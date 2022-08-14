ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Africa

Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine

By DEREK GATOPOULOS
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31GwBp_0hGtV0Dp00
Russia Ukraine War Local residents, many of whom fled the war, gather to hand out donated items such as medicines, clothes, and personal belongings to their relatives on the territories occupied by Russia, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. Volunteers transport these items across the frontline and distribute them to addresses at their own risk. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko) (Andriy Andriyenko)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A United Nations-chartered ship loaded with 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain destined for Ethiopia set sail Sunday from a Black Sea port, the first shipment of its kind in a program to assist countries facing famine.

The Liberia-flagged Brave Commander departed from the Ukrainian port of Yuzhne, east of Odesa, according to regional governor Maksym Marchenko. It plans to sail to Djibouti, where the grain will be unloaded and transferred to Ethiopia under the World Food Program initiative.

Ukraine and Russia reached a deal with Turkey on July 22 to restart Black Sea grain deliveries, addressing the major export disruption that has occurred since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Ethiopia is one of five countries that the U.N. considers at risk of starvation.

“The capacity is there. The grain is there. The demand is there across the world and in particular, these countries," WFP Ukraine coordinator Denise Brown told The Associated Press. “So if the stars are aligned, we are very, very hopeful that all the actors around this agreement will come together on what is really an issue for humanity. So today was very positive.”

On the front line, Russian forces fired rockets Sunday on the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, killing at least one person. That region is just north of the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, which Ukrainian forces have vowed to retake. The Ukrainian emergency service said one person was killed in shelling early Sunday of the village of Bereznehuvate in Mykolaiv.

A Russian diplomat, meanwhile, called on Ukraine to offer security assurances so international inspectors could visit a nuclear power station in Ukraine that has come under fire.

As fighting steps up in southern Ukraine, concerns have grown sharply about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is held by Russian forces and has been hit by sporadic shelling. Both Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the shelling, which officials say has damaged monitoring equipment and could lead to a nuclear catastrophe.

Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Sunday that one person was killed in a Russian rocket attack on the city of Enerhodar where the plant is located. The Russia-controlled local government also reported the attack and the death, but blamed it on Ukrainian forces.

The Zaporizhzhia facility is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Russia's envoy to international organizations based in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, called on Ukraine to stop attacking the plant in order to allow an inspection team in from the International Atomic Energy Agency.

“It is important that the Ukrainians stop their shelling of the station and provide security guarantees to members of the mission. An international team cannot be sent to work under continuous artillery shelling,” he was quoted as saying Sunday by Russian state news agency Tass.

Ukraine says Russia is shelling nearby regions from the plant and is storing weapons there.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Horrifying moment two men are blown up and others injured yards from Odesa beach while taking a dip despite warnings not to swim off Ukraine's mine-filled coast

This is the horror moment two men dipping their toes in the water at a beach in Odesa, Ukraine were reportedly killed when a landmine detonated under them. Two more beachgoers were injured in the explosion at the Black Sea coastal town, according to a Telegram channel which shared the CCTV footage yesterday.
ACCIDENTS
nationalinterest.org

Death Toll Rises: Ukraine Says Crimea Blasts Killed 60 Russians

A senior Ukrainian official suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates. Anton Geraschenko, a senior Ukrainian official who is an adviser to the minister of internal affairs, suggested on Friday that the casualty toll from air base explosions in Crimea this week was substantially higher than previous estimates, according to the New York Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sea#Government Of Ukraine#United Nations#Ukrainian#The World Food Program#U N#Wfp#The Associated Press#Russian
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Forces Say They Wiped Out Elite Wagner HQ in Donbas

An important base for the skilled but sketchy Wagner Group, the private paramilitary helping Vladimir Putin wage war in Ukraine, has been struck, according to sources from both the Ukrainian and Russian sides. It is unclear how many fighters were injured or killed in the attack, thought to have been...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump warns ‘terrible things are going to happen’ as he’s blamed for anti-FBI violence

