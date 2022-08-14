Aging is a time of change for many older adults that can be difficult to cope with. Moving is one consideration. Most seniors prefer to age in place instead of moving into a nursing home, but many homes weren’t built with the accessibility features that seniors need, such as extra-wide doorways and a seat in the shower. South Bend aging in place remodeling is a great way to modify your elder loved one’s home so it meets their needs, and it’s becoming more common than ever before. Today, aging in place is the fifth most commonly cited reason for home remodels in the United States.

