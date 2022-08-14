More than 40 bullets in barrage of gunfire that injures boy in Brooklyn Park

BringMeTheNews

Authorities say more than 40 rounds were fired in a shooting near a Brooklyn Park apartment building that resulted in a boy being hospitalized and numerous vehicles and apartments sustaining damage in the barrage of bullets.

According to an alert sent out by the Brooklyn Park Police Department, officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired on the 8100 block of Zane Avenue North at around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

A block away, on the 8100 block of Yates Ave., officers found a boy (his age wasn't released) suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital in an ambulance and his current condition is unknown.

Police then identified a "large crime scene," which included a parking lot and courtyard of an apartment building. There was evidence of more than 40 rounds fired during the shooting, with bullets damaging seven vehicles and several apartments.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.