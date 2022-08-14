Read full article on original website
zycrypto.com
bitcastle Announces Launch Of Its Mobile Apps
Bitcastle will go live with mobile apps and cryptocurrency exchange on August 17. Up until now, the platform has been in beta. As for mobile apps, they will be available on iOS and Android, so users can access them from anywhere. bitcastle: What is it all about?. With bitcastle, you...
InvestorPlace
3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover
With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
Inc.com
The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too
When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
insideedition.com
CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees
The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
Motley Fool
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032
If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Why is Shiba Inu’s coin up 25% today? Rumors of a crypto game and Ethereum’s upgrade are powering its bull run
Dog owners arrive with Japanese Shiba Inu dogs on the first day of the Crufts dog show at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, central England, on March 10, 2016. The cold, crypto winter may finally be over for at least one dog-themed coin. The price of Shiba Inu coin,...
PETS・
zycrypto.com
Manilla Finance: Bringing Blockchain Technology to Your Fingertips
In recent times, the world has witnessed an untold technological revolution that has reshaped how we do things. This technological revolution brought about the birth of Distributed Ledger Technology, the technology that gave birth to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of time, the medium of exchange has evolved from the barter trade through the use of traditional barter instruments such as copper down to what we now know as paper money or fiat currency. With the constant evolution of man and his medium of exchange, it is only fair that fiat currencies take their leave to give space for blockchain and its offering (cryptocurrencies) in a bid to disrupt how payments can be made for goods and services. In the light of the above, the Manilla ecosystem has provided a platform that allows its users to perform their daily transactions using cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.
u.today
SHIB Dev Replies to User Who Wants Coin to “Go Up,” Cardano Critic Mark Cuban Sued, BabyDoge May Rise 60%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" U.Today has prepared the top four news stories over the past day. Shiba Inu to rise? Here's Shiba Inu dev's response to user who wants SHIB to "go up" It is no secret...
zycrypto.com
ETC Takes The Spotlight Ahead Of The ETH Merge
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Ethereum’s offshoot alternative has been making moves in the past two weeks, gaining 184% in the last half of July even as investors envisage it will benefit from Ethereum’s transition to a Proof of Stake blockchain in September. Since July 15, the cryptocurrency has put...
zycrypto.com
Singapore Calls For Consistency In Global Crypto Regulations
Zipmex crypto exchange has been granted a moratorium by Singapore’s High Court until Dec 2, 2022, to formulate a funding plan. This follows Zipmex’s application for a 6-months moratorium to solve its liquidity crisis. Zipmex faced liquidity problems totalling over US$50 million due to exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and the Celsius Network.
Finding finance talent is getting harder, with 82% of big employers saying they are struggling, according to Deloitte
In public companies, hiring managers seem to be having a tougher time than in private companies. Are you still having a hard time filling finance and accounting roles and holding on to talent? You’re not alone, and it may get more challenging. Deloitte shared new data with me that...
AOL Corp
Shiba Inu (SHIB): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?
As the adage goes, every dog has its day. This is particularly true about shiba inu, a cryptocurrency named after and based on the Japanese dog breed. Since its introduction to the crypto world, the coin has grown at an astounding rate, garnering attention from investors and enthusiasts alike. At...
CNBC
Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on
On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum Primed For Bullish Boost As Brazil’s Largest Broker Opens Trading
Cryptocurrencies have been in the eye of the storm recently as crypto behemoths like Celsius, Voyager Digital, and Three Arrows Capital have imploded. Since hitting all-time highs, Bitcoin has shed more than 60% of its value. Such shockwaves, however, have not altered the crypto focus of some major players. Brazil’s...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China
Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
