norwoodnews.org
Fordham Heights: Man, 52, Knocked Unconscious in Unprovoked Attack outside Restaurant
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person seen in the attached video and photo who is sought regarding an assault that occurred in Fordham Heights. Police said on Friday, Aug. 12, at around 10.45 p.m., cops responded to a 911 call regarding a man who...
norwoodnews.org
Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
Man, 24, fatally shot in head on Queens street
The victim was outside a building on Redfern Avenue in the Redfern Houses around 6:20 p.m. when he was shot by a man wearing a white t-shirt.
norwoodnews.org
Norwood: Search for Missing 36-Year-Old Man
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 36-year-old man reported missing from Norwood. Police said Leandro Germosen of Bainbridge Avenue was seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7.30 p.m., inside 2835 Bainbridge Avenue and then later, he was last seen in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue.
Bronx assault: Man punched from behind, critically injured
FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man from behind without provocation outside a Fordham restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said Wednesday. The victim, 52, left the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street near Grand Concourse around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was standing outside when another man followed […]
norwoodnews.org
Spuyten Duyvil: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies after Tree Falls into Swimming Pool
A 59-year-old woman has died following a freak incident during which a tree apparently fell into an occupied swimming pool in Spuyten Duyvil. Police said on Monday, Aug. 15, at around 1.37 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people who were being aided at 2621 Palisades Avenue, an 18-story residential building.
fox5ny.com
Video: Man brutally punches victim in face on Bronx street
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week. The attack happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The...
46-year-old man shot several times in Brooklyn; police searching for gunman
Police are searching for a gunman who shot a 46-year-old man several times in Brooklyn Monday night.
Police: 2 men wanted for ambushing 12-year-old in Brooklyn apartment
The NYPD says two male suspects are wanted for allegedly entering an apartment and ambushing a 12-year-old child in Sunset Park.
NYC woman dies after tree falls on apartment complex pool
NEW YORK — One woman died and another required hospitalization after a large tree fell onto an apartment complex pool on Monday. According to the New York Police Department, the incident was reported at around 1:30 p.m. EDT at a private pool at the River Terrace Apartments, WABC-TV reported.
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
4 injured, 2 cats die in fire at Yonkers apartment building
Fire officials say it started in a kitchen on the sixth floor at the Locust Hill Avenue building.
NBC New York
Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops
A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
67-Year-Old Coney Island Candy Store Clerk Assaulted, Robbed
NEW YORK, NY – When it comes to crime in New York City, criminals have...
Boy, 14, arrested for fatal shooting of teen in Bronx lobby
A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death in an apartment lobby in the Bronx early Thursday, police said. The victim, identified as Jacob Borbin, had been shot in the chest in the lobby of 237 E. 194th St. in Fordham Manor.
TD Bank robber still at large after last striking in the Bronx
The notorious TD Bank robber is still on the run nearly two weeks after police say he struck last in the Bronx.
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
21-year-old Yonkers man accused of killing woman, leaving body in apartment for days
Deshawn Nunez is accused of fatally stabbing Renee Spencer.
