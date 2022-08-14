Read full article on original website
Raiola previews Ohio State - Notre Dame game visit and recruiting for the Buckeyes
The country’s No. 1 2024 recruit and Ohio State commitment Dylan Raiola previews going to the Ohio State - Notre Dame game and recruiting for the Buckeyes.
IU's plan to replace Micah McFadden? With an experienced senior or a Miami transfer – or both
A former All-American, three-time All-Big Ten honoree and two-time Indiana Most Valuable Player won't be leading the Hoosiers defense this fall, that much is clear. But despite Micah McFadden's NFL departure this offseason, Indiana believes it has the necessary pieces to still flourish at middle linebacker. For much of the...
62 things we saw and heard at LSU's open practice today
LSU hit the practice fields on the Ponderosa Wednesday morning in a full-scale practice the media could watch in its entirety. The Geaux247 staff was on hand for the open practice that included 12 periods where the media could film and shoot photos. After the 12th period, no video or cameras were allowed.
Big Ten football predictions 2022: 10 transfers to watch
College football's transfer-portal era has created endless possibilities for teams to build, and Big Ten programs have been no exception. Entering the 2022 season, plenty of fresh faces scatter the conference after transferring in from previous stops. However, there are 10 new Big Ten players specifically whom we kept our eyes on. They are the ones to watch ahead of the fall because of their propensity to immediately impact the respective teams in the competitive conference.
My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation
The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
Penn State preseason camp VIP progress report: defense
VIP notes as the Nittany Lions head into the second half of training camp. © 2005-2022 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
247Sports
Virginia basketball: Projecting Tony Bennett's starting lineup, top bench options
No ACC team brings back more returning production than Virginia. But as we creep closer to the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season, Duke and North Carolina are widely regarded as the best two teams in the ACC. Even Notre Dame and Florida State have earned more offseason buzz. Virginia continues to fly under the radar, but it has put together a roster that's more than capable of rising up and knocking Duke, North Carolina and anyone else in the ACC.
Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports
Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
Chat Wrap: Shake-up at receiver? Year of the tight end? Bronny James to OSU?
Bucknuts.com’s Steve Helwagen hosted his weekly Chat on The Front Row message board Monday night. Check out the transcript below. We take questions for these Chats beginning each Sunday and all day Monday. Recruiting editor Bill Kurelic typically hosts a recruiting-themed Chat every week as well. Programming Note: We...
Ranking the five true freshmen that have a chance to play in 2022
How many true freshmen can see the field for the Miami Hurricanes this season?. This is always an interesting question going into every year with the fanbase excited about the next crop of talent arriving in Coral Gables looking to develop and compete for championships. With that being said, however,...
Video: ASU two-minute drill on OL depth, replacing Matus, projected QB starter
In this edition of the Sun Devil Source two-minute drill, Chris Karpman and Sammy Miller discuss pressing topics getting a lot of attention as Arizona State's football camp winds down in the next week, before the team begins scout team preparations for Northern Arizona. Discussed in this segment:. -- Arizona...
Ohio State Offer Evaluation: Desmond Umeozulu, Upper Marlboro (Md.) C.H. Flowers
Defensive end from DMV's commitment is impending ... what would Ohio State be adding if the Buckeyes are the choice?
Michigan legacy and Top247 WR eyeing return trip for rivalry game
Michigan welcomed many prospects to campus last month for the huge summer recruiting event, the Barbecue at the Big House. One of the top visitors in that weekend was Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School 2024 four-star wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He recaps his latest trip to Ann Arbor. “It went...
The Flagship: What to make of Texas football after watching open practice
On the mid-week episode of The Flagship Podcast, Horns247 columnist Chip Brown and managing editor Taylor Estes deliver their takeaways from the Longhorns open practice Tuesday night. The Flagship opens with talk about the Texas offense, starting with the on-going quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. Chip and Taylor give their impressions on what they saw from both QBs Tuesday night and discuss the importance for these guys to step up this Saturday when Texas holds the second scrimmage of fall camp. The Flagship also weighs in on the state of the offensive line and wide receiver positions after losing veteran OL Junior Angilau and impact WR Isaiah Neyor for the season, and take a look at guys who will need to step up to replace the duo at their respective positions.
Late Kick: Oklahoma making a statement on recruiting trail, potential Top 5 class answering 'huge question'
NORMAN, Okla. — Over the weekend, the Sooners landed Top100 athlete Jacoby Johnson, out of Mustang, Okla. It's the latest boom in a summer that has featured plenty of booms. "I love it; it feels like home," Johnson said of Oklahoma in an exclusive interview with OUInsider's Brandon Drumm. "I love the people there, the coaches, everything about the place."
Gene Chizik, DeAndre Boykins & The Evolution of UNC's 'Star' Position
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- Gene Chizik's return to the helm of North Carolina's defense has included much of what made his first stint in Chapel Hill a huge success. Back is his tried-and-true 4-3 defense that emphasizes winning upfront rather than creating pressure through exotic blitzes. Back is his hard-nosed, firm-but-fair demeanor that has engaged players and fellow staff members throughout his 36-year coaching career.
Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 10 on Howard Jones Field
In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 10, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Tuesday morning's workout featured our usual...
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Ohio State's Zak Herbstreit has black stripe removed
Fall camp is the time of year when young players have the opportunity to prove themselves. At Ohio State, that is indicated by the removal of black stripes. And while that is often associated with scholarship freshmen, there are other players who can and will showcase their abilities during camp.
