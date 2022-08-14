ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

247Sports

62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today

LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Big Ten football predictions 2022: 10 transfers to watch

College football's transfer-portal era has created endless possibilities for teams to build, and Big Ten programs have been no exception. Entering the 2022 season, plenty of fresh faces scatter the conference after transferring in from previous stops. However, there are 10 new Big Ten players specifically whom we kept our eyes on. They are the ones to watch ahead of the fall because of their propensity to immediately impact the respective teams in the competitive conference.
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options

No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
247Sports

Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

The Flagship: What to make of Texas football after watching open practice

On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver their takeaways from the Longhorns open practice Tuesday night. The Flagship opens with talk about the Texas offense, starting with the on-going quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Chip and Taylor give their impressions on what they saw from both QBs Tuesday night and discuss the importance for these guys to step up this Saturday when Texas holds the second scrimmage of fall camp. The Flagship also weighs in on the state of the offensive line and wide receiver positions after losing veteran OL Junior Angilau and impact WR Isaiah Neyor for the season, and take a look at guys who will need to step up to replace the duo at their respective positions.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'

NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Gene Chizik, DeAndre Boykins & The Evolution of UNC's 'Star' Position

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Gene Chizik's return to the helm of North Carolina's defense has included much of what made his first stint in Chapel Hill a huge success. Back is his tried-and-true 4-3 defense that emphasizes winning upfront rather than creating pressure through exotic blitzes. Back is his hard-nosed, firm-but-fair demeanor that has engaged players and fellow staff members throughout his 36-year coaching career.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed

Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

