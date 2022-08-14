Read full article on original website
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance Launches Pledge Drive and the First Mendocino Cannabis Advocacy Awards
Mendocino Cannabis Alliance (MCA), the premier cannabis trade association in Mendocino County, is undertaking a Pledge Drive from August 15 to September 19 to support their essential policy advocacy, as well as their business development work helping Members bring their licensed products to market. The Pledge of Alliance Drive will...
Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable
Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers. PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project. Others, not so much. "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
Local Realtor Donates to Historical Society
Country Air Properties Realtor-Broker Phil Smoley presented Lake County Historical Society (LCHS) a check for $1,000 on Saturday, August 8, at the Ely Stage Stop and Country Museum in Kelseyville. The donation was made in the name of John Parker (LCHS president) and his wife, Cheyanne Parker (LCHS director), who recently purchased a home in Kelseyville using Smoley as their Realtor. Smoley is also an LCHS director and former president.
[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake
About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
Where’s This Smoke Coming From? The Six Rivers Lightening Complex Fire in Humboldt and Trinity Counties
Mendocino and Northern Sonoma County residents this morning are reporting a noticeable smoky haze and smell permeating the region. This morning we spoke with National Weather Service meteorologist Josh Wood at the Eureka office and confirmed our region is now in the path of the Six River Lightening Complex Fire’s drift smoke.
Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle
Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
Moose Boats Delivers Vessel for California Department of Fish and Wildlife
San Francisco Bay Area boatbuilder Moose Boats said it has recently delivered an M1 – 46 to the State of California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. The vessel is to be named, Chinook and will be based out of Fort Bragg, Calif. to serve as an offshore patrol boat.
Celebrate a good time at this year’s Lake County Fair
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is Thursday, Sept. 1, with gates opening at 6 p.m., starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner where they will introduce Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can...
Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson
Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
Environmental Crimes Discovered at Bell Springs Cannabis Grow—1,423 Plants Eradicated
The following is a press release from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. On Aug. 9, 2022, officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in the area of Bell Springs Road in Laytonville. Support was provided by CDFW environmental scientists.
Two Days Before Allegedly Causing the Death of an Infant, Edward Steele was Released Early from a Jail Stint to Attend Rehab
32-year-old Edward “Two Feathers” Steele sits in the Mendocino County Jail accused of abandoning two children alongside a Ukiah railroad, simply setting them down on the ground radiating heat from the blazing sun. The one-year-old would die that day, August 3, 2022. The two-year-old would be hospitalized. Court...
Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury
The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana
This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
Fatal Motorcycle Collision With Vehicle Closes Southbound Talmadge Exit at Ukiah
Just before 6:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and a white car collided on the southbound Talmage onramp at Ukiah. The rider went down. According to the scanner, CPR was performed on the rider. At a little after 6:45 the rider was pronounced deceased. The onramp is shutdown as of 8:16 p.m....
Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]
66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
MCSO: Found with Drugs, Glass Pipe, and Handgun, Willits Man Proceeds to Bring Drugs Into County Jail
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-10-22 at about 8:25 PM, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Truck Spins Out and Rolls Over South of Covelo
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a truck has rolled over near the intersection of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Lane landing on its roof in the roadway. The Incident Commander reported two patients have minor injuries and the vehicle came to rest in...
Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits
A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
