Selma, NC

Terry Scott
3d ago

Law Enforcement needs to start pulling over all these vehicles even if they look wrong, these people know it's against the law but push the limits of law enforcement

Vincent Letterlough
2d ago

We was behind this guy when it happened. It wasn't a squatter.Yes he had a lift kit, but the kid simply lost control. I think he was texting. I could be wrong but he was all over the road.

Don Ames
2d ago

Looks like a bad conversion job. Speed wasn't a factor or there would have been more damage. Guess the kid will be taking the bus to school now.

Man Killed In Harnett County Motorcycle Wreck

HARNETT COUNTY – A man was killed in a motorcycle wreck on N.C. Highway 24/27 near McKoy Town Road Tuesday morning. The rider was operating the motorcycle above the posted speed limit as he approached a curve in the road, according to State Highway Patrol Trooper G. Altman. The man laid the motorcycle down in the curve, but was able to bring it back upright, Altman said.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
13 Injured In 11 Vehicle Crash

FOUR OAKS – A heavy downpour may have been the cause of a massive I-95 motor vehicle accident on Monday evening near Four Oaks. It started at about 6:30pm when traffic slowed due to the rain, followed by a series of accidents nearly a mile long. In the end, there were 13 people injured in the 11 vehicle crash, which included two tractor trailers.
FOUR OAKS, NC
Grand Jury Indicts Wrong Way Driver Involved In Fatal Crash

KENLY – A Johnston County Grand Jury has returned a True Bill of Indictment against a wrong way driver who reportedly killed an innocent motorist, according to reports, was driving to a funeral. Fernando Valdez Lynch, age 33, of Shearin Street, Rocky Mount was indicted for felony death by...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Vehicle crashes into North Carolina Hardee’s, killing 2 brothers

WILSON, N.C. (WGHP) — Two brothers were killed Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into a Hardee’s restaurant in Wilson, police said. Officers were called at 9:47 a.m. to the Hardee’s on 2313 Forest Hills Road after getting reports of a single-vehicle crash. At the scene, investigators found that a vehicle driven by Jesse Lawrence, […]
WILSON, NC
Two people taken into custody in Burke County for questioning in investigation of murdered Wake County deputy

The U.S. Marshals Service took two people into custody in Burke County for questioning in the investigation of the murder of a Wake County deputy, WRAL News has learned. WSOC-TV reported that two separate traffic stops on Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 40, federal marshals took two people into custody. More than a dozen U.S. Marshals were involved, the WSOC-TV.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Sampson County man charged with murder in Duplin County

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Sampson County man has been charged with murder. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office says Carl Faison, of Turkey, has been charged with an open count of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Duplin County deputies say in the early morning...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Body found alongside Duplin County highway

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said a body was found among trash along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning. The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call at about 9 a.m. that a dead body was found on the side of the highway near some scattered pieces of trash.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC

