Bleacher Report

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Dad Says Fungus from Haircut Led to Padres Star's PED Suspension

A bad haircut might have been the genesis of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for a banned substance. "What involves him is a steroid that contains a spray called trofobol," Fernando Tatis Sr. said of his son, per MLB insider Héctor Gómez. "... He got a fungus due to a haircut. His mistake was not reading what it contains, which is what apparently makes him guilty of something totally unknown."
2 Fans Banned by Nationals for 5 Years After Incident with Cubs' Willson Contreras

The Washington Nationals banned two fans from Nationals Park for five years after making inappropriate comments toward Chicago Cubs star Willson Contreras, according to the Chicago Tribune's Meghan Montemurro. Following his team's 7-5 win over the Nationals on Tuesday, Contreras referenced an incident in which heckling by Nationals fans crossed...
Introducing MLB's 2022 All-Overpaid Team

A lot of very rich Major League Baseball players are robbing their teams blind. Per Spotrac, there are 200 players making at least $7 million in 2022, and—to put it lightly—they aren't all worth what they're getting. In fact, a bunch of them are getting eight-figure salaries while producing at a below-replacement level, per Baseball Reference.
Mets' Taijuan Walker Exits vs. Braves With Back Injury

Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning with back spasms. Here is the final pitch and play Taijuan Walker participated in before departing tonight. <a href="https://t.co/yK1antHnUg">pic.twitter.com/yK1antHnUg</a>. Steve Gelbs @SteveGelbs. The Mets say Taijuan Walker exited tonight’s game with back spasms.
