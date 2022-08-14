Read full article on original website
Infestation continues! Video shows hundreds of spotted lanternflies covering Staten Island tree
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Islander was on a walk with his dog when he noticed a shocking sight: Hundreds of spotted lanternflies snaking up a tree on Boundary Avenue in Midland Beach. The invasive pest, while now common on Staten Island, gave Charles Pulci pause. “I was...
NYC horse carriage incidents spur Malliotakis’ call for investigation
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis wants to see authorities investigate a recent series of well-publicized incidents involving New York City horse carriages, she said Tuesday. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) joined City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) in a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and NYPD Chief...
Who killed John Taylor? Murder of man found in Staten Island crawl space revisited by police, those impacted.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weeks after police re-released the photo of a Staten Island man whose skeletal remains were discovered in 2011 under a Stapleton apartment building, two people still feeling the impact of the cold case murder recounted the days surrounding the man’s disappearance. John Taylor, 19,...
NYC, Staten Island Ferry union to engage mediator to help settle longstanding contract dispute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City and one of the Staten Island Ferry unions are calling for outside assistance to help settle the parties’ 12-year contract dispute. The Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), the union that represents the captains, assistant captains, mates, chief engineers and marine engineers on the Staten Island Ferry, has agreed to the city’s offer to appoint a mediator to facilitate ongoing contract negotiations.
Eight Mobsters Busted for Operating Underground Gambling Parlors, Including Two in Glendale
Eight reputed mobsters—including two from Queens—who allegedly ran underground gambling parlors in Queens and Long Island have been arrested by the feds on racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering and a host of other related offenses. The eight men, who were either part of the Genovese or Bonanno organized...
Staten Island mom: Swarming lanternflies ruined summer
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A Staten Island mom hoping to enjoy the last few weeks of summer said the invasion of spotted, red lanternflies “is making me lose my mind.” Lauren Raffaele, who lives in the Aspen Knolls section of the island’s south shore, sent PIX11 News a video and photos of the lanternflies–and their […]
Staten Island rewind: The iconic Honeycomb opens at the Mall in 1974
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – It was probably the funkiest part of the Staten Island Mall. And it was gone far too soon. I’m talking about the Honeycomb, that hip, subterranean shopping area that was the cool spot to hang out back during the Mall’s first decade. The...
Spate of gym thefts on Staten Island prompts NYPD service announcement
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A recent spate of thefts from gym locker rooms on Staten Island prompted a public service announcement last week by the NYPD’s 122nd Precinct. The precinct, which encompasses the borough’s East Shore and some Mid-Island neighborhoods, took to Twitter on Wednesday with tips on how to protect their belongings.
‘I’m no longer afraid,’ Transgender former Staten Islander talks about their road to acceptance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you had told Nate Shalev 15 years ago that in 2022 they’d come back to Staten Island to their parent’s Bulls Head home for a barbecue and be addressed by name as “Nate,” their wife would be referred to as their “wife” and their family would use “they/them” pronouns, Shalev wouldn’t have believed it.
Police in NYC seize 20 trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized 20 trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. Police officials said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York […]
Is there a Greek Festival in 2022 on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Since 1971 on Staten Island, with the crisp fall air came the Greek Festival in Bulls Head. But this year, it will not return to Holy Trinity Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, said its pastor, the Rev. Nick Petropoulakos. “We’re still in construction with the...
Staten Island man accused of inhumane handling of huskies denies request to allow ASPCA to spay, neuter animals
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 54-year-old man facing numerous charges including 24 counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring huskies he kept in a Tompkinsville lot denied a request from prosecutors to spay, neuter, microchip and provide dental care for the dogs. Victor Quinteros, who was arraigned in state Supreme...
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, Queens, at around 6:30 p.m., video from police showed. Jabeon Bivins, 24, was shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities said.
Off-duty NYPD officer busted for drunk driving on Long Island, dad works in commissioner’s office
An NYPD officer whose father works in the police commissioner’s office has been busted for driving drunk on Long Island. Officer James McAuliffe was arrested in Babylon early June 27, NYPD officials said. The NYPD, which only publicizes arrests of cops busted in New York City, said McAuliffe — assigned to the collision investigation squad — was suspended after his arrest and is now on modified ...
Congestion pricing plans: Not your ‘piggy bank,’ says Malliotakis to MTA
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Rep. Nicole Malliotakis joined a Democratic colleague Monday in Manhattan to rail against the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s (MTA’s) congestion pricing plans. Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.J.) stood near the Lincoln Tunnel to decry the plans that could see car...
Staten Island sees an uptick in population over last decade as state numbers go down, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While New York State’s overall population has decreased over the span of 10 years from 2010 to 2020, Staten Island has seen an uptick in the number of people who live in the borough, data shows. Data from the United States Decennial Census, compiled...
Feds: Members of two New York crime families and a detective indicted in Mafia-led racket
Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included “Joe Fish," “Sal the Shoemaker" and “Joe Box."
Riders continue to face Staten Island Ferry service reductions. Here’s how we got here.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Over the past two-plus years, Staten Island Ferry riders have regularly been subject to reduced service, with the longstanding issue reaching a boiling point earlier this month, when boats ran hourly during the evening rush hour, leaving frustrated commuters packed inside Manhattan’s Whitehall Terminal. When...
Man waving gun aboard Brooklyn subway train arrested: police
A man was arrested on a Brooklyn after he waved a gun while aboard a Brooklyn subway train on Monday morning authorities said.
Following the collapse of NYC carriage horse, a witness, NYC Councilman, and animal rights activists call on DA to probe industry
Animal rights activists and City Councilman Bob Holden (D-Queens) are demanding that the Manhattan DA launch a criminal investigation into the carriage horse industry after a horse collapsed last week in Hell’s Kitchen. One activist said that the collapse of the horse, Ryder, wasn’t a “spontaneous tragedy with any...
