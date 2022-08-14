ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Taylor made yet another spectacular catch against the Milwaukee Brewers but it was not enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they suffered a 5-4 loss in 11 innings. L.A. fell to 2-6 in extra innings this season and would have seen the Brewers enjoy a walk-off win in the 10th if not for the heroics of Taylor, who was playing in center field to give Cody Bellinger time off.
