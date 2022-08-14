Being a student-athlete at the University of North Carolina has its advantages. And one of those big advantages is the Jordan Brand sponsorship, particularly for basketball and football. Each year we see the programs wear special Air Jordan shoes in UNC colorways that look clean, crisp, and pretty damn cool. This year is no exception for the football team, either. The team will wear a special Air Jordan VII Player Exclusive cleat that features an awesome design in black, white, and Carolina blue, giving the retro shoe a new look. The design implements UNC’s main colors and also includes a logo on the tongue as well as a Jumpman logo on the side. Take a look below: Introducing this year’s Jordan VII player exclusive cleat ❄️❄️#CarolinaFootball 🏈 #UNCommon pic.twitter.com/mlL1RgBxHj — UNC Equipment (@UNCEquipment) August 17, 2022 This is one of the better designs for the football team in recent memories, getting a custom Air Jordan VII to wear when they hit the field this Fall. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

