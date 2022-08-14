Read full article on original website
Related
Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony Miller: Done for season
Miller (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Miller didn't suit up for Saturday's preseason contest against Seattle due to the issue, but it's unclear when he suffered the injury. The 2018 second-round pick had been making a strong case for a spot on the Steelers' initial 53-man roster, so it's a tough blow to Pittsburgh and Miller, who'll likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Finally getting work with Murray
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that Brown (hamstring) and Kyler Murray (wrist) practiced for the first time together since the start of training camp, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Both players have dealt with injuries in camp, with Brown getting back on the field last week, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Prominent LSU Quarterback Reportedly 'Walking Away' From Football
We have breaking news out of Baton Rouge. According to a report, a prominent LSU quarterback is "walking away from football." That player is none other than Myles Brennan. Brennan has reportedly been informed he's lost the Tigers' starting quarterback competition. He had been competing against Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition
The LSU Tigers’ quarterback competition took a major twist on Monday after sixth-year senior Myles Brennan made the decision to walk away from football altogether. Brennan, who was once again competing for the starting role, was informed over the weekend that he would not be named LSU’s starting quarterback in 2022, despite some level of […] The post Myles Brennan leaving LSU after failing to win QB competition appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Ar'Darius Washington: Makes return to practice
Washington passed his physical Monday and participated in practice, Ryan Mink of BaltimoreRavens.com reports. It's an encouraging sign for Washington, who's returning from a foot injury and now finds himself in an intense competition for reps at safety behind Marcus Williams, Chuck Clark, and 2022 first-round pick Kyle Hamilton. Unless Baltimore opts to keep more than four safeties on its initial 53-man roster, Tony Jefferson, Geno Stone and Washington are all probably gunning for the last spot at the position.
CBS Sports
Packers' Nate Becker: Claimed off waivers by Green Bay
The Packers claimed Becker off waivers from the Panthers on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Becker started his NFL career in Detroit as an undrafted free agent before spending a couple of years in Buffalo and eventually landed in Carolina earlier this week. However, the Panthers quickly waived the 6-foot-5 tight end despite numerous injuries to their tight end corps. The Packers opted to claim Becker, who'll likely get an opportunity during Friday's preseason game with Robert Tonyan (knee) still sidelined and Marcedes Lewis unlikely to play.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Returns to practice Monday
Peters (knee) was activated of the active/PUP list and returned to practice Monday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports. Peters suffered a torn ACL right before the start of the 2021 regular season, but he appears to be on track to return a year later. The 2015 first-round pick will likely have a ramp-up period before returning to game action, but with Week 1 a month away, he should have plenty of time to knock the rust off.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Sean Mannion: Fills in as starter
Mannion got the start under center in place of Kirk Cousins (rest) in Sunday's preseason opener against the Raiders, going eight of 12 for 79 yards in the 26-20 loss. Mannion split reps with Kellen Mond (as expected), but it was the latter who was able to post the gaudier stat line (119 yards and two touchdowns), albeit against the Raiders' backup defenders in the second half of the exhibition. This is still undoubtedly Kirk Cousins' team, so Mannion and Mond will compete to be the veteran's backup in the coming weeks.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Held out with sore knee
Smith-Schuster missed Tuesday's practice due to knee soreness, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports. Smith-Schuster otherwise seems to have been healthy since signing with the Chiefs, following an injury-marred final season in Pittsburgh. While he finished the preseason opener without a target, Smith-Schuster was on the field for every snap QB Patrick Mahomes took, getting a bit more first-team run than Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a lot more than Mecole Hardman. There should be more opportunities for Hardman (and rookie Skyy Moore) in the regular season when the Chiefs use three-wide formations more often -- a configuration where Smith-Schuster figures to see a lot of slot snaps. It's unclear if the sore knee is a threat to the 25-year-old's availability for an upcoming exhibition with Washington this Saturday.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Trent Harris: Heads to IR
The Ravens placed Harris (undisclosed) on injured reserve Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Harris' IR designation helps Baltimore reach Tuesday's 85-man roster limit and makes the 255-pound linebacker ineligible to play this upcoming season, unless he can agree on an injury settlement with the team. Harris didn't appear in the team's first preseason game last Thursday, having signed with the Ravens on Saturday before hitting IR.
CBS Sports
Bears' Javin White: Out for season
White will be sidelined for the remainder of the 2022 campaign after suffering a torn ACL, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. White injured his knee on a Chiefs' kickoff return in Saturday's preseason contest and did not return to the game. The announcement of his season-ending torn ACL injury comes just 10 days after the veteran linebacker was signed by the Bears. White will now turn his attention to his recovery in hopes to be ready for the 2023 season.
Podcast: Auburn football can win with TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, or Robby Ashford at quarterback
Is Auburn's quarterback situation in good hands?
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Drawing closer to game action
Eskridge (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's preseason contest versus the Bears, but the wide receiver is close to gaining clearance for game action, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports. Eskridge missed time during mandatory minicamp back in June due to a hamstring injury which lingered into training...
CBS Sports
T.J. McFarland: Let go by Cardinals
McFarland was released by the Cardinals on Friday. After he was designated for assignment Wednesday, McFarland was released outright two days later. The reliever has produced a 6.61 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 16 strikeouts over 32.2 frames in 28 appearances with the Cardinals this year. McFarland is now free to sign with whatever team he wants moving forward.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Not practicing
Waddle was present for practice Tuesday but didn't participate, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports. That usually suggests a minor injury, although the team hasn't announced anything. Waddle was held out of the preseason opener against Tampa Bay along with other starters, and it's unclear if he will be in the lineup for the Dolphins' second exhibition Saturday against Las Vegas. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that he didn't want to reveal his plan, at least not yet.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Auden Tate: Working with backups
Tate played 14 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Friday's preseason opener against the Lions. Tate worked with the backups and isn't projected to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, per Scott Bair and Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports. Many believed that if Tate stayed healthy he'd be competing for one of the top spots on the depth chart, but he now finds himself near the bottom after strong showings from Damiere Byrd and KhaDarel Hodge. There's still plenty of preseason left, but Tate will have to prove he's still capable of what he showed with Cincinnati in 2019, when he finished with 40 catches and 575 yards across 12 appearances.
CBS Sports
Saints' Alvin Kamara: May not be suspended this year
Kamara's legal case won't necessarily impact his availability this season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports (per Field Yates of ESPN). Schefter says it's looking "more and more likely" that the assault charges against Kamara won't lead to a suspension in 2022. That's partially because court dates keep getting pushed back, with the most recent postponement being from Aug. 5 to Sept. 29. It's not clear how much of that, if any, is an intentional strategy by Kamara's lawyers. The case reportedly involves video evidence that shows Kamara punching a man multiple times, but the NFL often prefers to let legal situations play out in court before ruling on a league suspension. It does seem like something that will cost Kamara at least a game or two -- and quite possibly more -- at some point in the not-so-distant future, and he isn't totally out of the woods as far as 2022 is concerned.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Bradley Bozeman: Suffers leg injury
Bozeman suffered a leg injury during Tuesday's joint practice with the Patriots and was carted to the locker room, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports. Bozeman sustained the injury during an 11-on-11 period, and he was down for a few minutes before limping off and heading to the cart. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but he 27-year-old shouldn't be expected to be available for Friday's preseason matchup with New England.
Comments / 0