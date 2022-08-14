Read full article on original website
Introducing New Aquatics Director For The McCreary Community Building
The McCreary Community Building in Perry has a new aquatics coordinator helping to keep things running smoothly with the pool. Ben Fleming says he is excited to be a part of the community while also being able to help people learn how to swim. “I saw the opportunity and I...
Stuart Lions Club Announces Lawn Of The Month To Jim and Diane Belden
The Stuart Lions Club is starting a contest for the best looking lawn in the city. Treasurer Kristi Lonsdale says they will be giving out a prize to the best looking lawn and the contest will be called “Yard Of The Month.” She explains that this is a good way for the lions club to give back to the community while also improving it.
Still Time To Register for Perry Youth Running Club 5K This Weekend
The Perry Youth Running Club will be hosting a 5K run/walk Saturday and there is still time to get registered. The club will put on the event beginning at 8 a.m. and it will begin at the Perry High School. Registration is $20 for adults and $15 for children who are 12-years-old and younger.
ACGC Junior High New Addition An Outdoor Classroom
At a recent joint meeting between the Guthrie Center School Board and the Adair-Casey School Board they approved a new learning environment. Both the Boards approved a new outdoor classroom at the ACGC Junior High which would include new picnic tables and umbrellas. Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center School Districts Superintendent Josh Rasmussen says this was an idea from principal Chris Douglas that he believes will be a great learning experience.
Perry Farmers Market to Promote Back To School Night
The month of August marks the time where students will be reentering school and there is a special night to celebrate that this week in Perry. Back To School Night at the Perry Farmers Market will take place from 4-7 p.m. Thursday. Perry Chamber Director Lynsi Pasutti says the event has been a popular one as people transition into thinking about getting back to school and there will be special guests including representatives from local area schools along with others such as the Dallas County Health Department.
Wild Rose Jefferson Donates $5,000 to Local Food Pantry
A business in Jefferson recently made a donation to have those less fortunate individuals and families. Wild Rose Casino and Resort gave $5,000 to the Greene County Action Resource Center. The local food pantry has seen a dramatic increase in those using the food pantry as Manager Shirley Haupert says there were 73 more individuals that used the food pantry in July compared to July of 2021.
Perry Superintendent Talks Projects, Teachers Ahead Of School Year
As the beginning of the school year draws closer, there are various new pieces and teachers moving into the district. One of the large projects that has been taking place throughout the summer has been renovating the middle school which began in May of 2021 with a $10 million price tag. Superintendent Clark Wicks says the finishing touches are being put on the project.
Marianne Carlson Earns $1,500 From Various Contests at the State Fair
Greene County results from the Iowa State Fair are starting to come in. Jefferson veteran baker Marianne Carlson continues her domination at the state fair. She won first place in four contests, including yeast bread, homemade hot sauce, fudge and coffee cakes. So far, she’s earned $1,500 in cash and gift cards, with the highest amount being a $750 cash prize for her hot sauce.
Greene County School District Schedules Several Conferences, Open Houses this Week
With the beginning of the 2022-23 school year on the horizon, the Greene County School District has scheduled several back to school conferences. The elementary school mini-conferences for families of kindergarten through fourth grade will be held tomorrow from 1-3:30pm and Wednesday from 4-7:30pm. Additionally, all pre-kindergarten and Head Start teachers will be available during the elementary school mini-conferences for families to drop off school supplies, meet their teachers and see the classrooms. Those in the four-year-old pre-kindergarten program, the teachers will contact families to set up home visits next week and in the three-year-old program, parents will be contacted by the teacher.
Scoop The Loop Prepares For 2nd Show In 2022
The first Scoop The Loop in June was a success and now they are prepping for the second vintage car show in 2002. Scoop The Loop is a car show series that takes place in downtown Stuart twice a year. The car show will take place on August 27th from 4-10pm. In addition to the car show the Stuart Chamber of Commerce will be handing out welcome packets for new residents. Chamber Director Brenda Dudley says this is a great way to welcome new people to the town.
Hazardous Waste Drop-Off in Jefferson Saturday
The City of Jefferson is preparing for an annual event where residents can get rid of some unwanted items. The Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off is scheduled for this Saturday from 9-11am on the north side of the downtown square in Jefferson. Items that will be accepted include aerosol cans and paints, antifreeze, fertilizers, gasoline, batteries, pesticides, among other things. Items that won’t be accepted include latex paint, asbestos, fire extinguishers, propane tanks, among other things.
Let’s Talk Greene County (8/16/2022)-Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball Pt 2
Midwest Behavioral Health Services Owner Megan Ball finishes up the second of her part two series.
Warm Weather Doesn’t Stop 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival
The 43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival took place on Saturday and despite the warm temperature people filled the streets of Adel. This year the festival celebrated two-fold with it being the annual celebration that brought with it plenty of fun activities, and of course seven tons of free sweet corn, but this year also marked the 175th birthday of the City of Adel as the town was founded just one year after Iowa became a state. Mayor Jim Peters says one of the important factors of Adel growing through the years has been the people.
Farmland Leasing and Management Workshop Approaching
The Guthrie County Extension and Outreach Office is hosting a Farmland Leasing and Management Workshop this week. A farm and ag business management specialist will give a presentation on farmland leasing topics that include current cash rentals, land values and crop price survey, fair cash rents and much more. The workshop will be two to three hours long on this Thursday starting at 6:30pm at the Extension Office in Guthrie Center. Participants will be provided a 100 page leasing arrangement book. People can register by calling the extension office, admission is $20 per person and $30 per couple.
Public Pep Rally later today near the Tower
The public is invited to a Pep Rally later this afternoon in Jefferson on the Mahanay Bell Tower Plaza downtown. The Greene County Activities Booster Club organized the event, which was held annual for several years until the pandemic prevented it from being held in recent years. The event is...
New Downtown Building Owner Receives Localized Grants
A new building owner in downtown Jefferson recently received a couple of localized grants. Nikki Uebel purchased the former Hy-Vee Drugtown building at 100 North Wilson Avenue and established her business, RE/MAX Legacy. She was the recent recipient of a $5,000 grant through the Jefferson Wants You Initiative. These funds are available for new Jefferson businesses to help offset the start up costs. Uebel has hired one part-time employee to help with design and marketing and has plans to hire two more full time positions in the near future. Funding for the Jefferson Wants You Initiative was from the Rural Return grant through the Empower Rural Iowa Initiative, local utilities and financial institutions, along with a Grow Greene County Gaming Corporation grant.
Guthrie County Supervisors Award Contract For New Transfer Station Maintenance Building
The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board awarded a bid for the new Transfer Station Maintenance Building to Gingerich Building for an undisclosed amount. Also, the Board approved the City of Panora a 5 year Tax Increment Financing Agreement and they set a date of November 1st for a public hearing designating Emergency Medical Service as essential and a publication for EMS to become an essential service.
Greene Co Superintendent Celebrates First Year Anniversary as US Citizen
Today is a special day for the new Greene County School District superintendent. Brett Abbotts, the Canadian native, became a naturalized US citizen one year ago today. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio he had a student visa in 2005 for four years while attending college in the US. Then he had a working class visa for three years when he was first hired as a teacher in South Dakota. From there, Abbotts progressed to getting his permanent residency (green) card that was valid for ten years, from 2013-2023.
More Progress Made with Neuva Vida en Greene County
Following the panel discussion that was recently held in Jefferson with representatives from Storm Lake talking about the diversity shift their community saw, more progress is being made with Neuva Vida en Greene County. Consultant Carlos Arguello with Latino IQ says one of the main missions for this initiative is...
Let’s Talk Guthrie County- Panorama FFA Update
We get an update from the Panorama FFA Advisor Steven Hameister about the Panorama FFA Chapter.
