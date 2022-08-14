A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.

The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO