Lafayette, LA

brproud.com

Suspects throw gun, drugs out of vehicle in chase with deputy: EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects are in custody after leading a deputy on a chase in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon. A spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on a traffic violation before the suspects sped away. A gun and drugs were allegedly thrown out of the suspect’s vehicle during the chase.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Deputies called to reported shooting on Southpark Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge were called to the scene of a reported shooting just off Airline Highway, on Southpark Drive Tuesday (August 16) evening. It was around 5:45 p.m. when officials were called to the scene, and they’ve confirmed that no one was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge detectives seek tips in unsolved October 2013 murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Detectives are asking for tips in a Baton Rouge man’s unsolved 2013 murder. Police said 38-year-old Shelby Holmes was shot multiple times while walking home in the 1700 block of Braddock Street on Monday, October 21, 2013. Holmes died days after the shooting in a hospital.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspects tossed gun, drugs from car during chase through Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Two were taken into custody after deputies watched them toss what appeared to be drugs and a gun from their car during a pursuit Tuesday afternoon. The brief chase unfolded shortly before 3 p.m. when an East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy tried to stop a gold Mercedes for a traffic violation. The pursuit ended on Winbourne Avenue near Webb Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating deadly late night crash on I-110 South

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a deadly accident involving two vehicles late Tuesday night. One unidentified person was killed in the crash which took place around 11:10 p.m. Two other people were taken to a local hospital, according to emergency responders.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LC man charged in Saturday shooting

LC man charged in Saturday shooting

A Lake Charles man has been charged with second-degree murder in a Saturday stabbing that left the victim hospitalized. Lake Charles Police Lt. Jeffrey Keenum said officers responded to the stabbing a little after 3 a.m. Saturday in the area of 1st Avenue and Pryce Street. Upon their arrival, officers...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

8/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Courtlen Oshae Coleman, 25, 2114 20th St. — two counts simple burglary; two counts theft less than $1,000; attempted simple burglary. Bond: $33,500. Leigh Ann LeDoux, 41, West Monroe — five counts failure to possess the required license for...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities investigating stabbing on N. Prater St.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Police department says it is currently investigating a stabbing on N. Prater St. The incident happened last night near the corner of N. Prater St. and Tousand St. The status of the victim is unknown at this time. This is a developing...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
brproud.com

BREC increasing security after rape reported in Baton Rouge park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge police are still on the hunt for a suspect they say brutally attacked a woman at a park. On Wednesday around 2:15 p.m., the victim told police she was raped at the Forest Community Park off South Harrells Ferry Road. BRPD said they have no new leads on the case and park goers say they feel the need to bring protection to the park.
BATON ROUGE, LA

