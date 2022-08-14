A hydropower plant could change St. Louis energy. It could also kill a giant river fish.

Read full article on original website
Related
10,000th hellbender released into wild from MDC project
ST. LOUIS – Over 10,000 hellbenders have now been released into area rivers as a part of a conservation effort by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Saint Louis Zoo, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Saint Louis Zoo started raising and releasing endangered Ozark and eastern hellbenders into the wild in 2008. […]
RFT (Riverfront Times)
St. Louis Did Not Flood, Some Insurance Companies Say
In south city’s Ellendale neighborhood, almost all the homes on Hermitage Avenue are condemned, leaving residents displaced. Hermitage backs up to the River Des Peres and amid late July's unprecedented rainfall, the houses on the street were some of the worst-hit in an area that saw widespread damage. Residents...
KMOV
Homeless population underserved in South City amid talks of collaboration ramp-up
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - South City residents are speaking out about homelessness in response to News 4′s story about the Schnucks on South Grand asking the city to take charge. “Homelessness is everywhere all throughout this neighborhood,” South City resident Michelle Harris explained. “No matter what street you’re...
tncontentexchange.com
Earthquake reported near Leadwood Saturday morning
An earthquake was reported Saturday about 6 a.m., halfway between Leadwood and Potosi, north of Highway 8. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake measured 1.9 magnitude and 6 km depth, or more than 3 miles depth. According to city-data.com, Leadwood-area historical earthquake activity is significantly above the Missouri...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Honor or cultural appropriation? Hospital name spurs debate
ST. LOUIS — (AP) — While segregation was still casting its ugly shadow over the U.S., the Homer G. Phillips Hospital was providing top-notch medical care to a predominantly African American part of St. Louis and training some of the world's best Black doctors and nurses. The 660-bed...
KMOV
Ferguson teen expands lawncare business, experiencing rapid growth and success
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local teen entrepreneur is expanding his lawncare business and gaining experience and mentorship along the way. Lawrence Hoye, 14, will be a freshman in high school next week. But unlike most kids his age, he owns his own business and employs five people, including his mom.
biztoc.com
Global warming to cause a U.S. "Extreme Heat Belt," study warns
Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals. A new study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois, where the heat index could reach 125°F at least one day a year by 2053.
Assembling properties for $1.2B downtown riverfront redevelopment was years in the making, broker says
ST. LOUIS — A $1.2 billion mixed-use proposal to redevelop an industrial district on the downtown St. Louis riverfront, south of the Gateway Arch, has been in the works for more than five years. The ambitious project was revealed last week. Sometime around 2017, a client asked Matt Bukhshtaber,...
constructforstl.org
Construction Begins on New $30 Million Clement Auto Group Mall in Wentzville
Clement Auto Group has begun construction of its new 100,000 square foot, state-of-the-art auto mall near the intersection of Interstate 64 and Interstate 70 in Wentzville that will include dealerships selling Hyundai and Ford automobiles when it opens next year. The 30,000 square foot Clement Hyundai dealership will be built...
Tree expert explains potential damage after flooding
ST. LOUIS – While flood survivors survey the damage to buildings and cars, an arborist with Davey Tree Expert Company urges everyone to remember trees. Kyle Carevic explained the damage trees can suffer after excessive rain or flooding. He also pointed out ways we can keep trees healthy and our property safe from falling trees.
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in St. Louis
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and physical health at the bottom. In setting up this pyramid, Maslow framed self-recognition and creative development as ultimate goals, while also prioritizing personal safety and strong physical health.
Dardenne Prairie road construction finally started
Residents woke up today to find more street slabs in Pinnacle Point were removed.
U.S. falls into housing recession as mortgage rates surge
Home builders said the housing market is in a recession.
KMOV
Entertainment district coming to the Armory in midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A $60 million entertainment complex will open inside the historic Armory building in Midtown St. Louis later this year. Green Street Real Estate Ventures is joining forces with entertainment experts, Jacob Miller and Chris Honstain, on the creation of Brick + Bev which will develop the entertainment destination at the Armory.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Fire Department Provides Mutual Aid to Madison Illinois
The Effingham Fire Department responded for mutual aid to a fire that occurred in the Metro East. The following was posted on the Effingham Fire Department’s Facebook Page:. On August 11, Effingham Fire Department was requested to respond to a commercial structure fire in Madison, IL through MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System). We responded with our ladder truck, 552, and 3 members from our department. Crews left around 6p and were back in town and in service around 6:30a. We are so thankful that we were able to provide this much needed support.
advantagenews.com
South Roxana announces high-speed internet agreement
Plans are in motion to expand high-speed internet access to South Roxana. City Administrator Bob Coles says Clearwave Fiber’s service will feature a gigabit download and upload speeds, bringing ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps. Coles says he’s excited village leadership was able to broker a deal to...
What is ‘quiet quitting’ and why is it trending?
ST. LOUIS – Recently, TikTok users have been making videos about #QuietQuitting, but the trend’s name can be misleading. Career coach Allison Peck, who has over 430,000 followers on TikTok, said quiet quitting is when people coast at work. They aren’t putting their 100 percent effort into work. “People are not going above and beyond […]
Orbeez pellets fired at Bridgeton pool, truck wanted
An investigation is underway after a group fired Orbeez pellets into a crowd at the Bridgeton pool over the weekend.
Tenants seek answers over flood damage in Breckenridge Hills
More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.
Comments / 5