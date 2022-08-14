Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Dad Says Fungus from Haircut Led to Padres Star's PED Suspension
A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."
Bleacher Report
2 Fans Banned by Nationals for 5 Years After Incident with Cubs' Willson Contreras
The Washington Nationals banned two fans from Nationals Park for five years after making inappropriate comments toward Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras, according to the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro. Following his team's 7-5 win over the Nationals on Tuesday, Contreras referenced an incident in which heckling by Nationals fans crossed...
Bleacher Report
Introducing MLB's 2022 All-Overpaid Team
A lot of very rich Major League Baseball players are robbing their teams blind. Per Spotrac, there are 200 players making at least $7 million in 2022, and—to put it lightly—they aren't all worth what they're getting. In fact, a bunch of them are getting eight-figure salaries while producing at a below-replacement level, per Baseball Reference.
MLB・
Bleacher Report
Reds' Joey Votto Will Undergo Season-Ending Surgery on Rotator Cuff Injury
Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto announced that he will undergo season-ending surgery Friday to repair a rotator cuff tear. "I don't know how to explain it ... like what exactly happened, but it's been lingering for a while, and I've had a difficult time with it," Votto said. He...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bleacher Report
Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury
Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms. Here is the final pitch and play Taijuan Walker participated in before departing tonight. <a href="https://t.co/yK1antHnUg">pic.twitter.com/yK1antHnUg</a>. Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs. The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms.
Bleacher Report
Fernando Tatis Jr. Reportedly Plans to Meet with Padres Teammates, Execs This Week
Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was on the verge of returning to the field for the San Diego Padres after he recovered from a fractured wrist, but now he will reportedly be returning to speak to his teammates for a very different reason. Tatis was suspended 80 games for violating Major...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Alex Bregman Hit HR vs. Athletics After Request from Young Girl from Uvalde
Alex Bregman's home run carried far more significance than the two runs it added to the Houston Astros' tally in a 6-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Bregman took Cole Irvin deep in the first inning. The two-time All-Star told reporters after the game a girl from Uvalde,...
Bleacher Report
Derek Jeter: Credit to Yankees' Aaron Judge for Betting on Himself in Contract Year
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter complimented Aaron Judge for almost certainly playing his way into a sizable paycheck this winter. Jeter said on the "KayRod Cast" feed of Sunday's game between the Yankees and Red Sox that "you've gotta give [Judge] credit" for betting on himself with regard to his next contract:
Comments / 0