrested a robbery suspect out of Oakland early Tuesday morning, according to police. Police, along with a SWAT unit, served search and arrest warrants for the suspect on behalf of the Oakland Police Department. The warrants were served at a residence on the 1900 block of Kidder […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in Orosi, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Orosi on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 after it was reported that a shooting had broken […]
OROSI, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

FOX40

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy