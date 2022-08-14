ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olean, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chautauquatoday.com

Angola woman charged after investigation into larceny in Silver Creek

An investigation into a larceny case on Central Avenue in Silver Creek has led to the arrest of an Angola woman Tuesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Michele Lyle took property belonging to another person without their permission and damaged property in the process. Lyle has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was taken to the Hanover substation for processing and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
SILVER CREEK, NY
WIVB

WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

James City Woman Accused of Theft

A James City woman is accused of stealing from her employer. According to court documents, 21-year-old Rosealie Darlene Clemente-Crosson is accused of stealing from her cash drawer while working at the Subway restaurant in Kane. Her employer claims he caught Clemente-Crosson on video taking cash and putting it in her...
JAMES CITY, PA
2 On Your Side

2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Olean, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Olean, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony

Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Felony Assault#New York State Police#Violent Crime
WETM 18 News

Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
CANISTEO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid

One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wesb.com

Allegany County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

An Allegany County man was charged with attempted murder Thursday. New York State Police charged 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn with Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Contempt. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Shawmut Road in Genesee where it was determined that Deahn went to...
2 On Your Side

Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy