Wichita officer won't be charged in man's fatal shooting

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett says a Wichita police officer will not be charged in a 2020 fatal shooting.

Bennett said the officer shot 37-year-old Jason Williams after Williams had shot his estranged wife and killed his mother-in-law, 52-year-old Michelle Barr.

Bennett said Williams was shot by an unidentified SWAT officer in December 2020 in Riverside. Williams' wife had filed for divorce a month before the shooting. Bennett's report says Williams shot the two women while two young children were inside the home and had threatened to kill himself. The children were released and were not physically injured.