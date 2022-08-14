ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names Surprise Team To Watch This Season

Much of the college football world is selling its Auburn stock, but not Paul Finebaum. The ESPN personality made his regular appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning," telling the hosts that he wouldn't be shocked if the Tigers surprise some folks this season. The prelude of the season...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith 'Feels Bad' For 1 Major College Football Team

The 2022 college football season hasn't even started yet, but ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is already feeling bad for one team. In a conversation with college football analyst Paul Finebaum, Smith thinks the Texas A&M Aggies are in for a world of hurt when they step on the field for a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Auburn, AL
Alabama Sports
Alabama State
Alabama Football
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas

1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Cadillac Williams
247Sports

Miami Hurricanes football: Jimmy Johnson more 'excited' than 'ever' for Mario Cristobal to lead program

Mario Cristobal seems to be universally liked at Miami. The Hurricanes hired him away from Oregon this offseason and not only did he get the approval of Hurricanes legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, former 'Canes coach Jimmy Johnson is a big fan as well. Speaking with the Miami Herald, Johnson was asked his thoughts on the Hurricanes hiring Cristobal, someone he actually recruited when the latter was in high school.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
#Trains#American Football#Tigers
247Sports

Top247 ATH Kenyon Sadiq pulls stunner, commits to Oregon

Idaho Falls (Idaho) Skyline athlete Kenyon Sadiq recently named a final three of Iowa State, Michigan and Washington. The final week of July saw Sadiq name that final three and it looked liked one of the Cyclones, Wolverines or Huskies would get him. But on Monday, he announced his commitment...
EUGENE, OR
AL.com

Blount offensive lineman Willis Anderson commits to South Alabama

Blount High School offensive lineman Willis Anderson is the third member of South Alabama’s 2023 football recruiting class, and the second from a Mobile-area school. Anderson (6-foot-4, 305 pounds) picked up his first Division I scholarship offer from the Jaguars over the summer. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Sunday:
MOBILE, AL
Cadillac
NFL
Football
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL

