zycrypto.com
Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect
With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
zycrypto.com
Current BTC Puell Multiple Value Indicates A Potential Bullish Momentum For The Asset
Bitcoin has been dealt a few blows by the tenacious Crypto Winter, as the asset’s price has been rapidly plunged to alarming margins. With a decrease in BTC’s value comes declining profits with regard to miner activities. The BTC Puell Multiple has been recently seen leaving the long zone, indicating growing losses for miners. But there’s a positive side to this metric.
u.today
XRP Classified as "Digital Currency" by Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo and HSBC: Report
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
zycrypto.com
Coinbase Will Freeze ETH Deposits And Withdrawals Temporarily During Ethereum’s Merge — And Here’s Why
Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it will briefly disable ETH and ERC-20 withdrawals and deposits when the Ethereum blockchain moves to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW). A Precautionary Step. Ethereum’s Merge is one of the most anticipated events in crypto right now. Developers have formalized a timeline...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
'Big Short' investor Michael Burry sold all but one of his stocks last quarter — after warning an epic market crash is coming
Michael Burry of "The Big Short" sold virtually all of his US stocks last quarter. Burry's Scion Asset Management held only a $3.3 million stake in Geo Group, a new filing shows. Scion owned $165 million of stocks at the end of March, excluding its Apple put options. Michael Burry,...
biztoc.com
The Next Crypto with Potential to Pump Like Shiba in 2022
Meme coins were one of the hottest sectors in crypto during 2021. This has led Investors everywhere to look for a new cryptocurrency with potential like Shiba Inu and we’ve found it. Tamadoge is one crypto with the potential to grow massively. The meme coin could be the next crypto to pop in the coming months.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up On Right Now
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The stock market has been under a lot...
Ultrawealthy investors are pouring their money back into stocks, according to elite Tiger 21 membership club
Michael Sonnenfeldt, founder and chairman of Tiger 21, said in an interview with CNBC that the exclusive network’s wealthy members were pouncing on opportunities despite their recession fears.
zycrypto.com
Singapore Calls For Consistency In Global Crypto Regulations
Zipmex crypto exchange has been granted a moratorium by Singapore’s High Court until Dec 2, 2022, to formulate a funding plan. This follows Zipmex’s application for a 6-months moratorium to solve its liquidity crisis. Zipmex faced liquidity problems totalling over US$50 million due to exposure to troubled crypto lenders Babel Finance and the Celsius Network.
3 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ASML, and Texas Instruments are all great evergreen chip plays.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Says One Ethereum Rival Is Preparing for Liftoff, With Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom Likely In
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting a surge for a popular Ethereum (ETH) challenger while saying that Bitcoin (BTC) may have already printed this cycle’s low. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 142,300 Twitter followers that smart contract platform Solana (SOL) is gearing up for a move that could trigger a strong rally from current prices.
Investors flock to U.S 'growth' stocks as inflation fears fade - BofA
Investors bought $7.1 billion in equities in the week to Wednesday, with U.S. 'growth' stocks recording their largest weekly inflow since December 2021 in a sign that fears over soaring inflation are receding.
zycrypto.com
ETH Investment Products See Inflows From Institutions In Build-Up To The Merge
ETH has outperformed most of the top 10 crypto assets in the past week. As The Merge approaches, the asset has persistently caught the attention of retail and institutional investors alike. ETH products have witnessed steady inflows for over six consecutive weeks in a recent supplement to its already bullish outlook.
zycrypto.com
Key Market Pundit Believes Shiba Inu Price Party Only Getting Started After Whooping Weekly Gains
According to the founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol, David Gokhshtein, meme-cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on track to erupt higher in the near term. The price of SHIB is up an incredible 32.4% over the past seven days as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles for momentum.
zycrypto.com
Shock Flippening: Ethereum Finally Overtakes Bitcoin — Just Not The Way You Think
As Ethereum’s much-anticipated upgrade — known as the Merge — draws nearer, the cryptocurrency’s trading activity is booming. The second-largest cryptocurrency has overtaken industry leader bitcoin in the options market for the first time in crypto history. Observers see this as the latest sign that ethereum...
u.today
Peter Brandt: Shiba Inu Completes H&S Pattern
u.today
Bitcoin on Track to Drop Below $10,000, Peter Schiff Warns
In a recent interview with Kitco, gold bug Peter Schiff predicted that the price of Bitcoin could still drop below the $10,000 level due to forced selling. He is convinced that Bitcoin topped out at the $69,000 level last November. “I don’t think it’s going to make a new high,” Schiff predicted.
Benzinga
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 31 companies hit new 52-week lows. The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was PetroChina Co PTR. SciSparc SPRC is the smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Nocera NCRA's stock dropped the most, trading...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Skeptic Peter Schiff Warns That Current Rally Is Unsustainable
In a recent interview on the markets news channel, Kitco News, CEO and chief market strategist of Euro Pacific Asset Management, predicted that bitcoin is most likely heading for $10k and will never see $69k again. The entire crypto market cap recently reached a new 2-month high after it dropped...
