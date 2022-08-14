Read full article on original website
Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
Again? Contractor fraud investigation ends with arrest of Louisiana couple for the second time this year
LAKE CHARLES, La. (BRPROUD) – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office recently looked into a case of possible contractor fraud. The findings of the Contractor Fraud Response Team led to the arrest of Shawn E. Ledoux, 43, of West Monroe and Leigh A. Ledoux, 41, of West Monroe. The...
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Armed man held two women against their will inside New Iberia home
Vermilion Sheriff Deputy charged with DWI for off-duty crash
VIDEO: Lafayette officers lift vehicle off of fellow officer after being hit by Lake Charles man
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - KPLC has obtained new video showing Lafayette officers lifting a vehicle after one of their officers was hit and dragged approximately 100 feet. The officer, identified as Brian Rozas, was hospitalized in serious condition after police say 24-year-old Jaylin Terrel Chavis of Lake Charles hit him when trying to avoid a traffic stop.
Acadia Crime Stoppers searching for a suspect in a Crowley vehicle burglary
According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Hunter Rd., south of Crowley, some time between 4 p.m. on July 8 and 9 a.m. July 9.
BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
LC man charged in Saturday shooting
A Lake Charles man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Saturday stabbing that left the victim hospitalized. Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers responded to the stabbing a little after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue and Pryce Street. Upon their arrival, officers...
Vermilion Parish Crime Stoppers are looking for suspect(s) in school bus catalytic converters theft
Crime Stoppers and the Vermillion Parish Sheriff's Office are looking for suspect(s) in catalytic converters theft.
Victim Identified in Deadly Crash on Crowley Eunice Highway (UPDATED)
(UPDATED STORY): 9:25 AM: 40-year-old Latashi Eddy of Crowley has been identified as the woman who died in the two-vehicle crash earlier this morning on Louisiana Highway 13 near Ellis Road in Acadia Parish. Investigators say Eddy was driving a car north on LA 13 when her vehicle crossed the...
VPSO Lieutenant booked with DWI after crash
State Police say the crash was minor and there were no injuries reported, but the deputy was impaired.
8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
Breaux Bridge woman found dead in apparent hit-and-run on Poydras St.
Person driving Lincoln Navigator hit, killed woman found in ditch
BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