Donald Trump has warned that “terrible things are going to happen” as he faces the blame for violence and threats directed at FBI agents. “The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this,” Mr Trump told Fox News Digital. The former president told the outlet that he “will do whatever” he can “to help the country,” adding that “temperature has to be brought down”. Trump supporters and his GOP allies reacted with outrage...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
Place
Africa
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Kills 150 Russian Soldiers; Destroys 8 Tanks, 11 Armored Vehicles In One Day

More than 100 Russian soldiers and a dozen Russian equipment have been killed and destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Sunday as the war stretches into its 173rd day. The Russian army lost a total of 150 Russian soldiers, eight tanks and 11 armored vehicles on Sunday at the hands of the Ukrainian military. While it was not immediately clear where the attacks occured, Ukrainian officials noted that the Russian army suffered the most military losses in the Donetsk direction, according to a post by The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF.)
MILITARY
International Business Times

Ukraine Army Successfully Forces Russian Soldiers To Retreat In Four Directions, Inflicts Significant Losses

The Armed Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday successfully forced Russian soldiers to retreat in four different directions as the war entered day 174, a report said. The Ukrainian army prevented Russian soldiers from advancing in the directions of the Southern Buh river and Slovyansk. In the direction of Kramatorsk and Bakhmut, the Russians suffered massive losses due to the fierce defense of the Ukrainian army, forcing them to withdraw, according to the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF).
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine seizes the battlefield initiative

Momentum can be difficult to measure in finite terms on the battlefield. Still, you know when you see it, and we are seeing it right now. A combination of artillery, cruise missiles, special operations, and good intelligence has shifted momentum in Kyiv’s favor. Panic is in the Crimean air...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian Army Use Up To 60,000 Ammo To Shell Ukraine Forces 800 Times Daily

The Russian army is using up to 60,000 ammunition per day to target and shell positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), according to a report. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the UAF, said the Russian army carries out approximately 700 to 800 shelling a day with the aim of pushing back Ukrainian forces currently in the eastern Donetsk region.
MILITARY
960 The Ref

Ethiopian rebels propose humanitarian truce amid drought

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — An Ethiopian rebel group has proposed a humanitarian truce to facilitate assistance to hungry people in the country’s Oromia region as it warns of famine. The Oromo Liberation Army has been engaged in a deadly conflict with the Ethiopian government, which has...
ETHIOPIA
960 The Ref

Blasts in Crimea underscore Russian forces' vulnerability

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A spate of explosions and fires has turned Russian-occupied Crimea from a secure rear base into a new battleground in the war, demonstrating both the Russians' vulnerability and the Ukrainians' capacity to strike deep behind enemy lines. Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed...
MILITARY
The Independent

Putin’s invasion plan ‘undermined’ by struggle to control Black Sea, MoD says

Russia’s attempt to capture more Ukrainian territory is being “undermined” by its inability to exert control over the Black Sea, the British Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.The Kremlin has suffered numerous naval setbacks in recent months, including the sinking of its flagship, the Moskva, which Ukrainian forces hit with anti-ship missiles on 14 April.Vladimir Putin’s forces are also struggling because they have lost many of their jets and are no longer in control of the strategically-important Snake Island, according to the MoD. It added that Russian ships are sticking close to the Crimean peninsula, which Moscow annexed from...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Won’t Rule Out Striking Russian Forces in Crimea With U.S. Weapons

Ukraine’s defense minister says the country won’t rule out striking Russian forces in Crimea with U.S.-supplied weapons. In an interview with Voice of America’s Ukrainian service, Oleksii Reznikov stressed that Ukrainian officials had promised their U.S. allies they wouldn’t unleash any strikes on Russian territory using weapons provided by the U.S. “But if we are talking today about the de-occupation of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine where the enemy is, then, correspondingly, we have no such restrictions,” Reznikov said. His comments come after a series of blasts in occupied Crimea sent people fleeing from the Russian-controlled peninsula in recent days, amid growing speculation that Ukraine may launch an offensive to take back the land stolen by Vladimir Putin’s forces back in 2014. Though Ukraine has not officially taken credit for the explosions, officials have cryptically hinted at involvement. Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said in an interview with The Guardian that there will likely be “more incidents of this kind” in Crimea over the next few months, and named the Kerch Strait Bridge that links the peninsula to Russia as a target that “should be destroyed.”
MILITARY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
7K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy