Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect

With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022

Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…

The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
Coinbase Issues Q3 Crypto Warning, Details Number of Traders With Diamond Hands

Coinbase is predicting that the downward trend recorded in the crypto market in the second quarter (Q2) is likely to continue into the third quarter (Q3). According to Coinbase, two metrics are sending warnings on the likely fortunes of the crypto exchange during the third quarter – trading volumes and the number of monthly transacting users (MTUs).
Bitcoin Skeptic Peter Schiff Warns That Current Rally Is Unsustainable

In a recent interview on the markets news channel, Kitco News, CEO and chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management, predicted that bitcoin is most likely heading for $10k and will never see $69k again. The entire crypto market cap recently reached a new 2-month high after it dropped...
Over 200k BTC Has Been Dumped By Institutions Since May In The Heat Of The Bear Market

The last three months have not been particularly favourable to the crypto markets – the Terra collapse amidst the steadfast Crypto Winter further exacerbated the effects of the sharp decline in crypto prices. Recently, Arcane research has revealed that about 236,237 BTCs were dumped by known institutions, mainly due to pressure selling.
Two Factors Set To Trigger Massive Demand For Bitcoin — Skybridge’s Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci has not rescinded his support for BTC and crypto in general despite troubling market conditions. The founder and CEO of investment firm SkyBridge Capital is known for his constant endorsement of BTC. In a recent interview, Scaramucci highlighted two catalysts of mass demand for the asset class. Anthony...
Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Strike Big Gains In Meme Coin Bonanza As Bitcoin, Ethereum Retreat — Analyst Points To An 'Interesting' Pattern

The two largest cryptocurrerncies treaded red waters Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.7% to $1.2 trillion. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Shiba Inu (SHIB) +32.4% $0.00002. Chiliz (CHZ) +14.7% $0.18. Dogecoin (DOGE) +11.3% ​​$0.08. Why It Matters:...
