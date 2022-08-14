ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
SFGate

Man's mental health questioned in Vegas airport panic case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney raised questions Wednesday about the mental health of his client, a California man accused of causing panic early Sunday during his second arrest in two days at busy Harry Reid International Airport. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, stood in shackles as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Police
8newsnow.com

Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Bisheba Gaines Dead, Jamara Williams Detained after DUI Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]

50-Year-Old Victim Dead after DUI Collision near West Resorts World Drive. The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m., near West Resorts World Drive. Per reports, the driver of a 2016 BMW X6 was heading south at a high rate of speed on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the Resorts World intersection. There, a Nissan driver made a sudden right turn onto Resorts World, directly into the path of the BMW.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Loud noise at Harry Reid airport causes panic, massive delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport can expect delays and cancellations after a “false alarm” early Sunday created a passenger panic in security lines, officials said. A statement shortly after 9:30 a.m. by airport officials said delays are expected throughout the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable

Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy