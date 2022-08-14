ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendocino County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KRCB 104.9

Lake Pillsbury could be drained - advocates see it as indispensable

Another lawsuit was filed this week in the continuing saga of the Potter Valley Project, a hydroelectric plant affecting the Russian and Eel Rivers.   PG&E is in the early stages of surrendering control of the Project - a pair of dams, a diversion tunnel, and a hydro-electric station along the Eel River - and some groups are hoping the surrender will result in California’s next dam removal project.   Others, not so much.   "This is a regional water issue and multiple counties are involved and it has everything to do with the drinking water in Mendocino, Sonoma, and Marin counties." Carol Cinquini, a local...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Smoke from out-of-area fires impacts Lake County air quality

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Air Quality Management District said air quality in the county will continue to be impacted until later this week due to fires to the north. Smoke impacts to Lake County, which began over the weekend, are from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
lakecountybloom.com

Local Realtor Donates to Historical Society

Country Air Properties Realtor-Broker Phil Smoley presented Lake County Historical Society (LCHS) a check for $1,000 on Saturday, August 8, at the Ely Stage Stop and Country Museum in Kelseyville. The donation was made in the name of John Parker (LCHS president) and his wife, Cheyanne Parker (LCHS director), who recently purchased a home in Kelseyville using Smoley as their Realtor. Smoley is also an LCHS director and former president.
KELSEYVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mendocino County, CA
Local
California Government
Mendocino County, CA
Government
mendofever.com

[UPDATES] Fire Burning at the North End of Clear Lake

About 4:15 p.m., a fire broke out in Lake County at the north end of Clear Lake west of Nice along Hwy 29 near Hill Road. The Hill Fire as it is now being called is about four acres and spreading westward at a moderate rate of speed. No structures...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit, North Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-17 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-17 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; North Coast; Van Duzen, Mad River; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Eureka has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the eastern half of zone 201. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Forecast of Thunderstorms Prompt Predictions of ‘Extreme Fire Behavior’ and Red Flag Warnings Throughout the Emerald Triangle

Thunderstorms predicted to rumble above northeastern Mendocino, eastern Humboldt, and throughout Trinity County have prompted a Red Flag Warning over the region. Dry vegetation on the ground, low relative humidity in the atmosphere, and the possibility of air-to-ground lightning strikes indicate the potential for extreme fire behavior that could occur between 11:00 a.m. tomorrow to 11:00 that night.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Recovery#Prrm
Lake County News

Celebrate a good time at this year’s Lake County Fair

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lake County Fair is just around the corner. Opening day is Thursday, Sept. 1, with gates opening at 6 p.m., starting with the Blue-Ribbon Dinner where they will introduce Grand Marshal Jane Alameda. Highlights Thursday evening include the second annual “Guns N Hoses” event. Can...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Two Fires Flare-Up South of Clearlake—Possible Arson

Multiple resources are pouring into two suspected arson fires growing south of Clear Lake near Borax Lake. The two were first reported about 5:25 p.m. One fire is approximately one acre and the other is approximately two acres, according to emergency personnel with their eyes on the fire. The fires...
CLEARLAKE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mendofever.com

Quad Accident in Brooktrails This Evening Results in Major Injury

The details are vague at this point, but the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page confirms that a traffic accident involving a quad on Brooktrails’ Primrose Drive resulted in hospitalization and major injury. The accident reportedly occurred around 5:08 p.m. The patient was transported to Howard Memorial Hospital...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Men Arrested for Transporting Marijuana

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 08-12-2022 at about 9:05 PM the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a...
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Cherie Renee Peck Killed in Car Accident on Sherwood Road [Willits, CA]

66-Year-Old Woman Pronounced Dead after Auto Collision near Lupine Way. The collision happened around 10:20 a.m., near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Lupine Way. First responders arrived to the scene shortly after. According to reports, Peck was driving a southbound 1988 silver Chevrolet Silverado and crossed the double yellow...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Truck Spins Out and Rolls Over South of Covelo

Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a truck has rolled over near the intersection of State Route 162 and Fairbanks Lane landing on its roof in the roadway. The Incident Commander reported two patients have minor injuries and the vehicle came to rest in...
COVELO, CA
mendofever.com

Serious Traffic Collision on Sherwood Road North of Willits

A vehicle went off the road in the 25,700 block of Sherwood Road north of Willits in the Brooktrails area this morning about 10:22 a.m. According to emergency personnel on scene speaking over the scanner, one person may be deceased and he reported that it will take extended time to extract them. In addition, they aren’t sure yet if there may be more individuals in the vehicle.
WILLITS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy