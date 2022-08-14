NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, at around 6:30 p.m., video from police showed. Jabeon Bivins, 24, was shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO