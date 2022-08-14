Read full article on original website
LSU football QB Jayden Daniels' mother appears to slam ASU: 'He needs a team to help him'
Jayden Daniels is expected by many to be the new starting quarterback for the LSU football team this season. But some fans of Daniels' previous team, Arizona State, evidently have some hard feelings for the QB and the way he suddenly departed Tempe for Baton Rouge after last season. ...
Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season
Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team
The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
Gators already feeling effects of newly opened Heavener Football Training Center
Sunday marked move-in day for the Gators at the brand-new $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center, which has been under construction since the summer of 2020, for the first time as a team. It has garnered glowing reviews from players, like a kid in a candy shop. The...
Ohio State Offer Evaluation: Desmond Umeozulu, Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers
Defensive end from DMV's commitment is impending ... what would Ohio State be adding if the Buckeyes are the choice?
Sam Pittman agrees with Greg McElroy over Kirby Smart's crazy practice habit
Sam Pittman is familiar with Kirby Smart’s practice habits, even the unconventional ones. Prior to taking over as the Arkansas head coach in 2020, Pittman spent four years as the offensive line coach under Smart at Georgia. This past week Pittman appeared on ESPN’s “Always College Football” with Greg...
2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas
1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
Mississippi State WR Strikes Unique NIL Deal
One Mississippi State wideout has become the first college athlete to strike an NIL deal with a tattoo artist.
Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program
Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon
Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
Kitchings: Virginia offense took a step back after 'terrible' Tuesday practice
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- As Virginia defensive players and specialists left the indoor practice facility, Virginia offensive line coach Garett Tujague yelled, "that's embarrassing." Tujague was unimpressed. The UVA offense was forced to stay inside to run through more conditioning work as a punishment for a lackluster practice on Tuesday. “We had...
Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama
Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PRESEASON RANKING: The experts' consensus of the nation's top teams right now
With the release of the AP Top 25 ranking, we've collected five polls and rankings to determine who is the No.1 college football team entering the season.
Notable QB, veteran with over 10,000 career yards hits transfer portal, per report
A notable QB is opting to head for the transfer portal less than 2 weeks from the 2022 season opener. According to Chris Hummer with 247 Sports, Jarret Doege is heading for the transfer portal. Doege was at Western Kentucky and competing for a starting job with Austin Reed. The...
WATCH: Dan Lanning explains why Oregon just had its best fall practice yet
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the team's practice and why the Ducks may have just finished its best of fall camp to date. Lanning also discusses takeaways from the team's first fall camp scrimmage and where the Ducks are improving. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
