Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Roquan Smith makes NFL's top-100 players list
Roquan Smith is getting the national recognition he deserves. He came in at No. 84 in the NFL's top-100 players list. Last season, Smith was not named to the NFL's top-100 list, despite arriving into the season having been named to second-team All-Pro and leading the league with 96 solo tackles. This year, he made the list after a stellar fourth season highlighted by another second-team All-Pro selection.
Matt Eberflus drops key Roquan Smith update amid trade rumors, stalled contract talks with Bears
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith previously requested a trade. He was seeking a new contract which ultimately led to the request. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus reportedly said that Smith will travel with Chicago to Seattle for their upcoming preseason game, per Ian Rapoport. Eberflus also referred to Smith as “engaged.” However, Rapoport also reported that the 25-year old linebacker will not play in the game.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill
One of the most interesting players in the fantasy football world this season – and the subject of the most speculation on his draft value – is Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Hill thrived when paired with QB Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City and the question now...
Bears Cut Two Players Prior to First Roster Cutdown
The Bears on Tuesday added two players to the roster while cutting two others, and need to trim four more to get the roster to 85.
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury
Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
NFL analyst claims the Bears should trade Roquan Smith
The Roquan Smith fiasco has quickly tumbled into a nightmare for the Chicago Bears front office. All seemed fine and well at Halas Hall. Smith was conducting a casual, nothing-to-worry-about "hold in" while the negotiations between him and the new regime continued. In a heartbeat, Smith delivered a two-page note...
Texans QB Davis Mills: Rookie RB Can 'Open Up' Offense
One of the bright spots from the Houston Texans' 17-13 preseason-opening win over the New Orleans Saints was much-hyped rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick from Florida displayed his hard-nosed style in his first NFL action, rushing for 49 yards on just five carries and recording Pro Football Focus' highest running back grade for the week (90.6).
Bears WR Tajae Sharpe got this shocking grade in Week One of Preseason
Chicago Bears wide receiver Tajae Sharpe got some praise from the national media for his performance Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week One of the preseason. Sharpe caught all of his targets–two passes for a total of 44 yards. One of which was an incredible grab. Pro...
Texans Cut Former Nebraska Football Star Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Houston Texans officially waived defensive tackle Damion Daniels. Daniels, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, had 33 total tackles, two tackles for loss and two pass deflections in his final season with the Cornhuskers. Not only was Daniels a team captain at Nebraska in 2021, he earned...
Why Getsy thinks Fields' pocket presence will improve
One play that got Bears Twitter talking on Saturday was Justin Fields’ scramble and slide out of the pocket, where Fields seemed to be hit in the head while going down. But when Luke Getsy was asked about the play on Monday, Getsy had a different takeaway. “He vacated...
How Bears are building best version of Justin Fields
LAKE FOREST – There was one play during Justin Fields' relatively impressive preseason debut that offensive coordinator Luke Getsy didn't like. Fields dropped back and went through his progressions quickly before vacating the pocket and sliding after a minimal gain. Getsy told reporters Monday that Fields skipped the second...
Roquan Smith will travel with team to Seattle
Despite an ongoing “holdin” at Bears training camp, Matt Eberflus said he expects Roquan Smith to travel with the team to Seattle for their second preseason game on Thursday night. Whether or not Smith plays is another story however. “Is he in the building? Yes. Is he engaged?...
Schrock's 53-man roster projection after Bears' preseason opener
CHICAGO -- The Bears’ first preseason game is in the books. Saturday’s 19-14 win at Soldier Field over the Kansas City Chiefs got head coach Matt Eberflus in the win column and also gave several players on the roster bubble a chance to make a good impression on the new staff.
An uncertified agent is contacting teams for Roquan Smith
An uncertified NFLPA agent is contacting teams on behalf of Roquan Smith, according to a memo released by the NFL Management Council. The NFLPA has informed the league a person by the name of Saint Omni, who is not an NFLPA certified agent, is contacting clubs and indicating he is representing Roquan Smith.
Manti Te'o releases Netflix documentary about girlfriend hoax
Manti Te'o, former linebacker for the Chicago Bears, released a Netflix documentary on Tuesday about the online girlfriend hoax he was involved in during his time at Notre Dame. Back in 2012, Te'o heard the news of his grandmother dying. The same day, Te'o was told his girlfriend also died....
NFL warns teams against contacting Bears LB Roquan Smith about trade
Roquan Smith might as well already have his bags packed given how open he has been about wanting to be traded from the Chicago Bears before the 2022 season starts. But the NFL isn't going to let teams start bidding on him at will. The league sent a memo out...
A Single Play in the Chiefs’ Preseason Opener Proved Patrick Mahomes Already Has a Reliable New Weapon in Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Patrick Mahomes and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are already on the same page. The post A Single Play in the Chiefs’ Preseason Opener Proved Patrick Mahomes Already Has a Reliable New Weapon in Marquez Valdes-Scantling appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Power Rankings: Where Bears fall after preseason start
The NFL returned over the past week with a host of sloppy and meaningless preseason games. The Bears’ backups proved better than the Chiefs’ backups, giving Matt Eberflus his first unofficial win as head coach. Elsewhere, Trey Lance flashed for the 49ers, Zach Wilson got injured, and the...
Roquan Smith trade rumors: NFL threatens punishment for teams contacting star Bears linebacker
Roquan Smith wants to leave the Bears after failed contract talks, but anyone outside of Chicago who tries to help the star linebacker get his wish faces potential punishment from the NFL. Despite Smith publicly anticipating a relocation ahead of the 2022 season, the league reminded teams Monday that any contact with Smith, or a person claiming to represent the Pro Bowler, constitutes tampering, according to NFL Media, and would warrant "more stringent discipline than ... imposed in prior years."
'Strength' of Jenkins' game reason Bears are trying him at RG
LAKE FOREST – It has been a topic of discussion since the Bears moved Teven Jenkins to the second team late in OTAs. On Monday, the Bears finally gave it a shot. There was Jenkins taking reps with the second team at right guard. The Bears' wide-zone scheme asks...
