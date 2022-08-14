The Los Angeles Dodgers opened the series on Monday with a 4-0 victory and have a chance to win their sixth consecutive matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. After becoming the first team in Major League Baseball to reach the 80-win mark this season, the Dodgers have a six-game lead on the New York Mets for the best record at 80-34. Their +251 run differential is ahead by a large margin as the New York Yankees are second at +197.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO