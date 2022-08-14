Compton College to host virtual information session for those interested in serving on the Board of Trustees

Read full article on original website
theavtimes.com
LA County recruiting eligible youth for paid internship program
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity has created a program that will pay the salaries for eligible interns, age 17 to 24, as they work for businesses or nonprofit organizations in certain fields. The Youth@Work Elevate program will provide 500 of LA County’s foster youth, individuals experiencing homelessness,...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood approves new labor agreements with police department
The Inglewood city council unanimously approved contract extensions for unions representing rank and file and management personnel within the police department during the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16. Members of both the Inglewood Police Officers Association (IPOA) and Inglewood Police Management Association (IPMA) overwhelmingly voted in favor of...
Dozens of Amazon employees in San Bernardino walk off job, demanding better pay, improved conditions
Sen. Bernie Sanders expressed his support for a group of Amazon employees who walked off the job in San Bernardino.
KTLA.com
50,000 LAUSD students reported absent on 1st day of school
As many as 50,000 students, or 11% of the Los Angeles Unified School District population, were reported absent on the first day back at school Monday. Multiple factors may be to blame for low attendance rates at the nation’s second-largest school district, officials said. Parents could still be worried...
Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die
Four state, federal and nonprofit agencies began investigating Memorial earlier this year, when one patient died after being given the wrong medication and another died after a fall in the hospital. The post Long Beach Memorial faces multiple investigations after 2 patients die appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Long Beach Post
Long Beach residents paid thousands to scammers posing as Edison employees this year, company says
Long Beach residents paid nearly $12,000 through the first half of the year to scammers pretending to be employees at Southern California Edison, and officials are warning customers that they could face an increase in phone scams starting this month as the company ends its moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment.
NBC San Diego
I've Traveled and Worked Remotely in 50 U.S. Cities: Here Are the Top 4—and They Aren't New York Or LA
In September 2021, my wife and I sold our house, car and possessions to become full-time digital nomads. But even before the pandemic made remote work a popular trend, I've lived and worked remotely in more than 50 U.S. cities. We run both of our businesses — a consulting firm...
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood councilman continues to demonstrate he is mentally unfit for office
INGLEWOOD – Inglewood elections will take place in November with three of the incumbents slated to run for re-election. During the regular city council meeting held Aug. 16 one councilman continues to exhibit decreasing mental faculties when it is time for him to deliver his closing comments. Councilman George...
Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency
Riverside County reports nine new probable or confirmed monkeypox cases in Riverside County. 6 of them are from the Coachella Valley. All probable or confirmed cases are male. We do not have any reports of women in Riverside County. Riverside County officials make a motion to declare Riverside County in a state of emergency for The post Riverside County votes 5-0 to declare an Emergency appeared first on KESQ.
2urbangirls.com
HACLA partnering with private real estate firm to buy 669 apartments in Baldwin Hills
Most would be restricted to renters earning at or below 60 and 80 percent of AMI. In a deal announced last week, the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles (HACLA) has partnered with private real estate firm Avanath to purchase the Baldwin Village Apartments, a collection of 669 apartments near Crenshaw Boulevard.
Braymar Wines is the New Black-Owned Wine to Add to the Rotation
More and more Black women are venturing into the wine industry. This summer, Marlo Richardson joined the less than one percent of black-owned wineries when she launched her California-based winery, Braymar Wines in July. The California mother of two named the wine after her daughters, Brayli, and Marli. The concept...
randomlengthsnews.com
Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department
The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. As the commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
daytrippen.com
Senior Friendly Day Trips Southern California
Senior-Friendly Southern California Day Trips. Listed below are some great day trips with seniors in mind. These trips offer a little slower pace and have plenty of places to sit and relax while taking in the scenery. Popular options for seniors include bus tours or a train journey aboard Amtrak. All of these trips were picked with seniors in mind. Escape the daily routine and enjoy an adventure.
2urbangirls.com
4 million LA County residents asked to suspend outdoor watering next month
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, residents and businesses in portions of greater Los Angeles County are being called on to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. The Metropolitan Water District is joined by its member agencies and local retail water agencies in the water-saving call to stretch Southern California’s severely limited water supplies as Metropolitan repairs this pipeline.
orangecountytribune.com
A possible future for “the mall”
Once the biggest and most prosperous enclosed shopping center in Orange County, Westminster Mall has declined to the point where its drooping sales tax revenue is weighing on the city treasury and a stroll through its halls is a journey down corridors of empty, dark, silent storefronts. Six years ago,...
foxla.com
Students hold protest over lead levels at Jordan High School in Watts
LOS ANGELES - On Monday, students, parents, and community leaders in Watts started the 2022-23 school year by protesting outside Jordan High School in Watts because they deem the school as "toxic" and unsafe due to elevated lead levels as a result of a recycling center nearby. At the end...
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
These are the Best Chicken Wings in California
What are the best chicken wings in California? You may be surprised. (Los Angeles, CA) - Chicken wings are a delicious, finger-licking treat that is enjoyed around the country. But how do you know which ones are the best in California?
2urbangirls.com
Judge denies Costco TRO against petition signature gatherers
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Monday denied Costco Wholesale Corp.’s request for a temporary restraining order against a Calabasas-based petition management firm and other organizations that have allegedly sent people without authorization to solicit signatures from customers on various issues at four San Fernando Valley warehouses. Van...
citywatchla.com
Construction on Coronado Street Without Permits
Immediately, I stepped outside my home to see what that was,” said Claudia Ruano who lives on Coronado Street near the charter school playground at 110 Coronado Street. Then, Claudia witnessed a white construction-bobcat vigorously breaking the asphalt of the playground forming a cloud of dark dust all around, while a large - yellow-Caterpillar with big steel- teeth carried the broken asphalt to a nearby pile.
