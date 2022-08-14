Gunshot victim called 911, drove herself to a Broward hospital before dying, BSO says

A woman suffering from a gunshot wound drove herself to a South Florida emergency room, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said, but died after crashing into a tree on hospital grounds early Sunday morning.

Anaysha Donjoie, a Lauderhill resident, died shortly after at a hospital in Deerfield Beach, the sheriff’s office said Monday in a news release. Now detectives say they are looking into who shot and killed the 20-year-old woman.

Around 3:09 a.m., deputies say they responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of North Cypress Road and Copans Road, and near the 40 block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach. Minutes later, a woman later identified as Donjoie called 911, telling authorities she had been shot and was driving herself to Broward Health North, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say they found Donjoie on hospital grounds after she had crashed into a tree . She was then taken to the emergency room, where she was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m., the sheriff’s office added.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting can contact Homicide Detective Gino Parram at 954-321-4211. To remain anonymous, people can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or visit browardcrimestoppers.org.