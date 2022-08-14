ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CROW rescues Cape Coral burrowing owl stuck in glue trap

By ABC7 News
 3 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) rescued an adult burrowing owl that was stuck in a glue trap earlier this week.

The glue trap was removed but glue remained on the feathers of the owl’s left wing. The owl was missing half of their larger tail feathers, CROW said.

According to CROW, the hospital staff worked to remove the rest of the glue from the owl’s feathers using peanut butter oils and a mixture of soap and water.

The owl was dried and given anti-inflammatory medications with supportive fluids, CROW said.

According to CROW, the next day the owl showed positive signs of health and began standing and vocalizing.

The owl continues to receive supportive care through its recovery, CROW said.

