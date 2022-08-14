Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
What The Merge Might Mean for Your Ethereum Holdings
A dispute in the Ethereum community could trigger a fork and spawn a new asset. Technical risk lies ahead as the road map of upgrades are deployed. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought That You Should Buy Too
Berkshire Hathaway added shares of one company that Buffett especially loves. Buffett also now owns a larger stake in a business many refer to as a "baby Berkshire." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Great Buys Right Now
Micron Technology faces a big opportunity in electric vehicles and the 5G network. Advanced Micro Devices might have unlocked its next phase of explosive growth when it acquired Xilinx. Nvidia is a pioneer in artificial intelligence, and it's set to benefit from trillions of dollars in new opportunities. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Is Nvidia in Trouble? Or Is This a Buying Opportunity?
Nvidia's gaming segment drug the company down in Q2. Gross margin suffered heavily due to a lack of product demand. Nvidia had experienced a crypto crash before. It just took the company a couple of years to recover. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
These 6 Dividend Stocks Pay $83 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders
Dividend stocks have an incredible track record of making long-term investors richer. These six income stocks may not offer the highest yields, but their nominal-dollar payouts are practically unmatched. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just 17 days
In just 17 days, eligible recipients for Supplemental Security Income will receive the first of two payments for the month of September, totaling up to $1,652. The first payment for eligible individuals, worth $841, will be given on Sept. 1, while the second one, worth the same amount, will be given at the end of the month. September is one of three months when recipients receive two payments, with the others being April and December, according to the Social Security Administration.
Motley Fool
Social Security: 1 Drastic Change Coming in 2023
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Social Security can make for a more financially...
Motley Fool
3 Top Cryptos to Buy Now
Bitcoin and Ethereum are firmly established as keystones of the crypto market’s foundation. Polkadot should play a similar role in the next phase of this developing sector’s evolution. Keep an eye on these three names (and maybe own some of each) if you want to stay informed about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin Are Slumping Today
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin each moved higher alongside Asian markets, which saw gains overnight. However, as U.S. investors await highly anticipated FOMC minutes, uncertainty has led to a sell-off in risk assets today. This afternoon's price action across both major asset classes might keep them in lockstep. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? Buy and Hold These 3 Value Stocks for Years
You don’t need to invest a ton of money to make a significant impact on your long-term financial health. You also don’t need to put your money into speculative growth stocks in order to achieve massive returns over time. These three value stocks could turn a $5,000 investment...
Motley Fool
Is This Company the Next Berkshire Hathaway?
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Boston Omaha Corporation (BOC -2.99%) is a young...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Extraordinary Growth Stocks That Can Triple Your Money by 2028
Wall Street endured its worst first-half to a year in over five decades. Though bear markets can be unsettling, they're the ideal time for opportunistic investors to grab innovative growth stocks at a discount. These three phenomenal growth companies can deliver 200% returns over the next six years. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Why Sema4 Holdings Stock Is Crashing Today
Sema4 reported a sharp decline in revenue and a deteriorating bottom line in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Faraday Future Shares Tumbled Tuesday
Faraday Future continues to believe it can raise enough money to fund the start of production. As of Aug. 9, the company was down to just $53.8 million in cash and restricted cash. The company announced a $52 million injection, with the potential for more to come. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
This Growth Stock Is Entering a New Chapter, and It's a Buy Right Now
Zillow has nearly sold all of its remaining homes in inventory from its failed iBuying experiment. The company is building a new, capital-light business that could be highly profitable within the next few years. Zillow will have to operate at a much smaller size than it's accustomed to in the...
Motley Fool
Why Tilray Could End Up Going on an Acquisition Spree
Tilray's recent year-end numbers confirm it has a long way to go in reaching its goals for fiscal 2024. It's inevitable that the company will turn to more acquisitions to build up its sales. The problem is that Tilray isn't generating positive cash flow. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Why Poshmark Stock Soared Today
Barclays upgraded its rating on the stock from equal weight to overweight. Poshmark dropped 8% on Friday after a disappointing earnings report. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today
Retail sales data for July came in flat, but it wasn't all bad. Investors are waiting for the Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes, which will come out this afternoon. Investors are now re-evaluating whether the Fed is turning dovish or remaining hawkish. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Was Up This Afternoon
After retesting its previous lows, the stock surged sharply higher today. The company's financials are a mess, but investors see potential for a turnaround. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Plug Power Are Slipping Today
Bloom Energy is raising capital through the issuance of equity. President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Comments / 0