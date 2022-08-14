Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Argument triggers gunfire near 18th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - A 21-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Atkinson on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16. Officials say the shooting happened just before 3 p.m. – and was the result of an argument. Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown gunman. Anyone with any information is urged...
Man shot and killed near 28th and McKinley
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near 28th and McKinley. A 39-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot Tuesday night in possible domestic violence dispute at 36th & Locust
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 9:47 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was shot near 36th & Locust Streets. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, though his condition is listed as serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence...
wtmj.com
MPD responds to 3 shootings within 10 minutes Tuesday morning
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating three shootings that happened within 10 minutes of each other Tuesday morning. The first shooting happened around 2:55 a.m. near 15th and Burleigh. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 separate shootings in Milwaukee; 2 men wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 16. Two men were wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. near 35th and Locust. A 49-year-old Milwaukee man was conveyed to a local hospital and is expected to survive. His condition is serious. This incident is possibly domestic violence related.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 37th and North
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 36, was shot near 37th and North Monday evening, Aug. 15. Police said the shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. The man showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee stabbing: Man wounded after argument near 15th and Grant
MILWAUKEE - A 47-year-old Milwaukee man suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed near 15th and Grant on the city's south side Monday afternoon, Aug. 15. Officials say the stabbing happened just before 4 p.m. Their investigation shows the stabbing appears to be the result of an argument. No arrests have...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
26th and Kilbourn shooting; Milwaukee woman accused, charged
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old woman near 26th and Kilbourn on Aug. 10. The accused is Masharee Delane – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. Possession of a...
CBS 58
Fatal weekend shooting in Harambee neighborhood under investigation by Milwaukee police
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:34 p.m. in the Harambee neighborhood near Buffum and Clarke Streets. The first shooting victim was a 43-year-old Milwaukee woman who sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced deceased on-scene.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man rushed to hospital due to life-threatening stabbing on south side
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a battery cutting incident that occurred on Monday, August 15, 2022, at approximately 3:59 p.m., near 15th and Grant Streets. The victim, a 47-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries. The stabbing incident appears to...
WISN
Milwaukee man shot and killed in alley
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man near 76th and Nash streets. The victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced deceased on the scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation and appear to be argument...
WBAY Green Bay
Wauwatosa Police release videos, calls from fatal attack on Oshkosh woman
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WBAY) - Police have released video of a fatal attack on an Oshkosh woman in Wauwatosa. Sunita Balogun, 47, was attacked and run over by her own vehicle. It happened last October near a hotel in Wauwatosa. WBAY partner station WISN placed an open records request with Wauwatosa...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee death investigation; MacArthur Square Park near courthouse
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Police are investigating a death that occurred on Tuesday morning, Aug. 16 at MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse. Officials say shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man was located unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead at MacArthur Square Park, probable overdose
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 42, was found dead in MacArthur Square Park near the Milwaukee County Courthouse Tuesday morning, Aug. 16. Milwaukee police said Tuesday the man's death didn't appear to be suspicious. The medical examiner said this was a probable drug overdose. The death occurred at a growing...
WISN
Police need help finding critical missing Milwaukee girl
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking the public to help find a critical missing 15-year-old in Milwaukee. Akia Hair was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Roosevelt Drive and Teutonia Avenue. Hair is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue hair and brown...
wlip.com
Teen Charged in Racine Homicide
RACINE, WI (WLIP)–A teenager is in custody in the murder of another teen. Racine police report that a 15 year old male was arrested Saturday in the shooting death of 16 year old Quentin Smith. He was shot around 8:30 PM Friday in a driveway near the 1900 block...
WISN
Couple on honeymoon finds their Kia stolen from Milwaukee parking garage
MILWAUKEE — Thieves targeting a Milwaukee parking garage are leaving some customers with their parking slip and car keys but no car. WISN 12 News heard from at least two people outside the parking structure at 9thStreet and Juneau Avenue who went to retrieve their car, only to find it missing from the garage that they thought was secure.
One dead, one injured following shooting in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday night.
Grafton man killed in I-43 crash involving semi
A man was killed early Wednesday morning when he rear-ended a semi-truck on I-43 near WIS 60, causing a four-hour closure, authorities say.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man killed outside Milwaukee's Club Timbuktu, 10 years later, no arrests
Abraham Assana was only 52 when he was shot and killed outside Club Timbuktu in June 2012. Police said he was approached by two men who demanded his wallet and shoes. After he took off his shoes, he was shot and killed.
