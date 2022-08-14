A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO