Little League player suffers serious head injury after falling from bunk bed, making 'tremendous progress'
A 12-year-old Utah baseball player preparing for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was seriously injured early Monday morning after falling out of his bunk bed and hitting his head. Easton Oliverson, who plays for the Snow Canyon Little League team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered a...
