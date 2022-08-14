Read full article on original website
Still Time To Register for Perry Youth Running Club 5K This Weekend
The Perry Youth Running Club will be hosting a 5K run/walk Saturday and there is still time to get registered. The club will put on the event beginning at 8 a.m. and it will begin at the Perry High School. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children who are 12-years-old and younger.
Stuart Lions Club Announces Lawn Of The Month To Jim and Diane Belden
The Stuart Lions Club is starting a contest for the best looking lawn in the city. Treasurer Kristi Lonsdale says they will be giving out a prize to the best looking lawn and the contest will be called “Yard Of The Month.” She explains that this is a good way for the lions club to give back to the community while also improving it.
Introducing New Aquatics Director For The McCreary Community Building
The McCreary Community Building in Perry has a new aquatics coordinator helping to keep things running smoothly with the pool. Ben Fleming says he is excited to be a part of the community while also being able to help people learn how to swim. “I saw the opportunity and I...
Anna Faux, 96,of Ottumwa,
Anna Faux, age 96,of Ottumwa, formerly of Patterson, passed away August 15, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Winterset Cemetery, with burial following. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Scoop The Loop Prepares For 2nd Show In 2022
The first Scoop The Loop in June was a success and now they are prepping for the second vintage car show in 2002. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. The car show will take place on August 27th from 4-10pm. In addition to the car show the Stuart Chamber of Commerce will be handing out welcome packets for new residents. Chamber Director Brenda Dudley says this is a great way to welcome new people to the town.
Tod Arthur Broman, 67, of Stuart
A Celebration of Life service for Tod Arthur Broman, 67, of Stuart, will be Tuesday, August 23rd at 10 am at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waukee. A time for fellowship and a lucheon will follow the service at the church. Visitation will be Monday from 5 pm to 8 pm at the Johnson Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Stuart Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Tod Broman Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be left at johnsonfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Rams to hold home X-C meet Sept. 10
The Iowa State at Iowa football game isn’t the only big event on Saturday, Sept. 10. Greene County holds its only home cross-country meet that morning on the Jefferson Community Golf Course. The meet is at 9 a.m. and the football game in Iowa City isn’t until 3 o’clock, so there should be few conflicts that way.
Perry Farmers Market to Promote Back To School Night
The month of August marks the time where students will be reentering school and there is a special night to celebrate that this week in Perry. Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event has been a popular one as people transition into thinking about getting back to school and there will be special guests including representatives from local area schools along with others such as the Dallas County Health Department.
Public Pep Rally later today near the Tower
The public is invited to a Pep Rally later this afternoon in Jefferson on the Mahanay Bell Tower Plaza downtown. The Greene County Activities Booster Club organized the event, which was held annual for several years until the pandemic prevented it from being held in recent years. The event is...
Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee
Funeral services for Larry (Hayshaker) Snyder, 79, of Adel & Waukee will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 at the Adel First Christian Church, with burial at the Waukee Cemetery. Family will greet friends Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Adel.
Darrel Wildin, 99, of Winterset
Darrel Wildin, 99, of Winterset, passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Glen Oaks Care Center in Urbandale. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Patterson United Methodist Church, with visitation held one hour prior, from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in the Montpelier Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Patterson United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.caldwellparrish.com.
Warm Wishes in Jefferson Holds Grand Opening
A new downtown business in Jefferson recently held its grand opening. The Greene County Ambassadors rolled out the welcome with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday for the stationary and gift store, Warm Wishes, at 200 East State Street. Owner Kristin Lang talked about her reaction to finally having her grand opening.
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Over 90 Kids Showed Up For AC/GC Youth Football Camp
The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center football program had a huge turnout for their annual youth camp. The two day camp on August 8th and 9th had 87 kids register along with some that registered on the day of the event. Head Coach Cody Mattewson tells Raccoon Valley Radio how exciting it was to see the future of the program for a few days.
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
Warm Weather Doesn’t Stop 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival took place on Saturday and despite the warm temperature people filled the streets of Adel. This year the festival celebrated two-fold with it being the annual celebration that brought with it plenty of fun activities, and of course seven tons of free sweet corn, but this year also marked the 175th birthday of the City of Adel as the town was founded just one year after Iowa became a state. Mayor Jim Peters says one of the important factors of Adel growing through the years has been the people.
Hazardous Waste Drop-Off in Jefferson Saturday
The City of Jefferson is preparing for an annual event where residents can get rid of some unwanted items. The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off is scheduled for this Saturday from 9-11am on the north side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Items that will be accepted include aerosol cans and paints, antifreeze, fertilizers, gasoline, batteries, pesticides, among other things. Items that won’t be accepted include latex paint, asbestos, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, among other things.
Meet Bessie, The Oldest Living Person In Iowa
Bessie Hendricks was born November 7, 1907, and is not only the oldest person living in Iowa, she is also currently the oldest known living person in the United States, according to Gerontology. She is a supercentenarian which is a person who has reached the age of 110. She was born on a farm southeast of Auburn, Iowa.
X-C Coach talks about low numbers
There are more girls, but fewer boys, out for Greene County High School cross-country. Jeff Lamoureux is the lead coach and he talked with Raccoon Valley Radio about what they’re trying to increase the numbers. As of Aug. 12 there were seven boys and five girls out for the sport.
How to Experience River City in Des Moines this Summer
Located in the heart of North Central Iowa, Mason City boasts a rich musical heritage. A hometown boy who made it big, composer Meredith Willson gave Mason City the nickname “River City” in his Broadway musical The Music Man, which he wrote as a valentine to his hometown.
