Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
PIX11

Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
#Nypd#122nd Precinct
The Staten Island Advance

‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
PIX11

Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island man accused of inhumane handling of huskies denies request to allow ASPCA to spay, neuter animals

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 54-year-old man facing numerous charges including 24 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring huskies he kept in a Tompkinsville lot denied a request from prosecutors to spay, neuter, microchip and provide dental care for the dogs. Victor Quinteros, who was arraigned in state Supreme...
pix11.com

NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, at around 6:30 p.m., video from police showed. Jabeon Bivins, 24, was shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities said.
Daily News

Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office

An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
nypressnews.com

Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry

Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

