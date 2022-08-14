Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Unlocking the truth about South Dakota’s most infamous prison break of 1922
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s perhaps the most notorious prison break in South Dakota’s history. 100 years ago, four men escaped from the state penitentiary after kidnapping the warden and stabbing the deputy warden on August 17th, 1922. Their bold escape led to a massive manhunt...
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
Water in the gas tank; a Georgia couple blames a Sioux Falls station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Georgia couple, making a 1,500-mile trip to Sturgis, ran into an unexpected detour in Sioux Falls. Shortly after filling up their pickup with gasoline at a Circle K off the interstate, they say their truck stopped running. They called KELOLAND News to investigate.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.
The Band Perry to perform at South Dakota State Fair
HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair has found a replacement to perform on Sunday, September 4. The Band Perry and special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block are set to perform in place of Lady A, who had to postpone their tour until 2023. Officials with...
Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
Education groups eye new social studies standards
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan that outlines what students need to learn about social studies in South Dakota is up for public comment. And not everyone is on board. The proposal was drafted by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission through the Department of Education. The Academic content standards provide a roadmap for what students should know and be able to do by the end of each grade. Educator and historian Ben Jones says he’s proud of the work done by the commission concerning social studies.
KELOLAND Sports High School Football Preview Show to air on Wednesday
The KELOLAND High School Football Preview Show returns this Wednesday as we preview all seven classes from South Dakota.
‘I don’t know if I’ll ever know’: A mother still waiting for answers
MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore. In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being...
Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
Medical Cannabis Program Admin leaving position
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first Medical Cannabis Program Administrator is leaving the Department of Health. Outgoing Program Admin Geno Adams confirmed the departure in a phone call with KELOLAND News on August 17, but did not give any additional info at the time. The job has...
SDEA opposes divisive concepts, waiver changes
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that represents more than 6,000 South Dakota teachers and other school and university employees doesn’t like proposed rules that would ban inherently divisive concepts from statewide K-12 standards and make other changes. The South Dakota Education Association filed its comments Tuesday. Written...
Early Rain Chances; Not Much Heat – Storm Center PM Update: Sunday, August 14
Some areas of much-needed rain have been observed in a few areas, including the SE corner of South Dakota and the Black Hills. Rain develops a bit more as we head into the evening and into the night. A few rumbles of thunder cannot be ruled out as well, especially to the west, but it’ll still be rain all the same.
Board of Regents prioritizing ‘affordability’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents says it remains focused on prioritizing “university affordability.”. Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the BOR says a tuition freeze for the 2023-24 school year is the top legislative priority. In addition to a tuition freeze, the...
Property-tax changes start in SD Dept. of Revenue
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue is trying to provide property owners an opportunity to better understand how buildings and lands are assessed for taxes and what the tax levies are. State Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell went before the Legislature’s Ag Land Assessment Task Force...
