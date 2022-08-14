Read full article on original website
Dare to Explore the “Devil’s Well” in the Missouri Ozarks
Despite the name, this isn't scary at all. Many have dared to explore "The Devil's Well" in the Missouri Ozarks. It's a unique window into what has been described as "the Earth's plumbing" underground. What is The Devil's Well?. As the National Park Service describes it, the Devil's Well "was...
Missourinet
Comedian Chad Thornsberry draws laughs from living in rural Missouri (LISTEN)
Instead of listening to music or a podcast one afternoon while I was finishing up work, I decided to try comedy and hopped on YouTube and found Chad Thornsberry on the Dry Bar Comedy channel. After a few minutes of chuckling along, I soon found myself setting work aside and watching the final half of his set and laughing hysterically. An added bonus, Chad joked about his experiences while growing up and living in Missouri. What a perfect segment for Show Me Today. Chad is performing for some teachers at a school event tonight in Conway, Missouri and later in October will be in Jefferson City. Get to know Chad and hear some of his bits in this two-part segment.
suntimesnews.com
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Soft Serve Ice Cream Lovers! These 5 Missouri Parlors Could Have The Best
I hope that you are not lactose intolerant. Because we are going to talk about soft serve ice cream. I suspect many of us have had it. It seems every Dairy Queen, Golden Corral or buffet place will have it for us to enjoy. There is something simple and nostalgic about enjoying it. You may be able to get it from a lot of places, but these 5 ice cream parlors in Missouri may be the best. Lets learn about them.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Missouri
Here's where you can find it.
Clean bathrooms, BBQ, gas, and more: Buc-ee's is coming to Missouri
The gas station and general store and proprietors of the “world’s cleanest bathrooms,” Buc-ee’s, is breaking ground on its first location in Missouri. The location will be in Springfield, and provide 200 jobs.
wgnradio.com
The Butter Cow lady
For decades, a big draw at the Illinois and Iowa State Fairs has been the butter cow sculpture. Sarah Pratt, the artist who sculpts huge mounds of butter into cows, people and other things, has her work on display again this year at the Illinois State Fair, the Iowa State Fair and soon, the Kansas State Fair. She talked with WGN’s Steve Alexander about how she got started — a long apprenticeship with the acknowledged master butter sculptor, the late Norma “Duffy” Lyon — the creative process and the rewards of using her art to draw attention to the great work being done by the men and women of America’s dairy industry. For Sarah, it’s a side hustle to another rewarding career. She is a full-time special education teacher in West Des Moines, Iowa.
wgnradio.com
Indiana is wrapping Ubers and Lyfts in Chicago
Morgan Snyder, Executive Director for Visit Indy, joins Dane Neal who is filling in for Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters. What can people see and do for Labor Day weekend in Indiana? Morgan talks about visiting Indianapolis and the prize package that will be available in select wrapped Uber and Lyft cars.
Report: Missouri Fisherman are Being Injured by Flying Carp
If you go fishing in Missouri, beware of flying carp. This is a real warning thanks to an invasive species that is apparently in need of being removed from Missouri's rivers. I saw the Kansas City Star share a story based on a press release by the Missouri Department of Conservation. As soon as I found out that flying carp were involved, I had to know more. Here's the lowdown. They have targeted 15,000 pounds of invasive carp that need to go. There are multitudes of reasons, but one key phrase proves I'm not making up this flying fish tale (no pun intended):
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Missouri
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Missouri offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Show-Me State has to offer along the Branson Scenic Railway.
5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
KYTV
Lake of the Ozarks fire department goes beyond call of duty to assist family after fire
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Gravois Mills have gone above and beyond the call duty. A fire destroyed a home on August 11, leaving the family without anything. The family escaped without any injuries. Anessa Cannon was at work when her kids called to say their trailer was on...
abc17news.com
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms
Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
abc17news.com
Tracking a hot end to the weekend, heavy rain early this week
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. TOMORROW: Cool to start the day with lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds keep highs sub-seasonal in the mid to low 80s. EXTENDED: High pressure continues to hold strong to our southwest,...
abc17news.com
Tracking multiple cold fronts and a dramatic cooldown
Tonight: Winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph aiding in overnight lows bottoming out into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Sunday follows a similar trend to temperatures seen earlier today. Highs top out into the lower 90's as skies remain partly cloudy. Extended: A stronger...
A Community College in Missouri was ranked the Best in the US
A website ranked the best community colleges in America and atop of the list is a local school in Missouri! What about this school makes it the best of the best when it comes to community colleges?. According to a new ranking from the website WalletHub.com, the best community college...
This Very Popular Gas Station Chain is Finally Coming to Missouri
If you are a purveyor of gas station chains, you'll know this beaver mascot from miles away. If that thought gets you excited, you'll be glad to know that this very popular gas station chain is officially coming to Missouri. I saw multiple outlets including the Riverfront Times and Fox...
Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items
A Mexico, Missouri, ammunition dealer is being accused by the Better Business Bureau of not delivering goods purchased by buyers in Missouri and elsewhere. The post Audrain County ammunition dealer accused of failing to deliver purchased items appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
