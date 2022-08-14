Read full article on original website
Android Central
Logitech's Chorus provides open-ear sound for $100 on Oculus Quest 2
The Logitech Chorus is a new speaker accessory for the Oculus Quest 2 that features an open-back design and hovering speakers to better hear the world around while in VR. The lightweight speakers are powered with the headset's USB-C port, and contains USB-C passthrough to be used with other accessories or while charging the headset.
The Verge
Devialet Dione soundbar review: brilliant bass for an exorbitant price
By the magnitude of its $2,400 price alone, the Devialet Dione soundbar comes with sky-high expectations. This ultra-premium Dolby Atmos bar is a solo performer: it doesn’t come with a separate subwoofer, nor does Diavelet even sell such a thing. At 26.5 pounds and measuring nearly four feet wide, it’s a hulking piece of home theater equipment that’s considerably heavier than Sony’s HT-A7000 — let alone something like the Sonos Arc.
knowtechie.com
Das Keyboard’s MacTigr is a sleek new mechanical keyboard for Mac
Mac users now have another keyboard to add to their wishlist. Meet the MacTigr from Das Keyboard. It’s a full-sized low-profile mechanical keyboard with Mac users in mind. And it’s the company’s latest addition to its Mac lineup since the previous 5QS launch in 2021. MacTigr offers...
Gear Patrol
The Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 Is the Brand's Newest Tiny Bluetooth Speaker
Ultimate Ears is one of the biggest names in portable Bluetooth speakers, but its popular Boom and Wonderboom speakers haven't been updated in years. The latest models, the Boom 3 and the Wonderboom 2, were released in mid-2019 and since then the competition in the portable Bluetooth speaker space — thanks to the likes of Sony, Bose, JBL and Sonos — has gotten fierce.
Digital Trends
Klipsch and Ear Micro’s custom wireless earbuds are wildly expensive at up to $5,000
Klipsch has joined forces with Ear Micro, a company that creates bespoke wearable tech, to release the T10 Bespoke Ear Computers — a set of noise-canceling wireless earbuds that can be customized by buyers with a huge array of colors, finishes, and materials. Depending on the choices made, a set of T10 earbuds could set you back a whopping $5,000. They can be ordered starting August 17, at t10bespoke.com and can be delivered within a few weeks, according to Ear Micro, which is overseeing the production of the T10.
knowtechie.com
Logitech Chorus adds open-back speakers to the Quest 2
Logitech has a new accessory for all of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset users. Called Chorus, it’s a $100 pair of open-backed speakers that slide onto the Quest 2’s arms. That means you don’t have to worry if your headphones are going to hit the arms. You also won’t worry about not hearing your surroundings when using IEMs.
TechSpot
Adidas shows off solar-powered headphones with 80 hours of battery life
In a nutshell: Adidas has announced a pair of wireless, solar-powered headphones with up to 80 hours of battery life. The Adidas RPT-02 SOL utilizes Powerfoyle solar cell technology from Exeger across the top of the headband, which can convert all forms of light into energy. This means they can be continuously charged outside via natural light or indoors with artificial light.
makeuseof.com
How to Change the Camera or Microphone for FaceTime on a Mac
FaceTime is an extremely user-friendly app for making video calls in the Apple ecosystem. When it comes to FaceTime on macOS, you have far more customizability than the average Apple device—instead of being tied to the built-in webcam, microphone, and speakers, you can easily use other accessories connected to your Mac.
knowtechie.com
Arker The Legend of Ohm is getting an exciting 3D redesign
Arker: The Legend Of Ohm is releasing a full 3D redesign of its 2D flagship game. The project’s 3D version will be released with Triple-A graphics built on Unreal Engine 5. The major development will launch in Q4 2022 as a playable alpha. The online blockchain game where players...
knowtechie.com
Reserve Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark and save up to $300
Well, it’s finally here. Samsung has announced its highly-anticipated Odyssey Ark monitor, which is now available for preorder. And if you throw your name on this reserve form, Samsung will give you $100 off your purchase. If you want to make the deal even sweeter, throw your name on...
Android Central
The LG Wing soars again as a handheld gaming console — well, only part of it
Chinese developer Laozhang turned the LG Wing into a handheld gaming console. The developer used only the phones main components and its smaller 3.9-inch display for the device. Laozhang did this as a commission, only producing 50 units with no plans to create more. The LG Wing, despite being quite...
makeuseof.com
How to Disable the Built-In Laptop Keyboard in Windows
Sometimes you don't want your laptop's keyboard to take inputs. This is usually because you're plugging in an external keyboard, either because the built-in one is broken or you just want a larger typing space with a full-sized keyboard. However, the keyboard being an integral part of your portable computer,...
Android Authority
Oxygen OS 13 beta hands on: A dash of color
It's not the old Oxygen OS, but some feature additions are nice to have. It’s been an entire year since OnePlus began the process of consolidating software development between its Oxygen OS and Oppo’s Color OS. Back in 2021, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau announced that this new unified...
knowtechie.com
Giveaway: Enter to win a Bomaker Magic 420 Pro projector
For the next week and a half, we’re running a giveaway where we’ll select two winners (yes, two!) to receive a brand new Magic 420 Pro projector, courtesy of Ultimea. Yup, that’s right, you can win this highly-rated projector just by simply throwing your name in a hat. Seriously, it’s that easy, and it shouldn’t take you more than three minutes out of your day to enter.
The Verge
Microsoft Dev Box now ready for developers to try cloud-powered workstations
Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview version of its Microsoft Dev Box cloud-powered workstations. The software giant announced Microsoft Dev Box earlier this year, and it’s effectively an easy way for developer to spin up powerful cloud PCs for testing applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.
ZDNet
Get a refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for $200
The following content is brought to you by ZDNet partners. If you buy a product featured here, we may earn an affiliate commission or other compensation. Modern smartphones let us listen to audiobooks, stream TV shows, check our email, and more. However, some activities simply require a proper computer. But when those times aren't enough to warrant carrying even an extra four pounds of machinery, the solution is an ultralight notebook. And if you're shopping for a laptop, you may as well get one with an excellent screen to display your content beautifully.
knowtechie.com
New Spotify subscribers can get up to three months free
If you’ve always wanted to try Spotify Premium, you can now do so for free and for up to three months. A Spotify Premium subscription allows you to download music, listen to music without ads, play any song, and skip songs without limits. New Spotify Premium subscribers who opt...
Logitech's new VR accessory brings Valve Index audio to the Quest 2
Logitech has taken a leaf out of the Valve's book for its latest Quest 2 audio accessory.
CNET
Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Feature Audio Perks, but Only for Galaxy Phones
Samsung's $230 Galaxy Buds 2 Pro feature the company's 360 audio and higher quality sound, as long as they're paired with a compatible Galaxy phone. Samsung's higher-end Galaxy headphones include features that do rival the Pixel Buds Pro and the AirPods Pro, but also rival them by locking exclusive features within its device ecosystem.
14 best noise-cancelling headphones for an immersive listening experience
When it comes to investing in a decent pair of headphones, good quality noise-cancelling is a must. But as there are two types of noise cancellation – passive and active – it can be hard to know where to start.Firstly, we have to distinguish between PNC and ANC. While the former is a physical element, whereby the shape of the headphones dictates how much ambient sound can sneak in, ANC brings tech into the equation. More on that later...Either way, these noise-cancelling techniques can heighten your listening experience. Although, as ANC senses external frequencies and negates them by matching them...
