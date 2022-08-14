Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Angola woman charged after investigation into larceny in Silver Creek
An investigation into a larceny case on Central Avenue in Silver Creek has led to the arrest of an Angola woman Tuesday afternoon. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say that 40-year-old Michele Lyle took property belonging to another person without their permission and damaged property in the process. Lyle has been charged with 4th degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. She was taken to the Hanover substation for processing and was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
WIVB
WNY man gets 12 years on illegal guns, drugs charges
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Western New York man is heading behind bars for 12 years after investigators found illegal weapons and drugs in his home and vehicle. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics/Intelligence Unit investigators executed search warrants at the homes of 49-year-old Jermaine E. Turner on April 6.
wesb.com
James City Woman Accused of Theft
A James City woman is accused of stealing from her employer. According to court documents, 21-year-old Rosealie Darlene Clemente-Crosson is accused of stealing from her cash drawer while working at the Subway restaurant in Kane. Her employer claims he caught Clemente-Crosson on video taking cash and putting it in her...
2 men arrested in Jamestown following shots fired incident early Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Two men were arrested after Jamestown Police responded to a call for reported gunshots in the early hours of Tuesday. Police say around 12:15 a.m. police responded to 810 Washington Street where 35-year-old Joshua J. Hammer was detained. An investigation revealed that Hammer allegedly fired a round from a handgun at an occupied vehicle in the driveway of the house.
wnynewsnow.com
Two Charged Following Overnight Shooting In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two men are in police custody following a reported shooting in Jamestown overnight. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, officers with Jamestown Police responded to 810 Washington Street for a reported gunshot complaint. They detained a male suspect, identified as 35-year-old Joshua Hammer at the scene.
chautauquatoday.com
Two people charged after burglary probe in Harmony
Two people are facing charges after Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a possible burglary in progress in the Town of Harmony. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were seen fleeing from the residence on Blockville-Watts Flats Road around 4:30 am Monday. Deputies later located 23-year-old Cora Waddington of Frewsburg and 26-year-old Devin Fuller of Jamestown. An investigation revealed that the duo had allegedly entered the residence and started removing items from inside. Waddington and Fuller were charged with burglary in the 3rd degree, grand larceny 3rd, and obstructing governmental administration 2nd. They were processed and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Eden Police are investigating yet another incident on Hillbrook Drive
Police say an object was thrown through the window of a home next to Eden Town Supervisor Melissa Hartman. This is the seventh incident on Hillbrook Drive
2 charged with burglarizing Chautauqua County home
"The homeowner, who was not home at the time of the incident, was contacted and able to recover the property that was being removed," the Sheriff's Office said.
Canisteo woman arrested for animal cruelty
CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — A Canisteo woman was arrested earlier this month on several animal cruelty charges, according to the Canisteo Police Department. Samantha Marble, 26, was arrested on August 12, 2022, after an investigation by the Canisteo Police Department and Canisteo Town Dog Control Officer for complaints of animal cruelty towards a dog. Police […]
chautauquatoday.com
Police arrest two people after shooting incident, drug raid
One person has been arrested for allegedly firing gunshots at an occupied car, and another on multiple warrants during a drug raid at a nearby home on Jamestown's north side. Jamestown Police were called to a report of shots fired at 810 Washington Street shortly after 12 am Tuesday. Responding officers found that 35-year-old Joshua Hammer had fired one round from a stolen handgun at the car, which was parked in the driveway in front of the home. Further investigation led to the raid by the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force on the home itself. Inside, police found the stolen handgun and a set of brass knuckles. Police also found 42-year-old Larry Whitehill, Jr. of Jamestown, who was wanted on city court warrants, and another from Chester County, Pennsylvania. Hammer is jailed pending arraignment on charges including two counts each of 1st-degree reckless endangerment and 2nd-degree menacing, as well as 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon and 4th-degree possession of stolen property. Whitehill is also being held as a fugitive from justice.
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl drug
U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Tuesday that a Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling the drug fentanyl.
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Bust Duo Allegedly Selling Narcotics On City Street
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Jamestown Police are credited with busting a duo allegedly selling narcotics on a City of Jamestown Street. 19-year-old Jordan Dandridge and 36-year-old Nichole Bartlow were stopped by police around 10 a.m. Friday in the area of Spring and East 6th Street during a “suspicious person” investigation.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Chautauqua County district attorney, public defender discuss case of man accused in Rushdie attack
Activity at Chautauqua Institution is back to normal this week, following an incident at the amphitheater Friday that was anything but. The Chautauqua County's District Attorney's Office is working on its case against Hadi Matar, 24, of New Jersey, who is accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie on stage. "He...
wesb.com
Hinsdale Woman Charged with Felony in Domestic Dispute
A Hinsdale woman was arrested after a domestic dispute early Saturday morning. At 4:13, New York State Police charged 31-year-old Samantha R. Reed with felony criminal contempt for physical contact.
New security measures in place at Chautauqua Institution
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — In the wake of the knife attack on Salmon Rushdie on stage at the Chautauqua Institution last Friday the facility has implemented some new security measures. Rushdie's agent reports that he is off a ventilator and talking and that while the injuries he sustained are serious,...
wesb.com
Allegany County Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
An Allegany County man was charged with attempted murder Thursday. New York State Police charged 35-year-old Shawn I. Deahn with Attempted Murder, Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Criminal Contempt. Police responded to a domestic dispute on Shawmut Road in Genesee where it was determined that Deahn went to...
Two victims recovering after Sunday evening Jamestown shooting
The pair's injuries were non-life-threatening and they are in stable condition.
Jamestown Police asking for public's assistance getting information on Sunday night shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in getting information about a shooting that took place Sunday night. Police say they responded to a report of gunshots near Winsor and Crossman streets around 9 p.m. Upon investigation it was revealed that two people were shot and were taken to receive medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. According to Jamestown Police, both individuals are in stable condition.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Missing from Warren State Hospital Found
WARREN, Pa. (Erie News Now) – The man reported from Warren State Hospital has been located, according to Pennsylvania State Police. No further details were disclosed.
Buffalo man allegedly transfers thousands to himself and others from elderly victim while acting as an aide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — A Buffalo man is facing charges after State Police say he transferred about $18,000 from the account of an elderly Clarence victim to himself and third parties while acting as an aide. Troopers say Jered Menter, 31, accessed the victim's financial accounts last month without authorization....
