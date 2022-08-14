Read full article on original website
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" sold virtually all of his US stocks last quarter. Burry's Scion Asset Management held only a $3.3 million stake in Geo Group, a new filing shows. Scion owned $165 million of stocks at the end of March, excluding its Apple put options. Michael Burry,...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mark Cuban Addresses Cardano Holders, Says Dogecoin (DOGE) More Usable as a Currency Than ADA
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is engaging Cardano holders, saying that Dogecoin (DOGE) is a more viable option for payments than ADA. Replying to a thread on Twitter, Cuban tells his 8.8 million followers that while Cardano may be capable of running more applications on its blockchain, Dogecoin still currently fulfills more utility.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect
With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
International Business Times
Futures Trader Expects Shiba Inu's Incoming Bull Run; Analysts Predict $0.00002408 2023 Price
Shiba Inu showcased a whopping 37% price surge over the weekend, but it appears the bull run is not yet over as analysts predict another incoming bull run and a possible price of $0.0000249 per token this year and $0.00002408 in 2023. They say good things come to those who...
As Elon Musk Points To Japan 'Adult Diaper' Stats To Back His 'Population Collapse' Warning — Another Metric Worries Tokyo
Days after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated his warning about the plummeting population of Earth and pointed to the ratio of "adult diapers" to "baby diapers" in Japan as a cause of concern, another metric is now worrying the country's capital Tokyo. What Happened: Data from Tokyo now...
More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out
Neighbors in Massachusetts joined forces and finances to buy a home for nearly $3 million and keep investors out, The Wall Street Journal reported.
Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin: Millions Of People Have Crypto Wallets To Trade Monkey Pictures
Ethereum ETH/USD creator Vitalik Buterin has once again taken a dig at NFT project Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) and its community of followers. What Happened: Speaking at the Blockchain Futurist Conference in Toronto, Buterin commented on how the current use cases for private keys on a blockchain had seemingly deviated from their intended purpose.
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
India's Adani — Leaving Musk, Bezos In Dust When It Comes To 2022 Wealth Gain — Now Plans To Establish New Alumina Refinery With $5.2B Investment
Adani Enterprises Ltd, the flagship company of the Adani Group — plans to invest $5.2 billion to set up an alumina refinery in the eastern Indian state of Odisha, reported Bloomberg. The refinery will bear an annual capacity of 4 million tons, as per a statement by the local government, it said.
'Dr Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says investors are 'delusional' if they expect the Fed to pivot to cutting interest rates next year
Stocks have rallied as investors hope inflation has peaked and the Federal Reserve will turn dovish. But Nouriel Roubini has warned not to expect the Fed to slow its pace of interest rate hikes in 2023. "Markets are expecting a pivot … to me that sounds delusional," Roubini told Bloomberg...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands
Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Skeptic Peter Schiff Warns That Current Rally Is Unsustainable
In a recent interview on the markets news channel, Kitco News, CEO and chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management, predicted that bitcoin is most likely heading for $10k and will never see $69k again. The entire crypto market cap recently reached a new 2-month high after it dropped...
zycrypto.com
Over 200k BTC Has Been Dumped By Institutions Since May In The Heat Of The Bear Market
The last three months have not been particularly favourable to the crypto markets – the Terra collapse amidst the steadfast Crypto Winter further exacerbated the effects of the sharp decline in crypto prices. Recently, Arcane research has revealed that about 236,237 BTCs were dumped by known institutions, mainly due to pressure selling.
zycrypto.com
Two Factors Set To Trigger Massive Demand For Bitcoin — Skybridge’s Scaramucci
Anthony Scaramucci has not rescinded his support for BTC and crypto in general despite troubling market conditions. The founder and CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital is known for his constant endorsement of BTC. In a recent interview, Scaramucci highlighted two catalysts of mass demand for the asset class. Anthony...
dailyhodl.com
Former Goldman Sachs Executive Makes High Conviction Call for Crypto Bottom Amid Shifting Macro Backdrop
Macro guru Raoul Pal says he believes with a high degree of certainty that the bottom for the crypto markets is in. In a new interview with asset management firm Arca, the former Goldman Sachs executive says that the macroeconomic environment that has kept the crypto market bearish for most of the year is beginning to shift.
Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started with the Fed now behind the curve on inflation, says a Wall Street chief strategist
Investors should worry less about what the Fed will do because it's now behind the curve on the inflation slowdown, said Jim Paulsen. Markets are signaling an easing cycle has already started, the Leuthold Group's chief investment strategist told Bloomberg TV. "I don't really care what the Fed is going...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern
The two largest cryptocurrerncies treaded red waters Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) +32.4% $0.00002. Chiliz (CHZ) +14.7% $0.18. Dogecoin (DOGE) +11.3% $0.08. Why It Matters:...
