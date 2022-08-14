Read full article on original website
SFGate
California man jailed after sharp sound, Vegas airport panic
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California man jailed in Las Vegas on suspicion of causing a loud noise that sparked panic and travel delays Sunday at Harry Reid International Airport had been arrested at the airport less than 24 hours earlier for allegedly causing a disturbance near a ticket counter, a police official said Monday.
Fox5 KVVU
After airport chaos, Las Vegas agencies respond to criticism, arrest traveler responsible for ‘loud noise’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Harry Reid International Airport erupted in chaos early Sunday morning after reports of an active shooter spread like wildfire among travelers who went running in all directions for their lives, according to authorities. Las Vegas agencies such as TSA, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and...
SFGate
Police detail Vegas airport chaos, California man's arrest
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two airline ticket agents were hurt when a 33-year-old California man breached security at a busy Las Vegas airport on Sunday, sparking panic among commercial travelers, flight delays and cancellations, police said in a report made public Tuesday. Neither injury was described as serious, according...
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class
One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police.
Fox5 KVVU
Man who lived in flood control tunnel underneath Las Vegas asks for more help to protect homeless during monsoon rains
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Phillip Perry called a flood control tunnel home for three years. While helping some other homeless people at a wash at Boulder Highway this week, he told FOX5 about some close calls of when he got caught in rushing water while in a tunnel. “I’ve...
SFGate
Man's mental health questioned in Vegas airport panic case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense attorney raised questions Wednesday about the mental health of his client, a California man accused of causing panic early Sunday during his second arrest in two days at busy Harry Reid International Airport. Stefan Mathias Hutchison, 33, of Oakland, stood in shackles as...
Fox5 KVVU
Electrical fire reported at MSG Sphere project on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Fire Department responded to an electrical fire at the MSG Sphere construction project on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police at 1:56 p.m. Aug. 16. CCFD said an LVMPD air unit spotting a smoldering fire on top of the MSG Sphere, which is currently under construction at Sands Avenue and Koval Lane.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police dog involved in car chase crash in good condition
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The police dog involved in a head-on collision following a violent vehicle chase on Aug 11 has fully recovered, according to a tweet from Metro. Boris, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois was inside a police vehicle when it was struck head-on by a man fleeing police. Boris...
news3lv.com
Internet model accused of killing boyfriend once arrested for Las Vegas domestic battery
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A social media model accused of killing her boyfriend in Florida was once arrested in Las Vegas for allegedly throwing a glass at his head during an argument, according to an arrest report. Courtney Clenney was booked into Clark County Detention Center in July last...
knpr
With water cuts on the way in the West, what will happen in Las Vegas?
States that use the Colorado River were told they had to cut their water use by 15 to 20%. They had two months to come up with that plan. On Tuesday, we found out they didn’t do that. Only two states will face cuts —Nevada, 8% and Arizona 21%....
L.A. Weekly
Several Injured in Rollover Cement Truck Collision on Interstate 15 [Las Vegas, NV]
LAS VEGAS, NV (August 16, 2022) – Early Thursday morning, multiple victims were injured in a cement truck collision on Interstate 15. The rollover accident happened around 6:40 a.m., on the southbound lanes of the freeway near Cheyenne Avenue, on August 4th. For reasons unknown, a cement truck overturned...
8newsnow.com
Police: Robbery leads to violent car chase throughout Las Vegas streets
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Aug 11 Metro officers were involved in a car chase that closed several Las Vegas roads and ultimately ended with the suspect slamming into an officer’s vehicle, according to police reports. Justin Venegas, 40, faces several charges including, but not limited to, attempted murder...
Fox5 KVVU
Semi-private jet service JSX launches daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Semi-private jet service JSX has announced it will soon launch daily flights between Las Vegas and Dallas, Texas. According to a news release, the new daily service will begin starting Sept. 29. with flights operating once daily between private terminals. The company says introductory fares...
2 People Injured After Multi-Vehicle Collision In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official Nevada State Police reports state that an SUV collided with a firetruck on a call after running a red light. Nevada State Police and Clark County Fire Department said the incident took place when a Fire Department fire engine was on an active call in the area of Warm Springs and Paradise.
L.A. Weekly
Bisheba Gaines Dead, Jamara Williams Detained after DUI Crash on Las Vegas Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
50-Year-Old Victim Dead after DUI Collision near West Resorts World Drive. The incident occurred around 1:35 a.m., near West Resorts World Drive. Per reports, the driver of a 2016 BMW X6 was heading south at a high rate of speed on Las Vegas Boulevard, approaching the Resorts World intersection. There, a Nissan driver made a sudden right turn onto Resorts World, directly into the path of the BMW.
8newsnow.com
Loud noise at Harry Reid airport causes panic, massive delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport can expect delays and cancellations after a “false alarm” early Sunday created a passenger panic in security lines, officials said. A statement shortly after 9:30 a.m. by airport officials said delays are expected throughout the...
wanderwisdom.com
Viral Video Showing a River of Flooding in Las Vegas Is Seriously Unbelievable
Las Vegas is a glamorous oasis in the middle of Nevada's desert landscape, but like many other desert cities, it's not particularly equipped to handle heavy rainfall. Normally this isn't a problem, as the area doesn't see a lot of heavy rain. Lately, however, there have been enough rainstorms near the Las Vegas area that the dry ground can't absorb the excess water, overwhelming the city's drainage systems.
East Las Vegas neighborhood sees potential for more affordable housing
Affordable housing plans are underway for an area in east Las Vegas as the city engages in talks with a developer about the project.
First Las Vegas location for Randy's Donuts opens
The valley's first Randy's Donuts is located on Rainbow near Sahara. It opened Tuesday morning with hundreds of people lining up to get their fix.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
