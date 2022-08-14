On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver their takeaways from the Longhorns open practice Tuesday night. The Flagship opens with talk about the Texas offense, starting with the on-going quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Chip and Taylor give their impressions on what they saw from both QBs Tuesday night and discuss the importance for these guys to step up this Saturday when Texas holds the second scrimmage of fall camp. The Flagship also weighs in on the state of the offensive line and wide receiver positions after losing veteran OL Junior Angilau and impact WR Isaiah Neyor for the season, and take a look at guys who will need to step up to replace the duo at their respective positions.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO