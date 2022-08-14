ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southborough, MA
Government
Worcester County, MA
Business
County
Worcester County, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
Worcester County, MA
Government
City
Worcester, MA
City
Southborough, MA
MassLive.com

All homes sold in Hampshire County from Aug. 7-13

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from August 7-13. There were 50 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,472 square foot home on Whispering Pines Avenue in Belchertown that sold for $355,500.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Housing Prices Hit $585K Average. See Greater Boston's Priciest Towns

Rising interest rates can't do much to stop home prices in the Boston area and across Massachusetts from continuing their rise. Median single-family home prices hit $585,000 in July, the highest number ever recorded for the month. That's up 8% from a year ago and 27% from two years ago, according to the Warren Group, which released the state's newest monthly data on Tuesday.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
Boston Globe

The best places to get a lobster roll in New England

Boston.com readers recommended 160 lobster roll restaurants, calling them 'the taste of summer' and 'the dish you wish you could eat every day.'. Whether you’re sitting down to lunch with friends or grabbing one to go to enjoy by the seaside, there’s nothing that says New England more than fresh chunks of lobster nestled in a bun. The lobster roll is a regional delicacy here.
WINTHROP, MA
The Swellesley Report

Wellesley Police log: Crash, then OUI charge; the case of the missing Lululemon fanny pack; $17,750 earrings, Chanel bag, hard drive all gone

The Wellesley, Mass., police log for the period of July 28-Aug. 5, 2022:. On July 28, 2022 at 7:45 a.m. Officer Cunningham took a male party into custody for a section 35 order that had been issued by the Dedham District Court. The male party was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and transported to Dedham District Court.
WELLESLEY, MA
MassLive.com

MassMutual investment subsidiary faces $250,000 state fine after agent pressured clients into high-commission insurance

SPRINGFIELD — A subsidiary of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. faces a $250,000 fine by the state over the company’s failure to supervise an agent. Charles J. Evan, of Wellesley, defrauded clients by pressuring them into unsuitable high-commission insurance products in order to line his own pockets, according to to a news release from the office of secretary of state William Galvin.
WELLESLEY, MA
WUPE

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy