Bronx, NY

Van Cortlandt Park: Gunman Sought following Shooting of Second Man & Woman

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help identifying the person seen in the attached surveillance photos who is wanted for questioning in connection to an assault that occurred in Van Cortlandt Park. A police spokesperson said, “On Saturday, July 30, 2022, in the vicinity of Jerome Avenue and...
Norwood: Search for Missing 36-Year-Old Man

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a 36-year-old man reported missing from Norwood. Police said Leandro Germosen of Bainbridge Avenue was seen on Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7.30 p.m., inside 2835 Bainbridge Avenue and then later, he was last seen in the vicinity of East Gun Hill Road and Hull Avenue.
Bronx assault: Man punched from behind, critically injured

FORDHAM, the Bronx (PIX11) — An assailant punched a man from behind without provocation outside a Fordham restaurant, leaving the victim hospitalized in critical condition, police said Wednesday.  The victim, 52, left the Fuego Tipico Restaurant on East 188th Street near Grand Concourse around 10:45 p.m. Friday and was standing outside when another man followed […]
Spuyten Duyvil: 59-Year-Old Woman Dies after Tree Falls into Swimming Pool

A 59-year-old woman has died following a freak incident during which a tree apparently fell into an occupied swimming pool in Spuyten Duyvil. Police said on Monday, Aug. 15, at around 1.37 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people who were being aided at 2621 Palisades Avenue, an 18-story residential building.
Video: Man brutally punches victim in face on Bronx street

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week. The attack happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. The...
#Bronx Park#Nypd#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Crime Stoppers#The Norwood News
Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It's not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend

OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
Bronx, NY

