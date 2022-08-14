ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: Hospitalizations, active cases down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by six in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,979 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,973 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and two men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); 80+ (4). The new deaths were in the following counties: Bon Homme (1), Hughes (1), Lawrence (1), Minnehaha (1), Pennington (2),
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

10-year-old loses part of his leg after shark attack in Florida Keys: reports

MIAMI. (WFLA) — A 10-year-old boy is recovering after a shark attack left him without part of his leg, according to reports. The boy, Jameson Reeder Jr., was on vacation with his parents and three siblings in the Florida Keys, a spokesperson with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Keys News.
ACCIDENTS
KELOLAND TV

The Band Perry to perform at South Dakota State Fair

HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Fair has found a replacement to perform on Sunday, September 4. The Band Perry and special guests Lainey Wilson and Priscilla Block are set to perform in place of Lady A, who had to postpone their tour until 2023. Officials with...
MUSIC
KELOLAND TV

Fog folklore forecasts snow for mid-November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Thick fog greeted many in eastern, southeast and western South Dakota Tuesday morning. It was enough for visibilities to drop to zero at times earlier during the morning and the fog lingered as the sun got higher in the sky. Not only did we get fog in Sioux Falls, but Harrisburg had it as well as Rapid City.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Education groups eye new social studies standards

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A plan that outlines what students need to learn about social studies in South Dakota is up for public comment. And not everyone is on board. The proposal was drafted by the Social Studies Content Standards Commission through the Department of Education. The Academic content standards provide a roadmap for what students should know and be able to do by the end of each grade. Educator and historian Ben Jones says he’s proud of the work done by the commission concerning social studies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I don’t know if I’ll ever know’: A mother still waiting for answers

MANDERSON, S.D. (KELO) – When young Indigenous people go missing in South Dakota, their families often go years without ever having answers. Leaving them to wonder if their young daughter or son is even alive anymore. In 2016, Larissa Lone Hill from Manderson, South Dakota, went missing after being...
KELOLAND TV

Minnesota nurses authorize strike against 7 health systems

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike against seven health systems in the Twin Cities and Duluth, union officials say. The vote Monday gave nurse negotiators the ability to call a strike, with a 10-day notice to employers. The union represents...
DULUTH, MN
KELOLAND TV

Medical Cannabis Program Admin leaving position

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s first Medical Cannabis Program Administrator is leaving the Department of Health. Outgoing Program Admin Geno Adams confirmed the departure in a phone call with KELOLAND News on August 17, but did not give any additional info at the time. The job has...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

SDEA opposes divisive concepts, waiver changes

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — An organization that represents more than 6,000 South Dakota teachers and other school and university employees doesn’t like proposed rules that would ban inherently divisive concepts from statewide K-12 standards and make other changes. The South Dakota Education Association filed its comments Tuesday. Written...
KELOLAND TV

Board of Regents prioritizing ‘affordability’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents says it remains focused on prioritizing “university affordability.”. Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the BOR says a tuition freeze for the 2023-24 school year is the top legislative priority. In addition to a tuition freeze, the...
COLLEGES
KELOLAND TV

Property-tax changes start in SD Dept. of Revenue

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Revenue is trying to provide property owners an opportunity to better understand how buildings and lands are assessed for taxes and what the tax levies are. State Revenue Secretary Michael Houdyshell went before the Legislature’s Ag Land Assessment Task Force...
AGRICULTURE

