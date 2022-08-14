ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

zycrypto.com

bitcastle Announces Launch Of Its Mobile Apps

Bitcastle will go live with mobile apps and cryptocurrency exchange on August 17. Up until now, the platform has been in beta. As for mobile apps, they will be available on iOS and Android, so users can access them from anywhere. bitcastle: What is it all about?. With bitcastle, you...
TECHNOLOGY
InvestorPlace

3 Crushed Cryptos to Buy Before They Recover

With the crash in cryptocurrencies, investor confidence in the asset class also seems to have plunged. The same investors who were betting big on Bitcoin (BTC-USD) at all-time highs are wary of buying Bitcoin at $23,000. I would, however, look at fundamentally strong cryptos to buy in the current bear market.
STOCKS
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
ECONOMY
insideedition.com

CEO Posts a Picture of Himself Crying on LinkedIn After Laying Off Employees

The CEO of a marketing optimization company is facing criticism after posting a picture of himself crying on LinkedIn after announcing he had to lay off some of his employees. “This will be the most vulnerable thing I'll ever share,” HyperSocial CEO Braden Wallake wrote on the site in his Aug. 9 post, though the post has since been edited.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2032

If you want a sure bet, start with Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. If you want higher returns, this chipmaker and software-as-a-service leader have lots of growth opportunities. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
biztoc.com

The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Manilla Finance: Bringing Blockchain Technology to Your Fingertips

In recent times, the world has witnessed an untold technological revolution that has reshaped how we do things. This technological revolution brought about the birth of Distributed Ledger Technology, the technology that gave birth to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of time, the medium of exchange has evolved from the barter trade through the use of traditional barter instruments such as copper down to what we now know as paper money or fiat currency. With the constant evolution of man and his medium of exchange, it is only fair that fiat currencies take their leave to give space for blockchain and its offering (cryptocurrencies) in a bid to disrupt how payments can be made for goods and services. In the light of the above, the Manilla ecosystem has provided a platform that allows its users to perform their daily transactions using cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

ETC Takes The Spotlight Ahead Of The ETH Merge

Ethereum Classic (ETC) Ethereum’s offshoot alternative has been making moves in the past two weeks, gaining 184% in the last half of July even as investors envisage it will benefit from Ethereum’s transition to a Proof of Stake blockchain in September. Since July 15, the cryptocurrency has put...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Singapore Calls For Consistency In Global Crypto Regulations

Zipmex crypto exchange has been granted a moratorium by Singapore’s High Court until Dec 2, 2022, to formulate a funding plan. This follows Zipmex’s application for a 6-months moratorium to solve its liquidity crisis. Zipmex faced liquidity problems totalling over US$50 million due to exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and the Celsius Network.
WORLD
CNBC

Tech companies shed workers even as the talent shortage rages on

On earnings calls over the past few weeks, tech leaders have been talking about layoffs and hiring slowdowns. At the same time, the July jobs report showed robust growth in job creation and a record-low unemployment rate. Many tech companies overhired during the pandemic and now need to trim staff...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China

Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
ECONOMY

