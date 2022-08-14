ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
westsidetoday.com

Driver Sought for Fatal Venice Boulevard Hit-and-Run

The Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Detectives, are investigating a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision that killed a man. On August 15, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., an unknown dark colored sports utility vehicle was traveling eastbound in the #3 lane of Venice Boulevard, when it collided with a pedestrian that entered the roadway northbound on Venice Boulevard outside of a marked crosswalk. The impact caused the pedestrian to travel in an eastbound direction and collide with the roadway. The vehicle continued eastbound Venice Boulevard and failed to stop, identify themselves or render aid to the pedestrian. A second dark colored sports utility vehicle may have also been involved, but it has not been determined at this time. That second vehicle also continued eastbound Venice Boulevard after the collision.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man allegedly armed with machete shot by police

VAN NUYS, Calif. – A man allegedly armed with a machete was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police in the Van Nuys area Wednesday. Officers went to the 17300 block of Sherman Way about 7 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man, in his 20s,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Mid-City crash leaves pedestrian dead

LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Inglewood#Beverly Hills#Los Angeles Area#Fashion Island#Property Crime#Neiman Marcus
HeySoCal

Mother of man killed in alleged street racing wreck sues

The mother of one of three people killed in a fiery three-vehicle collision in Burbank in 2021 that allegedly occurred during an illegal street race is suing the city and Los Angeles County, alleging officials knew of prior unlawful high-speed conduct and failed to take proper steps to curtail it.
BURBANK, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: Safe recovered from hillside near Mulholland

Los Angeles police officers worked to recover a safe on a Studio City hillside on Tuesday. The safe was first reported to the LAPD around 5:25 p.m. Officers arrived at Wrightwood and Mulholland drives and blocked all lanes of traffic to recover the safe, which was loaded onto a truck for transport. No information has […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man wounded during shooting at Beverly Hills restaurant

BEVERLY HILLS – A man was shot outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. The shooting was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Canon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, according to Lt. Giovanni Trejo of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in Mid-City hit and run crash

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a pedestrian who was killed in a hit-and-run in the Mid-City area. Rafael Cabrera, 41, of Los Angeles was struck by one or more vehicles at about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard and died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

1 dead, 2 wounded in Wilmington shooting

One person was killed and two others wounded after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The shooting was reported a few minutes past 2 p.m., on the 800 block of North Lagoon Avenue. Initial reports indicated that two women in their 30s had been hit, according to Officer Annie Hernandez with the Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested after barricading in 7-eleven

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in police custody Tuesday after barricading herself inside a 7-Eleven convenience store and possibly starting a fire inside the store in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles. Police were called at 9:30 p.m. Monday to the intersection of West Olympic Boulevard and South...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Rolex robbery outside 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights; second suspect still at large

An arrest has been made in a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights, but police say one suspect remains at large.Demoryie Watts, 21, was arrested Friday and booked on suspicion of felony armed robbery. He is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.Authorities say Watts was arrested at a home in the 45000 block of Avenue in Lancaster after investigators served search warrants there and in Los Angeles early Friday morning. Investigators believe Watts and an accomplice robbed two people who were loading purchases into their car on July 9, a crime that was captured on cell phone video and widely seen on social media. Both suspects were armed, and took the man's Rolex, which was reportedly valued at $60,000.A man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s suffered minor injuries in the attack, but did not go to the hospital.Authorities did not release a description of the second suspect.
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Police disarm bomb at local hospital

POMONA, Calif. – Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Street takeover mob trashes Harbor Gateway 7-Eleven

Police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Harbor Gateway neighborhood of Los Angeles after a mob ransacked the location during an apparent street takeover early Monday morning. Officers could be seen entering the looted convenience store near the intersection of West El Segundo Boulevard and South Figueroa Street around 12:45 a.m. Knocked over […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy