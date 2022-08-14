A new building owner in downtown Jefferson recently received a couple of localized grants. Nikki Uebel purchased the former Hy-Vee Drugtown building at 100 North Wilson Avenue and established her business, RE/MAX Legacy. She was the recent recipient of a $5,000 grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. These funds are available for new Jefferson businesses to help offset the start up costs. Uebel has hired one part-time employee to help with design and marketing and has plans to hire two more full time positions in the near future. Funding for the Jefferson Wants You Initiative was from the Rural Return grant through the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, local utilities and financial institutions, along with a Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO