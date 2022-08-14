A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO