Recap: Chris Taylor Makes Game-Saving Catch For Dodgers, But Craig Kimbrel Blows Save Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers hit more home runs than the Milwaukee Brewers, but Craig Kimbrel blew a save opportunity in their 5-3 loss in 11 innings. The win was the Brewers’ first against the Dodgers in six meetings. A single by Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman’s double gave the...
Dave Roberts: Craig Kimbrel Threw ‘Just Fine’ In Dodgers’ Loss To Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers offense battled back from two deficits and took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the 11th inning, but they were unable to secure the victory as Craig Kimbrel blew his fourth save of the season to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-4 walk-off win. To...
Chris Taylor: Latest Diving Catch Against Brewers ‘Little More Difficult’ Than 2018 NLCS Play
Chris Taylor made yet another spectacular catch against the Milwaukee Brewers but it was not enough for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they suffered a 5-4 loss in 11 innings. L.A. fell to 2-6 in extra innings this season and would have seen the Brewers enjoy a walk-off win in the 10th if not for the heroics of Taylor, who was playing in center field to give Cody Bellinger time off.
Dodgers Roster: Edwin Ríos Activated Off 60-Day Injured List & Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Edwin Ríos from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday. Room on the 40-man roster was created Monday when Tony Wolters was designated for assignment. Ríos began a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City on July 28 and went...
Dodgers Injury Updates: Brusdar Graterol Returning Before Blake Treinen, But Has Final Hurdle
The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching closer to getting back two key relief pitchers as Brusdar Graterol and Blake Treinen began their respective rehab assignments with Triple-A Oklahoma City this past Friday. Graterol tossed a scoreless inning against the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate Round Rock Express and went on to...
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the operation, but no other details were provided. Buehler previously had Tommy John surgery shortly after being selected by the 24th overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. Buehler...
Dodgers Injury Update: Danny Duffy ‘Unlikely’ To Pitch In 2022
Prior to the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers re-signed Danny Duffy despite the fact that he did not throw a pitch for the team after they acquired him at the 2021 MLB trade deadline. Duffy also underwent offseason surgery to repair his left flexor tendon which made him unavailable...
Dodgers Roster: Austin Barnes Activated, Tony Wolters Designated For Assignment
The Los Angeles Dodgers reinstated Austin Barnes from the family emergency list and designated Tony Wolters for assignment prior to their series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Barnes had been on leave for three days due to an unspecified reason. MLB’s family emergency list requires a player to be away...
Cody Bellinger Held Out Of Dodgers Lineup For Chance To ‘Reset’
The Milwaukee Brewers started a right-handed pitcher in each of the first two games at American Family Field, but Cody Bellinger was not in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup to face Brandon Woodruff. While the Dodgers have at times sat Bellinger against a left-hander deemed to be a tough matchup,...
Dodgers Injury Update: Walker Buehler Making Progress In Recovery On ‘Daily Basis’
UPDATE (Aug. 15, 2:45 p.m. PT): The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Walker Buehler will undergo season-ending elbow surgery on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Walker Buehler cleared a major hurdle last month as he threw a baseball for the first time since suffering a right flexor tendon strain and subsequently undergoing elbow surgery to remove bone spurs.
2022 MLB Postseason Schedule: Complete Wild Card To World Series Dates
The 2022 MLB postseason schedule begins Friday, Oct. 7, with the new Wild Card Series that are part of the expanded playoffs agreed to for the 2022-2026 MLB collective bargaining agreement. That calls for 12 teams now making the postseason, with eight needing to play a Wild Card Series. Both...
Dodgers Vs. Brewers Game Preview: Offense Faces Tough Matchup Against Brandon Woodruff
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the series on Monday with a 4-0 victory and have a chance to win their sixth consecutive matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After becoming the first team in Major League Baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season, the Dodgers have a six-game lead on the New York Mets for the best record at 80-34. Their +251 run differential is ahead by a large margin as the New York Yankees are second at +197.
Andrew Friedman Supported Dave Roberts Criticizing Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball at 79-34 and even with having a 12-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, are in the midst of a remarkable stretch that’s seen them win 35 of 40 games since June 29. The start of their torrid stretch was...
Dodgers News: Evan Phillips Not Worried About Injury After Being Hit On Knee
Evan Phillips has been a breakout star for the Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen and an invaluable high-leverage reliever for manager Dave Roberts. Phillips was once again called on to protect a lead in the series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers before he was hit in the knee with a 105 mph comebacker off the bat of Christian Yelich. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and a trainer checked on Phillips, who threw a few warmup pitches before remaining in the game.
Dodgers Highlights: Freddie Freeman & Gavin Lux Home Runs Against Brewers; Mookie Betts Plays Catch With Fan, Chris Martin’s 4 Strikeouts In One Inning
The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team to 80 wins this season behind a 4-0 shut out of the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Coming off back-to-back games in which he did not have a hit, Freddie Freeman’s solo home run in the first inning provided the Dodgers with an early lead. It remained 1-0 until Will Smith’s sacrifice fly brought Mookie Betts home in the fifth inning.
Dodgers Injury Update: Dustin May Returning For Start Against Marlins
Dustin May was emerging as a key contributor in the Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation last season but had his year cut short due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow that required Tommy John surgery. May wound up making just five starts last season, pitching...
Dodgers News: Gavin Lux Relieved To Be In ‘Better Spot’ For Homecoming Against Brewers
The Los Angeles Dodgers received home runs from Freddie Freeman and Gavin Lux en route to a 4-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the series opener at American Family Field. Freeman’s long ball provided the Dodgers with a lead in the first inning, and they remained ahead 1-0 until...
Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman ‘Working In The Right Direction’ To Emerge From Slump
Freddie Freeman has been nothing short of spectacular in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is among those currently scuffling a bit at the plate. The six-time All-Star is hitting just .250/.346/.364 over his last 12 games, which is a far cry from the production he put up during the first half of the regular season.
Dodgers Roster: Rylan Bannon Claimed Off Waivers By Braves
The Atlanta Braves claimed Rylan Bannon off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. Bannon was designated for assignment last week when Tony Wolters had his contract selected from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Bannon’s latest stint with the Dodgers organization lasted all of eight days. He...
