Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run
The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man. On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.
Man allegedly armed with machete shot by police
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17300 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, in his 20s,...
Actress reported missing arrested in California after allegedly biting officer
She appeared in court on Tuesday, but not before her family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues
The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland
Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
Would-be burglars scared off by security alarm at West Hollywood home
A homeowner in West Hollywood avoided a break-in last month after a pair of would-be burglars were foiled by the home’s security camera and alarm. Video from the almost-break-in was shared with KTLA by Amazon, which owns Ring, the home security system company. The video shows a pair of men wearing dark clothing and backpacks […]
Los Angeles Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Homeless Man in Pasadena
A Los Angeles man was charged today with murder in a homeless man's stabbing death in Pasadena.
Man wounded during shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant
BEVERLY HILLS – A man was shot outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Canon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Shooting near Beverly Hills steakhouse leaves 1 man hospitalized, police say
The shooting happened late Monday night on North Canon Drive in front of Nusr-Et Steakhouse Beverly Hills next to Spago.
Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting
One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
Woman arrested after barricading in 7-eleven
LOS ANGELES – A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South...
Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large
An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
Santa Monica Police Arrest Man For Possession of Stolen Jewelry, Electronics, Credit Cards and Identification
The Santa Monica police have arrested a 38 year old man they believe is responsible for a string of robberies in Santa Monica. The SMPD found jewelry, electronics, credit cards and identification that did not belong to Ramiro Martinez. Police also found that Ramiro Martinez had "a small amount" of crystal meth on his person.
Restaurant owner tackles attacker who punched, robbed elderly man in Hollywood: ‘I’m glad I got him’
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — An elderly man having lunch in Hollywood was viciously attacked and robbed – but the quick thinking of a good Samaritan who happened to see it all saved his life. The frightening and unprovoked attack was caught on surveillance video. The elderly man...
2urbangirls.com
Police disarm bomb at local hospital
POMONA, Calif. – Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven
Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
$20,000 reward offered for information on double murder in Compton
Family members and detectives ask for the public's help and offer $20,000 reward in double murder case.
Los Angeles deputy DA: Gascón is creating a ‘ticking time bomb’ by releasing murderers back on the streets
A Los Angeles County deputy district attorney says that George Gascón’s “blanket policy” of releasing inmates who were convicted of crimes such as murder as a juvenile is creating a “ticking time bomb,” and says his “days are still numbered” after the recall campaign suffered a major blow on Monday.
