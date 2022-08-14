Read full article on original website
South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
Open interviews at Portage Manor August 18
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Portage Manor is holding open interviews on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Interviews will be held at the Portage Manor assisted living center, located at 3016 Portage Avenue in South Bend. The center is hiring QMAs, LPNs, CNAs, housekeepers, and cooks. Full-time and...
Meet Notre Dame Lineman Jack Kiser this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Notre Dame Lineman Jack Kiser will be at Gates Toyota in South Bend. Fans can meet Kiser and get an autograph on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.
Free hair cuts at UniqueHeadz in South Bend on Monday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - UniqueHeadz is providing free hair cuts to kids on Monday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The business is located at 244 S. Olive St. in South Bend. The event also features a backpack giveaway and free lead testing for children ages seven and below.
Aging in Place Remodeling in South Bend
Aging is a time of change for many older adults that can be difficult to cope with. Moving is one consideration. Most seniors prefer to age in place instead of moving into a nursing home, but many homes weren’t built with the accessibility features that seniors need, such as extra-wide doorways and a seat in the shower. South Bend aging in place remodeling is a great way to modify your elder loved one’s home so it meets their needs, and it’s becoming more common than ever before. Today, aging in place is the fifth most commonly cited reason for home remodels in the United States.
Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
Goshen community growth plan
ELKHART, Ind. -- Goshen will host two meetings on August 17th and another on the 23rd for community members to give their input on how they can improve the city. The first session on the 17th is at 8 a.m. in Schrock Pavilion at Shanklin Park, 411 W. Plymouth Ave., and the second session will be at 5:30 p.m. at the St. John Church gym, 109 W. Monroe St.
Oktoberfest Returning to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City's most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft, and merchandise vendors.
SpartanNash hosts a career development event
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Food solutions company SpartanNash, is hosting a hiring event on August 16th in South Bend, Granger, Elkhart and Nappanee. SpartanNash is a part of Martian's Super Markets, Family Fare and D&W Fresh market. The event will include information about jobs, on-site interviews and job training. For...
Semi-truck gets stuck after attempting to exit parking garage at South Bend hotel
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A semi-truck got stuck on Tuesday afternoon while attempting to exit the parking garage at the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown South Bend. No injuries were reported. The truck was removed sometime Tuesday evening.
Demonstration held outside of Mayor James Muller's home
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Black Lives Matters, the NAACP, Justice of Michiana Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression hosted a demonstration on August 15th outside of Mayor James Mueller's home. The demonstration is to bring attention to the two black men that have been murdered in the last three years,...
Spectrum Health Lakeland hiring event scheduled for August 23
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - Spectrum Health Lakeland is hosting an in-person hiring event on August 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hanson Care Park. The health system is looking to hire certified nurse assistants for the Pine Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and Hanson Hospice Center. Both are located at Hanson Care Park, located at 4368 Cleveland Avenue in Stevensville.
South Bend residents invited to participate in 2023 Build the Budget
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend and Mayor James Mueller invite residents to participate in this year's city budget planning. Build the Budget 2023 will see city officials collect feedback from residents about how the city should spend its money for the upcoming year. Feedback is collected...
A pair of crashes in Elkhart only blocks from each other
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two crashes, one of them deadly, happened just blocks away from each other in Elkhart on August 16th. The first crash happened on US 20 between County Road 31 and 33, and involved a semi and a passenger car. A 48-year-old Elkhart man died on scene while...
Martins National Day of Hiring Event
Martin’s Supermarket is hosting a National Day of Hiring event in Indiana. The events will let applicants meet teams and learn more about roles in the company. There will be on-the-spot interviews and same-day job offers. They also have new employee benefits, new staff training programs, and advancement opportunities.
What's new this year at South Bend Community Schools
SOUTH BEND, Ind., -- South Bend Community School Corporation opened its doors to students for the 2022-2023 academic year. The last two years, students have been through some challenges. Now, new CDC recommendations and Covid-19 vaccines for children have allowed restrictions to ease in schools. This school year looks different in the district.
Local Hartford Speedway To Host Cannabis Crown Festival This August
Southwest Michigan is having its very own cannabis festival this weekend at Hartford Speedway. The Original Cannabis Crown festival is an on-site consumption festival where local vendors and growers have the chance to experience, share, and sell cannabis to any 21+ year old adult. Along with the cannabis related activities and competitions, there will be music, art, and other work by local businesses and vendors.
2022 Berrien County Youth Fair in full swing
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. – It’s that time of year, when thousands of people—of all ages—from all over Berrien County come out to the fair grounds to celebrate the Berrien County Youth Fair, and everything it offers—from the animals, the rides, and—of course—the food.
South Bend Police Department is hiring
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- For the next week, the South Bend Police Department is accepting applications. On August 27, applicants can take part in the physical and written test. Applications are due by August 22.
Village On Fourth Offers New Apartments In Milford
MILFORD - What was once a nursing home in Milford is now an apartment building with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available. Tuesday morning, an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony were held for The Village on Fourth, 505 W. Fourth St., Milford. Gavin Troyer, owner of OA Construction Services...
