FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson

MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
wtmj.com

MPD responds to 3 shootings within 10 minutes Tuesday morning

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened within 10 minutes of each other Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. near 15th and Burleigh. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant

MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15. Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged

MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
WISN

Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
WISN

Police need help finding critical missing Milwaukee girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public to help find a critical missing 15-year-old in Milwaukee. Akia Hair was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Roosevelt Drive and Teutonia Avenue. Hair is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue hair and brown...
wlip.com

Teen Charged in Racine Homicide

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage

MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
MILWAUKEE, WI

